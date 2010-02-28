Trending

Eijssen wins in Belgium

Cammaerts and Joseph complete podium

Results
1Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Team Pws Eyssen-Kempen
2Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
3Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
4Denis Flahaut (Fra) Isd Continental Team
5Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
7Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
8Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
9Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank
10Jarl Salomein (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
11Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
12Robin Steenuit (Bel) Verandas Willems
13Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Evert Verbist (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
15Thomas Ongena (Bel) Profel-Colossi-Cycling Team
16Roy Jans (Bel) Davo Team Tongeren
17Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
18Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank
19Pardin Iolver (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
20Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
22Maurice Vrijmoed (Ned) Rabobank
23Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Nico Keinath (Ger) Team NetApp
25Jérémy Burton (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
26Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
28Jan Bluekens (Bel) Profel-Colossi-Cycling Team
29Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team Pws Eyssen-Kempen
30Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
31Jef Beyens (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques
32Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
33Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
34Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
35Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
36Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
37Sven Nooytens (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
38Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
39Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank
40Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
41Niels Schepmans (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
43Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank
44Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
45Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
46Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro Radgivning
47Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team NetApp
48Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
49Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
50Wouter Wippert (Bel) Davo Team Tongeren
51Mats Boeve (Ned) Rabobank
52Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
53Kenneth Mercken (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
54David Skrzypczak (Fra) Eseg-Douai
55Julien Paquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
56Anatoliy Paktusov (Bel) Isd Continental Team
57Tim Haex (Bel) Team Pws Eyssen-Kempen
58Tom Relou (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
59Guido Dreesen (Bel) Limburg Selectie
60Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
61Stijn Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Colossi-Cycling Team
62Dennies Vanendert (Bel) Team Beveren 2000
63Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
64Dries Hollanders (Bel) Team Pws Eyssen-Kempen
65Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
66Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
67Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
68Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
69Nick Busser (Ned) Tml-Dommelstreek-Eindhoven
70Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFEric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp

