Trending

Fellows and Thomas victorious at Mt. Buller

Bike Buller MTB Festival delivers plenty of action

Image 1 of 6

Riders ready for the start of the Bike Buller MTB Festival

Riders ready for the start of the Bike Buller MTB Festival
(Image credit: Bridget Jacoby)
Image 2 of 6

Riders tackle the Stage 1, 25km course

Riders tackle the Stage 1, 25km course
(Image credit: Sarah Lynch)
Image 3 of 6

Elite riders, Giant's Murray Spink leads AYUP rider Andrew Fellows in Stage 1 with Fellows the eventual winner,

Elite riders, Giant's Murray Spink leads AYUP rider Andrew Fellows in Stage 1 with Fellows the eventual winner,
(Image credit: Sarah Lynch)
Image 4 of 6

Andrew Fellows, overall and stage 1 winner

Andrew Fellows, overall and stage 1 winner
(Image credit: Nicola Drummy)
Image 5 of 6

Mountain Biking Australia editors cross the line.

Mountain Biking Australia editors cross the line.
(Image credit: Nicola Drummy)
Image 6 of 6

Women's winner Tory Thomas cross the finish line,

Women's winner Tory Thomas cross the finish line,
(Image credit: Nicola Drummy)

The Bike Buller MTB Festival drew almost 400 of Australia's cross country riders to the Victorian High Country resort for a huge weekend of riding with plenty of thrills and spills. A huge weekend of riding was had by all, with events including a 25km cross country race, a 10km kids' race, 50km cross country race to Mt Stirling and back, plus the Super D Mt Buller Descent, a hair-raising 13km of trail descending nearly 1100 vertical meters from top to bottom.

Blue skies and warm temperatures made for sensational race conditions, and saw Andy Fellows and Tory Thomas took wins in the men's and women's elite categories respectively, with both completing all three races over the two days.

Fellows, who hadn't ridden at Mt Buller before this weekend, was happy with his win and had a lot to say about Mt Buller's mountain biking facilities. "I really enjoyed the weekend, this is definitely one of the better events of the last year. The whole atmosphere, the Village and the trails made it an awesome event. "It's great to see the ski resorts are lending themselves to summer, and I think Mt Buller is definitely leading the way."

Thomas, who won all three stages convincingly and finished 15th overall, said she wasn't coming here to win. "I came here basically to get fit, and I definitely got more than a good workout! "The trails are spectacular, the first stage was one of the best courses I've ever ridden. Everything was right, it was a really positive ride and the views were amazing."

Murray Spink and Grant Lebbink rounded out the male podium positions while Louise Cook and Liz Smith filled the other women's places. Jess Douglas, an early contender in the women was an unfortunate DNF.

On day one, a huge field took to the 25km 'Corn Hill Crankfest', a sensational course that took in some of the new Glen Jacobs-designed trails. In the afternoon, the cranking Super D saw riders take to the spectacular Delatite River trail which crosses the river 12 times. Plenty of cheers and grins could be seen as riders finished the exciting course splashing through the final river crossing.

On day two, a gruelling 50km ride to Mt Stirling and back put riders through their paces, but they were rewarded with beautiful views.

Yesterday also saw some riders take International Ride a Bike Naked Day a bit too literally as they completed the Super D in their birthday suits. It certainly added some extra entertainment to the weekend even though they are a bit sore and sorry today.

Mt Buller was abuzz with riders and their families and friends enjoying the spectacular surroundings of summer in the mountains. Visitors took in a bike expo, BBQ and live entertainment in the Village Square, as well as the wide range of activities Mt Buller has to offer during the warmer months.

Results

Open men final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Fellows4:21:19
2Murray Spink0:04:05
3Grant Lebbink0:20:53
4Aaron Knight0:27:00
5Ashley Hayat0:44:19
6Brad Hawthorne0:49:34
7Ben May1:05:45
8Ian Rolston1:08:55
9Jason Reyntjes1:10:10
10Oliver Kristenspuck1:10:35
11Michael Kerklaan1:17:22
12Scott Campbell1:19:07
13Michael Brill1:22:07
14Matthew Barron1:22:12
15Trevor Duncan1:22:32
16Anthony Breen1:25:32
17Richand Quinn1:31:46
18Alex Smith1:34:16
19Vaughan Sketcher1:34:21
20Colin Dailey1:34:41
21Jarrod Stonham1:35:29
22Michael Loughlin1:38:51
23Ben English1:42:10
24Anton Veld1:42:40
25Shannon Turner1:43:36
26Mick Ross1:47:58
27Edward Baird1:48:30
28Alistair McDonald1:50:16
29Scott Grinter1:50:16
30David Leach1:51:11
31Daniel McNab1:53:48
32Adam Kelly1:53:59
33Corey Werfel1:55:47
34Kent Warby1:59:58
35Peter McKay2:01:07
36Jeff Whitson2:04:19
37Kirk Pushie2:07:34
38Benjamin Marton2:07:48
39David Smith2:08:52
40Greg Bacon2:14:00
41Mike Brain2:17:33
42Paul Justus2:22:26
43Adam Merange2:23:05
44John van de Waterbeemd2:27:15
45Adam Steer2:31:35
46Adrian Giblett2:36:21
47Nigel Paroissien2:36:43
48Brad Daniel2:39:19
49Nic Marton2:39:29
50Yves Abdurahman2:39:45
51Benjamin Culton2:42:37
52Zachary Spark2:44:38
53Sean Rowan2:48:11
54Stephen Fortuyn2:54:09
55Ben Seesink2:56:16
56Tony dos Santos2:57:25
57Mike Murray3:06:45
58Justin Marshall3:21:59
59Lloyd Gray3:39:20
60Paul Humphrey3:47:37
61Adrian Thuell3:51:54
62Matthew Lakey3:56:25
63Adam Howell4:05:38
64Ralph Marszalek4:26:47
65Mathew Bryan4:33:44

Open women final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tory Thomas5:17:47
2Louise Cook0:46:31
3Liz Smith1:10:12
4Jill Cameron1:48:26
5Claire Stevens1:54:58
6Rishi Fox2:24:37
7Leonie Campbell2:42:47
8Kate Abbey3:01:01

Junior women final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter McKellar Stewart5:17:57
2Thomas Power0:22:21
3Bill McEvoy1:07:30
4Bronson Mercieca1:20:00
5Harrison Ware2:35:00

Veteran men final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Morgan5:17:49
2Rob Davis0:20:55
3Damian Auton0:21:01
4Angus Kirkpatrick-Jones0:24:33
5Richard Eisner0:37:14
6Snowy River0:38:04
7Michael Anderson0:45:17
8John Coghlan0:58:15
9Steve Mccabe1:04:55
10Phillip Timpano1:10:08
11Damian Tice1:15:46
12Chris Moltzer1:17:23
13Steve Cumming1:27:00
14Andy Symons1:27:16
15David McPherson1:30:49
16Mike Ford1:39:20
17Michael Stephens1:50:23
18Marc Ware1:58:44
19Nick Irvine2:07:22
20Peter Gallagher2:13:49
21Tony Wood2:27:47
22Tim Hart3:07:24
23Tony Goodsell3:10:00

Veteran women final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Evans6:28:53
2Helen Dorsett1:38:41
3Anthea Couvee1:58:34

Vintage men final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Chapman5:40:14
2David Braddick0:06:51
3Keith McKellar Stewart1:34:20
4Greg Smith1:36:14
5Mark Gleeson1:36:55
6Mark Barrett2:16:30

Latest on Cyclingnews