Laporte takes solo victory at 2022 Binche-Chimay-Binche

Image 1 of 17 Christophe Laporte takes a solo victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Christophe Laporte of Jumbo-Visma attacks Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Pro Cycling) to win the 35th Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Bryan Coquard of Cofidis attacks during the one-day race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Greg Van Avermaet of AG2R Citroën Team during 198.6km one-day race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Adam De Vos of Human Powered Health competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) A general view of the peloton competing on circuits (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl receives assistance due to a mechanical (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Reigning World Champion Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Torsten Demeyere of Team Tarteletto-Isorex competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Alexander Kristoff of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in the peloton (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Tim Merlier of Alpecin-Deceuninck competes in Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) The peloton during the 198.6km one-day race from Binche to Binche (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Stan Van Tricht (left) stands next to teammate Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wearing the rainbow stripes as new road world champion (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Philippe Gilbert (left) and Arnaud De Lie of Team Lotto Soudal prior to the start of 2022 Binche-Chimay-Binche Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Mike Teunissen of Jumbo-Visma and Rasmus Fossum Tiller of UNO-X Pro Cycling Team lead the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Connor Swift of Arkéa-Samsic attacks on final circuit (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Tony Gallopin of Trek-Segafredo attacks during the 35th Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images )

World Road Championships runner-up Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to victory in the Belgian one-day Binche-Chimay-Binche/Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke on Tuesday, with Norwegian National Champion Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Pro Cycling) claiming second.

Laporte dropped Tiller some 600 metres from the line after the two clipped away from a small lead break late on the finishing circuit in Binche.

The 198.6-kilometre race was marked by Remco Evenepoel’s debut as World Champion. Former rainbow jersey holder and compatriot Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) also took part in his last ever race on home soil alongside the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider.

Evenepoel was briefly very active on the front mid-race, and subsequently tried hard to force a couple of splits, but finally sat up roughly 25km from the line.

