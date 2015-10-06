Sinkeldam wins Binche-Chimay-Binche
Giant-Alpecin rider solos away in final kilometre
Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) made a surprise attack with roughly 800 metres to go, catching the main field off guard ahead of the bunch sprint, to take the victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche on Tuesday. He held off a chase from Pim Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal), who ended up in second place ahead of the bunch sprint won by Tom Van Asbroeck (LottoNL-Jumbo) for third.
"We were well represented in the group in front in the finale, and the team did a great job to get me in a good position," Sinkeldam said. "Roy brought me into a good position on the final climb, and we didn't race full gas on the climb so I was able to make a strong attack and eventually that was enough to win.
"I was actually not sure if I was racing for the win or if there was someone in front, and I didn't know what was happening behind me on the hard cobblestones. So it was exciting until the end.
"I didn’t expect to win today, because I didn't feel great during the race, so it's extra special to add this victory to my palmarès at the end of the season."
The 2015 Binche-Chimay-Binche, also known as Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke, offered the field a semi-classic held on a 195km course through Wallonia, Belgium.
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) was the solo leader of the race with 10km to go, and it looked as though he might be able to hang on for the win. He broke away from a lead group of eight riders that also included his teammate Nikolas Maes, Jurgen Roelandts and Ligthart (Lotto-Soudal) and Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo). He held a gap of roughly 45 seconds with 30km to go, but that advantage was drastically reduced as the race approached the finish.
The peloton, hungry for a small bunch sprint was only a few seconds behind both Terpstra and the chase group, with five kilometres to go, and it was clear that the breakaway riders' efforts were all for not.
Ligthart put in a big dig to catch Terpstra, and counter attacks then came from Roelandts and Maes. Roelandts made one last attack in a time-trial move to the finish line, however, they were all caught with roughly two kilometres to go.
As the field hit the cobbles, teams organised their riders in pursuit of a bunch sprint victory. It was a small field and attacks continued on the road to the finish. An attack from Sinkeldam came out of the bunch with about 800 metres to go, and he held off the chasing Ligthart, along the rest of the field, to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|4:24:24
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:04
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|10
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|12
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|14
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff - Saxo
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
|17
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|18
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:08
|19
|Boris Vallée (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:09
|21
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:11
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|23
|Gert Jõeäär (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|0:00:35
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff - Saxo
|27
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff - Saxo
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|32
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|33
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|35
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:10
|37
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:24
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo
|40
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|41
|Marcel Aregger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|42
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:30
|44
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:38
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:01:48
|47
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:04:48
|48
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|50
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|0:05:57
|51
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) CCT p/b Champion System
|52
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff - Saxo
|53
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|54
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:06:25
|DNF
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Tinkoff - Saxo
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Tinkoff - Saxo
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff - Saxo
|DNF
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff - Saxo
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant - Alpecin
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Xavier San Sebastian (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Martin Palm (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Aquality Protect
|DNF
|Tom Armstrong (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Claudio Catania (Ita) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Antoine Didier (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Guillaume Delvaux (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Bastien Kroonen (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|James Spragg (GBr) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|DNF
|Timon Van Reek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|DNF
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|DNF
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Kenny Willems (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|DNF
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNS
|Seppe Verscheure (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNS
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke
|DNS
|Martial Roman (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|DNS
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|DNS
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
