Olav Kooij wins BEMER Cyclassics

Jonathan Milan second, Biniam Girmay third in Hamburg

Olav Kooij of The Netherlands and Team Team Visma Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease A Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) stormed to victory in the BEMER Cyclassics one-day race, timing his sprint perfectly to the line ahead of a charging Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) in Hamburg.

Milan was positioned well on the wheel of lead-out man Simone Conssoni, however, he got boxed in when Kooij and Girmay opened up past his right-hand shoulder and got the jump on him.

