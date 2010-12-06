Trending

Vanspeybrouck vaults the Quick Step boys

Charity the winner in annual event

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator41:09:00
2Maarten Wynants Quick Step
3Wouter Weylandt Quick Step
4Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
5Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
6Frederique Robert (Bel)
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
8David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
9Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
10Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
11Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
12Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
13Stijn Joseph (Bel) AVIA
14Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Palmans-Cras
15Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Kurt Geysen (Bel)
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000
18Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
19Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
20Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
21Gert Dockx (Bel) HTC-Columbia
22Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
23Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
24Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
25Andy Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
27 -1 lapNiki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
28Geert Verheyen (Bel) Quick Step
29Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
30Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
31Serge Pauwels (Bel) Team Sky
32Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
34Floris Smeyers (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team

