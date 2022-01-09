Lars van der Haar rides solo to regain Dutch cyclo-cross national title
Van Kessel takes silver ahead of U23 World Cup leader Hendrikx
Lars van der Haar recaptured an evasive title at the Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships on Sunday, taking a solo victory with an uncontested ride in Rucphen.
The battle for silver was a duel between 21-year-old Mees Hendrikx and veteran Corné van Kessel. The 30-year-old broke free of the current U23 World Cup leader on the final lap to finish second, leaving the bronze to Hendrikx.
Under bright sunshine the reigning European Champion broke a string of three consecutive runner-up finishes to Mathieu van der Poel, who pulled out of the Heusden-Zolder Superprestige, his second cyclo-cross race of the winter, due to a recurring back injury and discontinued his off-road season.
Van der Haar last won the Dutch title in back-to-back years, 2013 and 2014, then Van der Poel proved best for the next six editions.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions)
|2
|Corné van Kessel (tormans-Circus Cyclo Cross Team)
|3
|Mees Hendrikx (Iko-Crelan)
|4
|Ryan Kamp (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal)
