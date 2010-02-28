Eijssen wins in Belgium
Cammaerts and Joseph complete podium
|1
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Team Pws Eyssen-Kempen
|2
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|3
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Isd Continental Team
|5
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|7
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
|11
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|12
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
|13
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|15
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Profel-Colossi-Cycling Team
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) Davo Team Tongeren
|17
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|18
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
|19
|Pardin Iolver (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
|20
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|22
|Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team NetApp
|25
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|26
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|28
|Jan Bluekens (Bel) Profel-Colossi-Cycling Team
|29
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team Pws Eyssen-Kempen
|30
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|31
|Jef Beyens (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques
|32
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|33
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|34
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|35
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|36
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
|37
|Sven Nooytens (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
|38
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|39
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
|40
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|41
|Niels Schepmans (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|42
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|43
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
|45
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|46
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro Radgivning
|47
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team NetApp
|48
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|49
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|50
|Wouter Wippert (Bel) Davo Team Tongeren
|51
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|53
|Kenneth Mercken (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|54
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) Eseg-Douai
|55
|Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|56
|Anatoliy Paktusov (Bel) Isd Continental Team
|57
|Tim Haex (Bel) Team Pws Eyssen-Kempen
|58
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|59
|Guido Dreesen (Bel) Limburg Selectie
|60
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|61
|Stijn Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Colossi-Cycling Team
|62
|Dennies Vanendert (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
|63
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|64
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Team Pws Eyssen-Kempen
|65
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|66
|Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|67
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|68
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|69
|Nick Busser (Ned) Tml-Dommelstreek-Eindhoven
|70
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|DNF
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy