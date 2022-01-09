Trending

Lars van der Haar rides solo to regain Dutch cyclo-cross national title

Van Kessel takes silver ahead of U23 World Cup leader Hendrikx

Lars van der Haar won the elite men's Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championship on Sunday
Lars van der Haar won the elite men's Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championship on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lars van der Haar recaptured an evasive title at the Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships on Sunday, taking a solo victory with an uncontested ride in Rucphen. 

The battle for silver was a duel between 21-year-old Mees Hendrikx and veteran Corné van Kessel. The 30-year-old broke free of the current U23 World Cup leader on the final lap to finish second, leaving the bronze to Hendrikx.

Under bright sunshine the reigning European Champion broke a string of three consecutive runner-up finishes to Mathieu van der Poel, who pulled out of the Heusden-Zolder Superprestige, his second cyclo-cross race of the winter, due to a recurring back injury and discontinued his off-road season. 

Van der Haar last won the Dutch title in back-to-back years, 2013 and 2014, then Van der Poel proved best for the next six editions.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions)
2Corné van Kessel (tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team)
3Mees Hendrikx (Iko-Crelan)
4Ryan Kamp (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal)
