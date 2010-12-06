Vanspeybrouck vaults the Quick Step boys
Charity the winner in annual event
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|41:09:00
|2
|Maarten Wynants Quick Step
|3
|Wouter Weylandt Quick Step
|4
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|5
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
|6
|Frederique Robert (Bel)
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|11
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|13
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) AVIA
|14
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Palmans-Cras
|15
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Kurt Geysen (Bel)
|17
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Beveren 2000
|18
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil
|19
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|20
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|21
|Gert Dockx (Bel) HTC-Columbia
|22
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|24
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua e Sapone
|25
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Willems Verandas
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|27 -1 lap
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|28
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|31
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Team Sky
|32
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|34
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team
