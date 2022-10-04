Laporte takes solo victory at 2022 Binche-Chimay-Binche

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Norwegian road champion Tiller claims second

Image 1 of 17
BINCHE, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 04: Christophe Laporte of France and Team Jumbo - Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 35th Binche - Chimay - Binche / Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke 2022 a 198,6km one day race from Binche to Binche / #BincheChimayBinche / on October 04, 2022 in Binche, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Christophe Laporte takes a solo victory at Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

World Road Championships runner-up Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to victory in the Belgian one-day Binche-Chimay-Binche/Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke on Tuesday, with Norwegian National Champion Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Pro Cycling) claiming second.

Laporte dropped Tiller some 600 metres from the line after the two clipped away from a small lead break late on the finishing circuit in Binche.

The 198.6-kilometre race was marked by Remco Evenepoel’s debut as World Champion. Former rainbow jersey holder and compatriot Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) also took part in his last ever race on home soil alongside the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider.

Evenepoel was briefly very active on the front mid-race, and subsequently tried hard to force a couple of splits, but finally sat up roughly 25km from the line.

More to come

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1