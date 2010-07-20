Trending

Gilles squeeks in downhill title

Lenssens denied, Moermans in bronze

Men Downhill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertrand Gilles (Belgium)0:02:06
2Kristof Lenssens (Belgium)0:00:01
3Cédric Moermans (Belgium)0:00:02
4Randy Van Goubergen (Belgium)0:00:04
5Robin Van Goubergen (Belgium)0:00:05
6Johnny Magis (Belgium)0:00:05
7Roel Vernelen (Belgium)0:00:10
8Thibaud Radermecker (Belgium)0:00:10
9Benjamin Roland (Belgium)0:00:10
10Nicolas Simon (Belgium)0:00:10
11Philippe Hebert (Belgium)0:00:10
12Gaetan Vanhaute (Belgium)0:00:13
13Sébastien Verbist (Belgium)0:00:30

