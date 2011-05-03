Trending

Vink wins Belgian downhill championship

Second national title of the weekend for Vink

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Vink (Bel)0:01:25.03
2Bertrand Gilles (Bel)0:00:00.98
3Kristof Lenssens (Bel)0:00:02.02
4Nicolas Mathieu (Bel)0:00:02.09
5Johnny Magis (Bel)0:00:02.31
6Robin Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:02.76
7Dave Goris (Bel)0:00:03.05
8Randy Van Goubergen (Bel)0:00:04.10
9Cédric Moermans (Bel)0:00:05.19
10Nicolas Simon (Bel)0:00:05.93

