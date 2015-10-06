Trending

Sinkeldam wins Binche-Chimay-Binche

Giant-Alpecin rider solos away in final kilometre

Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) made a surprise attack with roughly 800 metres to go, catching the main field off guard ahead of the bunch sprint, to take the victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche on Tuesday. He held off a chase from Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal), who ended up in second place ahead of the bunch sprint won by Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo) for third.

"We were well represented in the group in front in the finale, and the team did a great job to get me in a good position," Sinkeldam said. "Roy brought me into a good position on the final climb, and we didn't race full gas on the climb so I was able to make a strong attack and eventually that was enough to win.

"I was actually not sure if I was racing for the win or if there was someone in front, and I didn't know what was happening behind me on the hard cobblestones. So it was exciting until the end.

"I didn’t expect to win today, because I didn't feel great during the race, so it's extra special to add this victory to my palmarès at the end of the season."

The 2015 Binche-Chimay-Binche, also known as Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke, offered the field a semi-classic held on a 195km course through Wallonia, Belgium.

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) was the solo leader of the race with 10km to go, and it looked as though he might be able to hang on for the win. He broke away from a lead group of eight riders that also included his teammate Nikolas Maes, Jurgen Roelandts and Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) and Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo). He held a gap of roughly 45 seconds with 30km to go, but that advantage was drastically reduced as the race approached the finish.

The peloton, hungry for a small bunch sprint was only a few seconds behind both Terpstra and the chase group, with five kilometres to go, and it was clear that the breakaway riders' efforts were all for not.

Ligthart put in a big dig to catch Terpstra, and counter attacks then came from Roelandts and Maes. Roelandts made one last attack in a time-trial move to the finish line, however, they were all caught with roughly two kilometres to go.

As the field hit the cobbles, teams organised their riders in pursuit of a bunch sprint victory. It was a small field and attacks continued on the road to the finish. An attack from Sinkeldam came out of the bunch with about 800 metres to go, and he held off the chasing Ligthart, along the rest of the field, to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin4:24:24
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:04
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
5Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
9Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
12Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
14Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
17Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
18Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:08
19Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:09
21Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:11
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
23Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
24Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace0:00:35
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
27Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff - Saxo
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:00:49
32Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
33Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:01:09
35Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
36Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:10
37Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:24
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
39Martin Velits (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo
40Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
41Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
42Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
43Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:30
44Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:38
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo0:01:48
47Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin0:04:48
48Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
50Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke0:05:57
51Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) CCT p/b Champion System
52Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff - Saxo
53Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
54Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:06:25
DNFZdenek Štybar (Cze) Tinkoff - Saxo
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant - Alpecin
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFAndré Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFMichael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFXavier San Sebastian (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBjörn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFLoic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFJulien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFFlorent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFMartin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFAntoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
DNFTom Armstrong (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFClaudio Catania (Ita) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAntoine Didier (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGuillaume Delvaux (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFBastien Kroonen (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFIan Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMaxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFTom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFTanzou Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFJames Spragg (GBr) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
DNFTimon Van Reek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
DNFDaan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
DNFKobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFJulien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFKenny Willems (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNFDennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
DNFGerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
DNFAlphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNFJerome Kerf (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNSSeppe Verscheure (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
DNSRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
DNSMartial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
DNSAlexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
DNSJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team

