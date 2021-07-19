Trending

Katerina Nash wins women's Belgian Waffle Ride California

By

Hannah Finchamp second and Moriah Wilson third

Elite Women: San Diego - San Diego

Katerina Nash
Katerina Nash (Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) won the opening Beglian Waffle Ride in San Diego, California on Sunday. The retired professional multi-discipline racer soloed to victory by 2:12 ahead of runner-up Hannah Finchamp (Orange Seal off Road Team) and 7:55 ahead of third placed Moriah Wilson (Huck Racing).

"I’m beyond excited to take the win at Belgian Waffle Ride. The intimidating distance of 132 miles, the heat and the competition kept me focused. I put it all together and saved enough energy for final climb attack," Nash wrote in a post on Instagram following her victory. 

"I cross the finish line with that amazing feeling of a big accomplishment and went straight to double-fisting my beers. It was a good day. Thank you for cheering everyone!"

Nash lined up with a strong field to contest the opening round  of the Beglian Waffle Ride in San Diego. The 212-kilometre route included more than 80 kilometres across 19 off-road sections. It also included 3,352 metres (11,000 feet) of climbing with three mountain ascents to make for a challenging race.

Nash formed part of a select group to emerge over the route's long climbs. She was the strongest of a trio that included Finchamp and Wilson. However, Wilson fell off pace over the through a gravel section.

Nash attacked over the final climb and distanced Finchamp, and descend  into the finish line with a solo victory.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Clif pro Team) 7:15:09
2Hannah Finchamp (Orange Seal off Road Team) 0:02:12
3Moriah Wilson (Huck Racing) 0:07:55
4Isabel King (Canyon) 0:08:31
5Savilia Blunk (Orange Seal) 0:10:08
6Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective) 0:13:39
7Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:23:59
8Kaysee Armstrong (Liv Factory) 0:38:23
9Jessica Cerra (Groot Coureur) 0:41:12
10Helena Gilbert-snyder (English Endurance) 0:41:30
11Claudia Behring (Wattie ink Caffeine and Watts) 2:29:11
12Mary Dannelley (Wheels4life) 2:35:45
13Madeleine Myall (The pao App) 2:52:39
14Natalie Maclean (Eliel Factory Team) 2:56:27
15Julie Dunkle (2020 Bettysquad) 3:04:05
16Paige Handy (Serious Cycling) 3:16:39
17Elaine Bergeron 3:22:24
18Michele Clode (Eliel Factory Team / Breakaway Training) 4:21:46
19Patricia Murray (SDBC) 4:24:02
20Lynn Hunter (Sacramento Golden Wheelmen) 4:29:49
21Carla Hodulik 4:39:14
22Arielle Little (Berkeley Bicycle Club) 4:41:10
23Amber Pearson (Alto Velo) 4:42:43
24Gabrielle Zacks (San Jose Bicycle Club)
25Yeolim Jo (Tacos and Beer?) 4:45:45
26Nancy Aguilar (Sierra Nevada) 4:51:13
27Kellie Nelson (Crest/rbm Racing) 4:52:17
28Carolyn Beck (Tony Jones, Nigel Rodgers) 5:02:39
29Effie Bourgin (Rar Gravel Team) 5:05:15
30Fnu Novita (Sunpower) 5:08:39
31Julie Bartolomei (SDBC) 5:38:27

