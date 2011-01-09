Sanne Cant cruises to second title
Femke Van Den Driessche wins in Junior Women category
Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) prolonged her Belgian title in the women's category on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The 20 year-old left her rivals no chance as she sped away right from the start on a fast muddy course. Cant captured her second title by a huge margin over Nancy Bober and former national champion Joyce Vanderbeken.
“I was the first to enter the beach and I don't know what happened behind me but after one lap I already had half a minute. To be honest, I didn't have a great day. There was nobody to aim at,” Cant said. “I expected Ellen Van Loy to be near the front but I didn't see her.”
Behind Cant a massive pile-up was created by the crash from outsider Ellen Van Loy. It was the moment where Nancy Bober powered forward. “I ran past everyone,” Bober said. Bober switched focus from soccer to cycling a couple of years ago and captured her first medal at the national championships at the venerable age of 35. “After the sand section I didn't see anybody behind,” Bober added.
“The running section was quite difficult because there were no tracks. If you had to hop off your bike early then it was a really long section to run,” Cant said. The young Belgian added that this season has seen her show that she belongs among the best in the world.
In the Junior Women's category Femke Van Den Driessche won her race comfortably. The 14 year-old had 21 seconds on Nathalie Nijns, three years her senior, and more than a minute on the surprising Lotte Kopecky.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Team Ciclismo Mundial)
|0:38:24
|2
|Nancy Bober (Style & Concept Cycling Team VZW)
|0:01:47
|3
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren)
|0:02:44
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo)
|0:03:01
|5
|Anne Arnouts (RSC De Zuidwesthoek)
|0:03:02
|6
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (APB - Cycling Team)
|0:03:18
|7
|Hilde Quintens (Van Goethem/Prorace CT)
|0:04:22
|8
|Gertie Willems (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo)
|0:04:23
|9
|Katrien Aerts (Sport en Steun – Leopoldsburg)
|0:05:01
|10
|Kristien Nelen (Goeman Scott Cycling Team)
|0:05:10
|11
|Katrien Vermeiren (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo)
|0:05:44
|12
|Anja Geldhof (Waasland Mountainbike Team)
|0:06:03
|13
|Karen Verhestraeten (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|0:06:09
|14
|Katrien Van Looy (DCM-GB Vorselaar Cycling Team VZW)
|0:07:19
|15
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Trust MTB Team VZW)
|0:07:46
|16
|Laure Werner (Lotto Honda Team)
|0:08:20
|17
|Anisha Vekemans (Topsport Vlaanderen – Ridley)
|0:09:02
|18
|Sharon Defoor (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom)
|19
|Sandie Verriest (Asfra Racing Team)
|DNF
|Katrien Thijs (K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX Racing Team VZW)
|DNS
|Anj Nobus (GKV Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Kim Van Renterghem (K.V.C. Deinze VZW)
Junior Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Femke Van Den Driessche (VSW Lotto-Ladiescycling)
|0:31:51
|2
|Nathalie Nijns (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk)
|0:01:17
|4
|Lisa Bogaert (C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk)
|0:01:43
|5
|Caren Commissaris (W.A.C. Team Hoboken)
|0:02:55
|6
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk)
|0:03:17
|7
|Shana Maes (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo)
|0:05:35
|8
|Janice Geyskens (Kempens Wielerverbond-Turnhout)
|9
|Meg De Bruyne (Rijschool AH - Gentse VS)
|10
|Valerie Boonen (De Kastelse Durvers)
|11
|Keshia Verbeeck (BMX Team Bekaf)
|12
|Lydwine Lowie (Royal Velo Sport Peruwelz - Bury)
|13
|Caitlyn La Haye (Hageland Cycling Team)
|14
|Laura De Baene (Isorex Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)
|DNS
|Larisa Jaspart (Lotto-Predictor-VC Ardennes)
|DNS
|Lisa Vermeire (K.V.C. Deinze VZW)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy