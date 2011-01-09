Trending

Sanne Cant cruises to second title

Femke Van Den Driessche wins in Junior Women category

Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) took her second consecutive title.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) was the strongest on all sections.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) takes the plaudits on the line.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) on the podium with Nancy Bober and Joyce Vanderbeken.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) delivered a strong display.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) en route to the national title.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Joyce Vanderbeken finished in third.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) cruised to victory.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) prolonged her Belgian title in the women's category on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The 20 year-old left her rivals no chance as she sped away right from the start on a fast muddy course. Cant captured her second title by a huge margin over Nancy Bober and former national champion Joyce Vanderbeken.

“I was the first to enter the beach and I don't know what happened behind me but after one lap I already had half a minute. To be honest, I didn't have a great day. There was nobody to aim at,” Cant said. “I expected Ellen Van Loy to be near the front but I didn't see her.”

Behind Cant a massive pile-up was created by the crash from outsider Ellen Van Loy. It was the moment where Nancy Bober powered forward. “I ran past everyone,” Bober said. Bober switched focus from soccer to cycling a couple of years ago and captured her first medal at the national championships at the venerable age of 35. “After the sand section I didn't see anybody behind,” Bober added.

“The running section was quite difficult because there were no tracks. If you had to hop off your bike early then it was a really long section to run,” Cant said. The young Belgian added that this season has seen her show that she belongs among the best in the world.

In the Junior Women's category Femke Van Den Driessche won her race comfortably. The 14 year-old had 21 seconds on Nathalie Nijns, three years her senior, and more than a minute on the surprising Lotte Kopecky.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Team Ciclismo Mundial)0:38:24
2Nancy Bober (Style & Concept Cycling Team VZW)0:01:47
3Joyce Vanderbeken (Cycling Team Vermeeren)0:02:44
4Ellen Van Loy (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo)0:03:01
5Anne Arnouts (RSC De Zuidwesthoek)0:03:02
6Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (APB - Cycling Team)0:03:18
7Hilde Quintens (Van Goethem/Prorace CT)0:04:22
8Gertie Willems (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo)0:04:23
9Katrien Aerts (Sport en Steun – Leopoldsburg)0:05:01
10Kristien Nelen (Goeman Scott Cycling Team)0:05:10
11Katrien Vermeiren (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo)0:05:44
12Anja Geldhof (Waasland Mountainbike Team)0:06:03
13Karen Verhestraeten (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)0:06:09
14Katrien Van Looy (DCM-GB Vorselaar Cycling Team VZW)0:07:19
15Ilse Vandekinderen (Trust MTB Team VZW)0:07:46
16Laure Werner (Lotto Honda Team)0:08:20
17Anisha Vekemans (Topsport Vlaanderen – Ridley)0:09:02
18Sharon Defoor (Feestcomiteit Drogenboom)
19Sandie Verriest (Asfra Racing Team)
DNFKatrien Thijs (K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX Racing Team VZW)
DNSAnj Nobus (GKV Cycling Team)
DNSKim Van Renterghem (K.V.C. Deinze VZW)

 

Junior Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Femke Van Den Driessche (VSW Lotto-Ladiescycling)0:31:51
2Nathalie Nijns (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)0:00:21
3Lotte Kopecky (C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk)0:01:17
4Lisa Bogaert (C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk)0:01:43
5Caren Commissaris (W.A.C. Team Hoboken)0:02:55
6Saartje Vandenbroucke (C.T.- DJ.Matic-Kortrijk)0:03:17
7Shana Maes (Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo)0:05:35
8Janice Geyskens (Kempens Wielerverbond-Turnhout)
9Meg De Bruyne (Rijschool AH - Gentse VS)
10Valerie Boonen (De Kastelse Durvers)
11Keshia Verbeeck (BMX Team Bekaf)
12Lydwine Lowie (Royal Velo Sport Peruwelz - Bury)
13Caitlyn La Haye (Hageland Cycling Team)
14Laura De Baene (Isorex Cycling Team)
DNFSteffy Van Den Haute (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)
DNSLarisa Jaspart (Lotto-Predictor-VC Ardennes)
DNSLisa Vermeire (K.V.C. Deinze VZW)

