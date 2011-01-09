Image 1 of 8 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) took her second consecutive title. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 8 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) was the strongest on all sections. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 8 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) takes the plaudits on the line. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 8 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) on the podium with Nancy Bober and Joyce Vanderbeken. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 8 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) delivered a strong display. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 8 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) en route to the national title. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 8 Joyce Vanderbeken finished in third. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 8 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) cruised to victory. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) prolonged her Belgian title in the women's category on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The 20 year-old left her rivals no chance as she sped away right from the start on a fast muddy course. Cant captured her second title by a huge margin over Nancy Bober and former national champion Joyce Vanderbeken.

“I was the first to enter the beach and I don't know what happened behind me but after one lap I already had half a minute. To be honest, I didn't have a great day. There was nobody to aim at,” Cant said. “I expected Ellen Van Loy to be near the front but I didn't see her.”

Behind Cant a massive pile-up was created by the crash from outsider Ellen Van Loy. It was the moment where Nancy Bober powered forward. “I ran past everyone,” Bober said. Bober switched focus from soccer to cycling a couple of years ago and captured her first medal at the national championships at the venerable age of 35. “After the sand section I didn't see anybody behind,” Bober added.

“The running section was quite difficult because there were no tracks. If you had to hop off your bike early then it was a really long section to run,” Cant said. The young Belgian added that this season has seen her show that she belongs among the best in the world.

In the Junior Women's category Femke Van Den Driessche won her race comfortably. The 14 year-old had 21 seconds on Nathalie Nijns, three years her senior, and more than a minute on the surprising Lotte Kopecky.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sanne Cant (Team Ciclismo Mundial) 0:38:24 2 Nancy Bober (Style & Concept Cycling Team VZW) 0:01:47 3 Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren) 0:02:44 4 Ellen Van Loy (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo) 0:03:01 5 Anne Arnouts (RSC De Zuidwesthoek) 0:03:02 6 Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (APB - Cycling Team) 0:03:18 7 Hilde Quintens (Van Goethem/Prorace CT) 0:04:22 8 Gertie Willems (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo) 0:04:23 9 Katrien Aerts (Sport en Steun – Leopoldsburg) 0:05:01 10 Kristien Nelen (Goeman Scott Cycling Team) 0:05:10 11 Katrien Vermeiren (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo) 0:05:44 12 Anja Geldhof (Waasland Mountainbike Team) 0:06:03 13 Karen Verhestraeten (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) 0:06:09 14 Katrien Van Looy (DCM-GB Vorselaar Cycling Team VZW) 0:07:19 15 Ilse Vandekinderen (Trust MTB Team VZW) 0:07:46 16 Laure Werner (Lotto Honda Team) 0:08:20 17 Anisha Vekemans (Topsport Vlaanderen – Ridley) 0:09:02 18 Sharon Defoor (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom) 19 Sandie Verriest (Asfra Racing Team) DNF Katrien Thijs (K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX Racing Team VZW) DNS Anj Nobus (GKV Cycling Team) DNS Kim Van Renterghem (K.V.C. Deinze VZW)

Junior Women