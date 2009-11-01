Image 1 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) all smiles on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) had her claws out today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 37 Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) is racing on home turf (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 37 Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) dressed of course as a kitten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 37 Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) winning another start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) wasted no time riding away (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing Compton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 37 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) riding the slop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) running the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 37 Amy Dombroski (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) running in 5th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 37 Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) looked strong again today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 37 A Specialized rider running the hurtles (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 37 Merideth Millier (California Giant Berry) riding the Front Range (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) running the steps with a big lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 37 Merideth Millier (California Giant Berry) running the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 37 Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) running the steps in 6th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 37 Lisa Matlock Strong (Natural Grocers) running the muddy course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) having to contend with lapped traffic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) hammering as hard as she could (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 37 Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) riding a solid third today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 37 Merideth Millier (California Giant Berry) riding some off camber trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 37 Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) has great bike handling skills (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 37 Merideth Millier (California Giant Berry) choosing to run a muddy section (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 37 One of the Cat 3 Men had hoped he could slip into the Elite Women's race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 37 Allison Powers (Fuji) staying up through the slick sections. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 37 Alison Dunlap (Luna Chix) leads the womens field from the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 37 Steep muddy run ups made for difficult racing throughout the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) rode by herself right from the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 37 Fans cheer Katie Compton (Planet Bike) after the steps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 37 Kelli Emmett (Giant) makes her way through the tight windy section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 37 Thick mud on the stairs section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 37 Kori Seehafer (Fuji) getting a little sideways through one of the slick turns. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Chix) finds a good line through the ditch sections. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 37 Meredith Miller (CA Giant Berry Farms) traded in her road bike to get dirty this weekend. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 37 Rebecca Much (Webcor) enjoying her day in the mud. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 37 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) is the #1 UCI ranked rider in the world (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 37 US champion Katie Compton on her way to the win in Boulder. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) showed why she is the number one ranked female cyclo-cross rider in the world with a winning performance at the Blue Sky Velo Cup held in Longmont, Colorado. She outpaced Team Luna duo Georgia Gould who placed second and Alison Dunlap in third.

"Everyone is super excited and super supportive," said Compton who recently won the World-Cup opener in Treviso, Italy. "Even when I was warming up, people were coming up to congratulate me. It feels really good. I love the support here and I love racing here."

Colorado ‘cross attracts roadies

Unexpected winter storms and freezing temperatures two days prior left a five-foot blanket of snow and ice on top of the Xilinx Campus circuit located in Longmont, a short distance outside of Boulder, a cycling hot spot. The sun broke the morning of the race and melted much of the snow leaving behind a hodgepodge of mud well-suited to Compton's technical prowess.

"The race was harder than I thought, but warming up, I thought that today was going to be just one of those days," Compton said. "But then I got out there and it was all about skill today and less about power - not sliding, taking corners smoothly and bike changes. I was able to save a little something for tomorrow. It was really fun and I enjoyed it."

Compton kicked-off the race with a five-second lead over Gould and Dunlap. All three rode cleanly through the off-camber muck while the line of riders behind them slid into one another causing major blockages en route. Facial expressions showed mixed reactions to the muddy circumstances ranging from determination to big smiles and the occasional look of sheer frustration.

"It was a real bike handlers course and really technical," Dunlap said.

"But it got dry as we raced and there were more lines so that helps for sure. Even still we were just sliding everywhere."

Dunlap is a former mountain bike world champion who retired from professional bike racing in 2005. She recently made a return to racing at the start of this cyclo-cross season in September. Her form has increasingly improved after each weekend of racing as works the rust out of her technical game.

"My skills are getting better, every day getting better," Dunlap said at the finish.

"Today I didn't feel that great so I was just really happy to be on the podium. I think my handling was good and I was lucky to have my husband as my pit person so I was able to change bikes every lap."

Colorado is packed with cycling talent and it was plain to see at the state's marquee cycling event. Notable road riders jumping in on the ‘cross fever included US National Champion Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms), National Racing Calendar winner Alison Powers and teammate Kori Seehafer (Team Fuji) and Rebecca Much (Webcor Builders).

"For me it's nice because I can race and have fun without thinking of it as training," Miller said. "It's something different to keep the motivation high especially in Colorado where you have to do a lot of turbo training in the winter."

The race behind the three leaders included Powers, Miller, Kelli Emmett (Giant), Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders), Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher). Miller displayed her versatility slowly moving forward each lap until she reached fourth position.

"I like the road parts, there was a lot of pavement," Miller said. "Any time I can use my power through sections, which helps me. I'm getting better in the mud even though I couldn't figure out the off camber section. Every race I'm getting more comfortable riding through the ruts in the mud. "

Compton rode in with a convincing victory nearly one minute ahead of Gould and two minutes ahead of Dunlap.