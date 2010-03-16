Image 1 of 6 Riders ready for the start of the Bike Buller MTB Festival (Image credit: Bridget Jacoby) Image 2 of 6 Riders tackle the Stage 1, 25km course (Image credit: Sarah Lynch) Image 3 of 6 Elite riders, Giant's Murray Spink leads AYUP rider Andrew Fellows in Stage 1 with Fellows the eventual winner, (Image credit: Sarah Lynch) Image 4 of 6 Andrew Fellows, overall and stage 1 winner (Image credit: Nicola Drummy) Image 5 of 6 Mountain Biking Australia editors cross the line. (Image credit: Nicola Drummy) Image 6 of 6 Women's winner Tory Thomas cross the finish line, (Image credit: Nicola Drummy)

The Bike Buller MTB Festival drew almost 400 of Australia's cross country riders to the Victorian High Country resort for a huge weekend of riding with plenty of thrills and spills. A huge weekend of riding was had by all, with events including a 25km cross country race, a 10km kids' race, 50km cross country race to Mt Stirling and back, plus the Super D Mt Buller Descent, a hair-raising 13km of trail descending nearly 1100 vertical meters from top to bottom.

Blue skies and warm temperatures made for sensational race conditions, and saw Andy Fellows and Tory Thomas took wins in the men's and women's elite categories respectively, with both completing all three races over the two days.

Fellows, who hadn't ridden at Mt Buller before this weekend, was happy with his win and had a lot to say about Mt Buller's mountain biking facilities. "I really enjoyed the weekend, this is definitely one of the better events of the last year. The whole atmosphere, the Village and the trails made it an awesome event. "It's great to see the ski resorts are lending themselves to summer, and I think Mt Buller is definitely leading the way."

Thomas, who won all three stages convincingly and finished 15th overall, said she wasn't coming here to win. "I came here basically to get fit, and I definitely got more than a good workout! "The trails are spectacular, the first stage was one of the best courses I've ever ridden. Everything was right, it was a really positive ride and the views were amazing."

Murray Spink and Grant Lebbink rounded out the male podium positions while Louise Cook and Liz Smith filled the other women's places. Jess Douglas, an early contender in the women was an unfortunate DNF.

On day one, a huge field took to the 25km 'Corn Hill Crankfest', a sensational course that took in some of the new Glen Jacobs-designed trails. In the afternoon, the cranking Super D saw riders take to the spectacular Delatite River trail which crosses the river 12 times. Plenty of cheers and grins could be seen as riders finished the exciting course splashing through the final river crossing.

On day two, a gruelling 50km ride to Mt Stirling and back put riders through their paces, but they were rewarded with beautiful views.

Yesterday also saw some riders take International Ride a Bike Naked Day a bit too literally as they completed the Super D in their birthday suits. It certainly added some extra entertainment to the weekend even though they are a bit sore and sorry today.

Mt Buller was abuzz with riders and their families and friends enjoying the spectacular surroundings of summer in the mountains. Visitors took in a bike expo, BBQ and live entertainment in the Village Square, as well as the wide range of activities Mt Buller has to offer during the warmer months.

Results

Open men final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 4:21:19 2 Murray Spink 0:04:05 3 Grant Lebbink 0:20:53 4 Aaron Knight 0:27:00 5 Ashley Hayat 0:44:19 6 Brad Hawthorne 0:49:34 7 Ben May 1:05:45 8 Ian Rolston 1:08:55 9 Jason Reyntjes 1:10:10 10 Oliver Kristenspuck 1:10:35 11 Michael Kerklaan 1:17:22 12 Scott Campbell 1:19:07 13 Michael Brill 1:22:07 14 Matthew Barron 1:22:12 15 Trevor Duncan 1:22:32 16 Anthony Breen 1:25:32 17 Richand Quinn 1:31:46 18 Alex Smith 1:34:16 19 Vaughan Sketcher 1:34:21 20 Colin Dailey 1:34:41 21 Jarrod Stonham 1:35:29 22 Michael Loughlin 1:38:51 23 Ben English 1:42:10 24 Anton Veld 1:42:40 25 Shannon Turner 1:43:36 26 Mick Ross 1:47:58 27 Edward Baird 1:48:30 28 Alistair McDonald 1:50:16 29 Scott Grinter 1:50:16 30 David Leach 1:51:11 31 Daniel McNab 1:53:48 32 Adam Kelly 1:53:59 33 Corey Werfel 1:55:47 34 Kent Warby 1:59:58 35 Peter McKay 2:01:07 36 Jeff Whitson 2:04:19 37 Kirk Pushie 2:07:34 38 Benjamin Marton 2:07:48 39 David Smith 2:08:52 40 Greg Bacon 2:14:00 41 Mike Brain 2:17:33 42 Paul Justus 2:22:26 43 Adam Merange 2:23:05 44 John van de Waterbeemd 2:27:15 45 Adam Steer 2:31:35 46 Adrian Giblett 2:36:21 47 Nigel Paroissien 2:36:43 48 Brad Daniel 2:39:19 49 Nic Marton 2:39:29 50 Yves Abdurahman 2:39:45 51 Benjamin Culton 2:42:37 52 Zachary Spark 2:44:38 53 Sean Rowan 2:48:11 54 Stephen Fortuyn 2:54:09 55 Ben Seesink 2:56:16 56 Tony dos Santos 2:57:25 57 Mike Murray 3:06:45 58 Justin Marshall 3:21:59 59 Lloyd Gray 3:39:20 60 Paul Humphrey 3:47:37 61 Adrian Thuell 3:51:54 62 Matthew Lakey 3:56:25 63 Adam Howell 4:05:38 64 Ralph Marszalek 4:26:47 65 Mathew Bryan 4:33:44

Open women final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tory Thomas 5:17:47 2 Louise Cook 0:46:31 3 Liz Smith 1:10:12 4 Jill Cameron 1:48:26 5 Claire Stevens 1:54:58 6 Rishi Fox 2:24:37 7 Leonie Campbell 2:42:47 8 Kate Abbey 3:01:01

Junior women final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter McKellar Stewart 5:17:57 2 Thomas Power 0:22:21 3 Bill McEvoy 1:07:30 4 Bronson Mercieca 1:20:00 5 Harrison Ware 2:35:00

Veteran men final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Morgan 5:17:49 2 Rob Davis 0:20:55 3 Damian Auton 0:21:01 4 Angus Kirkpatrick-Jones 0:24:33 5 Richard Eisner 0:37:14 6 Snowy River 0:38:04 7 Michael Anderson 0:45:17 8 John Coghlan 0:58:15 9 Steve Mccabe 1:04:55 10 Phillip Timpano 1:10:08 11 Damian Tice 1:15:46 12 Chris Moltzer 1:17:23 13 Steve Cumming 1:27:00 14 Andy Symons 1:27:16 15 David McPherson 1:30:49 16 Mike Ford 1:39:20 17 Michael Stephens 1:50:23 18 Marc Ware 1:58:44 19 Nick Irvine 2:07:22 20 Peter Gallagher 2:13:49 21 Tony Wood 2:27:47 22 Tim Hart 3:07:24 23 Tony Goodsell 3:10:00

Veteran women final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Evans 6:28:53 2 Helen Dorsett 1:38:41 3 Anthea Couvee 1:58:34