Laporte takes solo victory at 2022 Binche-Chimay-Binche

World Road Championships runner-up Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to victory in the Belgian one-day Binche-Chimay-Binche/Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke on Tuesday, with Norwegian National Champion Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Pro Cycling) claiming second.
Laporte dropped Tiller some 600 metres from the line after the two clipped away from a small lead break late on the finishing circuit in Binche.
The 198.6-kilometre race was marked by Remco Evenepoel’s debut as World Champion. Former rainbow jersey holder and compatriot Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) also took part in his last ever race on home soil alongside the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider.
Evenepoel was briefly very active on the front mid-race, and subsequently tried hard to force a couple of splits, but finally sat up roughly 25km from the line.