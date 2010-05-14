Trending

Nys races to victory ahead of Kabush, Paulissen in Gooik

Turpijn continues winning streak in women's race

Belgian Sven Nys defeated Canadian Geoff Kabush and compatriot Roel Paulissen on Thursday at the Belgian Grand Prix in Gooik. It was Nys' second mountain bike race of the season; his first - after a long cyclo-cross season - was this past weekend.

"I really hadn't expected this," Nys told Sporza after his victory. "I had trained well, but you don't really know what your condition is."

Nys' condition seemed to be just fine as he won by 1:43 over a chasing Kabush, who had opted to stay in Europe in between cross country World Cups.

"I'm really very happy with my current condition and I know what to work on the next few weeks," said Nys. "Everybody wants to to start with a victory."

Nys will test his form against even more top international riders at the Offenburg World Cup next weekend in Germany. "It's hard to say if I have the condition to win a World cup. I must always start from the back but I think I can achieve a top 20 placing. This is a good result, but World cup level is something else. I must stay calm and then I'll see how far I come."

In the women's race, Dutchwoman Laura Turpign continued her winnings ways with another victory in the Belgian national series. She defeated Joyce Vanderbeken of Belgium by 1:29 and fellow Dutchwoman Anne Terpstra by 2:06.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel)1:40:03
2Geoff Kabush (Can)0:01:43
3Roel Paulissen (Bel)0:02:18
4Gerben De Knegt (Ned)0:03:58
5Thijs Al (Ned)0:04:11
6Frank Schotman (Ned)0:04:13
7Marco Minnaard (Ned)0:04:59
8Bart Aernouts (Bel)0:05:15
9Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:05:54
10Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)0:05:56
11Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:06:59
12Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel)0:09:01
13Niels Wubben (Ned)0:09:23
14Bjorn Brems (Bel)0:09:42
15Robby De Bock (Bel)0:11:15
16Tim Wynants (Bel)
17Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)0:11:17
18Jeroen Boelen (Ned)0:12:18
19Laurent Evrard (Bel)0:12:41
20Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)0:13:25
21Frans Claes (Bel)0:13:37
22Frank Beemer (Ned)0:13:50
23Kristof Houben (Bel)0:00:11
24Jelle Brackman (Bel)0:00:24
25Sébastien Hansen (Fra)0:00:51
26Jo Pirotte (Bel)0:01:01
27Irjan Luttenberg (Ned)0:01:45
28Mathias Haezebrouck (Bel)0:03:03
29Rens De Bruin (Ned)0:03:24
30Rob Vangenechten (Bel)0:04:16
31Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:04:47
32Bert Luca (Bel)0:05:10
33Benny Van Genechten (Bel)0:05:17
34Vincent Bakker (Ned)0:05:23
35Sébastien Fontaine (Bel)0:05:25
36Samuel Maryns (Bel)0:06:35
37Thomas Van Regenmortel (Ned)0:07:36
38Roan Windmolders (Bel)0:08:30
39Kristoff Lauwereys (Bel)0:09:09
40Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)0:09:38
41Simon Mylle (Bel)0:09:56
42Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)0:10:02
43Robin Roelofs (Ned)0:10:37
44Cédric Gaudy (Bel)0:10:42
45Mario Matijevic (Bel)0:11:29
46Wouter Rubbens (Bel)0:12:57
47Stefan Onclin (Bel)0:14:44
48Jacob De Roo (Ned)0:15:39
49Jeffrey Cox (Ned)0:00:07
50Joris Garrein (Bel)0:01:06
51Jeroen Vandevijver (Bel)0:01:37
52Sam De Weghe (Bel)0:07:02
53Robin Thaens (Bel)0:07:52
54Alexandre Decoux (Bel)0:13:00
55Kenneth Goossens (Bel)0:15:39
56Thomas Peeters (Bel)
DNFJimmy Tielens (Bel)
DNFHans Becking (Ned)
DNFBas Peters (Ned)
DNFJonas De Backer (Bel)
DNFPierre Lebreton (Fra)
DNFJan Verstraeten (Bel)
DNFSander Bouwens (Ned)
DNFQuentin Art (Bel)
DNFJelmer Pietersma (Ned)
DNFRomain Gihoul (Bel)
DNFRobin Vink (Ned)
DNFDaniel Eliad (Isr)
DNFPatrick Gaudy (Bel)
DNFSteven De Caluwe (Bel)
DNFDominique Massonet (Bel)
DNFHans Van Den Bogaert (Bel)
DNSGerry Werckx (Bel)
DNSStijn Robert Rubbens (Bel)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Turpijn (Ned)1:12:09
2Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:29
3Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:02:06
4Rozanne Slik (Ned)0:03:56
5Carina Ketonen (Fin)0:04:16
6Karin Groen (Ned)0:05:16
7Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:05:59
8Petra Mermans (Bel)
9Ingrid Bosscha (Ned)
10Nancy Bober (Bel)
11Idit Shub (Isr)
12Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)
DNFKatrien Vermeiren (Bel)

 

