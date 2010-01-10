Image 1 of 31 Sanne Cant wins the 2010 Belgian Championships (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 31 Cant acknowledges the applause in Oostmalle after relegating Joyce Vanderbeken to 2nd and Ellen Van Loy to 3rd (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 31 The elite women's podium: Joyce Vanderbeken (2nd), Sanne Cant (1st) and Ellen Van Loy (3rd) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 31 Sanne Cant shares the podium with women's youth winner Nathalie Nijns (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 31 Sanne Cant slices through the snow (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 31 Sanne Cant rides solo on her way to victory (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 31 Sanne Cant claims the women's Belgian national title in Oostmalle (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 31 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) takes his seventh career Belgian 'cross title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 31 Sven Nys was happy to win the Belgian title for a seventh time. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 31 Sven Nys crashed early, but chased back for a seventh Belgian championship victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 31 Rob Peeters and Tom Meeusen chase after the leader. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 31 Niels Albert chasing behind with Bart Aernouts. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 31 Sven Nys put the pedal to the metal to chase back to the front. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 31 Niels Albert was defeated after spectators pushed him off his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 31 Vanthourenhout was joined by teammate Klaas Vantornout. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 31 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) hit out hard from the gun. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 31 Sven Nys had just enough time to give a long salute in Oostmalle. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 31 Sven Nys celebrates his seventh Belgian 'cross championship. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 31 Sven Nys pumps his fists in joy after winning the Belgian 'cross title. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 31 Sven Nys takes a corner at speed on his way to the Belgian title. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 31 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) rode well before a mechanical ruined his chances. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 31 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) on the move in Oostmalle. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 31 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) representing at the Belgian championships. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 31 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) on the icy course in Oostmalle. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 31 Niels Albert chasing in Oostmalle. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 31 Tom Meeusen clearly enjoying the podium time in Oostmalle. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 31 Sven Nys waves to the crowd after winning the Belgian CX championship. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 31 Sven Nys dons his seventh Belgian championship jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 31 The 2010 Belgian 'cross podium: Klaas Vantornout, Sven Nys, Tom Meeusen. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 31 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) with his seventh Belgian 'cross championship jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 31 Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) shows his first elite 'cross medal - bronze. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgium, regarded as the strongest cyclo-cross country, held its national championships for the 64th time and the frozen sand course in Oostmalle was the perfect location for a dramatic spectacle. Many riders went down and the favorites weren't spared from going down too.

Eventually Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) made least mistakes and the 33 year-old grabbed his seventh tricolore jersey. Klaas Vantornout finished as runner-up ahead of surprising youngster Tom Meeusen. World champion Niels Albert was riding in the main chasing group when he - according to the rider - was pulled off the bike by a Nys fan. A disappointed Albert finished ninth.

When crossing the line Nys was beaming of joy, even though it was his seventh title. "It certainly wasn't the easiest one. I planned to ride the first half hour comfortably in the group but due to crashes I ended up chasing and taking risks. Suddenly I was on my belly and when back on my bike my chain wasn't working along.

"I kept my composure and focused on picking up with the next group. Once at front I took the lead and went steady on the straights and then went as fast as I could through the corners, hoping the others would make mistakes," Nys said.

"It was unbelievable. When I was younger I would have made more mistakes, but I have the experience of bouncing back from a poor position, especially over the past few weeks. If you can steer well and you feel you can win then this is fantastic, adrenaline throughout your body. It's like Paul Herijgers says, this is my playground," Nys said.

While Nys was having trouble staying on his bike early on, the outsiders were having a go at front. Nys' buddy Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) claimed the hole shot and led the field through the first corners with teammate Klaas Vantornout and Tom Meeusen right behind him.

Right after Meeusen passed Vantornout the latter crashed and held up the bunch. During the second lap Meeusen slid away in a corner, leaving Vanthourenhout leading the race. The 28 year-old had a gap on a group with teammates Rob Peeters and Meeusen, while Vantornout was protecting his team-mate's attempt by riding at ease at the back of the group.

Behind these four, world champion Niels Albert was leading a chase group that included Bart Aernouts, Dieter Vanthourenhout, Erwin Vervecken and Bart Wellens. The latter was thrown out of contention for the title when he suffered a mechanical. It was a second blow for the Telenet-Fidea team after Kevin Pauwels was distanced with a chain problem during the first lap.

The fifth of eight laps turned things around. Sven Vanthourenhout slipped and was caught back by Peeters and Meeusen, while Vantornout was gapped. Further back Nys left the main chasing group behind which he had joined one lap earlier. It was during this lap Albert claimed that a Nys-fan took him down.

"Nys was going flat out, then Vervecken and me in third position. We were coming back on the leaders and then a Nys supporter pulled me off the bike. It's scandalous. They can do what they want: shout at me, spit at me and throw beer at me but they have to keep their hands off. It's not possible to race like that.

"It was certainly a Nys fan. I looked back and they were celebrating the feat. I'm not saying that I would've won the race, but it's sad that I had to lose it this way. Sven has to talk with his fans now. If he's not doing anything then I'm taking my conclusions and I'll be hard to get during the next races," Albert said. Fans who witnessed the incident confirmed on Sporza radio that Albert was taken down intentionally by a clearly drunk person.

Meanwhile, on the penultimate lap, there were five riders left battling for the title, which is worth almost as much as the world championships title in Belgium.

Nys took the lead for the first time in the race with Peeters ending up being the only rider able to hold his wheel. Halfway through the lap Peeters slipped away when cornering into the sole short climb on the course in Oostmalle. Nys was gone and hit the last lap as sole leader with eight seconds on the chasers.

Sven Vanthourenhout led the chase, but then he smashed into the fences. Meeusen was forced to brake hard and was spun around, while Vantornout manoeuvred in between the two riders and stormed away.

Nys wasn't allowed to ease off as Vantornout was closing in on him, taking huge risks. Eventually Vantornout made some minor mistakes and Nys had time to celebrate his victory during the last meters.

A surprising third place behind Nys and Vantornout was claimed by young Tom Meeusen. The 21 year-old was obliged to start with the Elite Men because he has a professional contract with Telenet-Fidea, but at the world championships he'll be contesting in the Under 23 category.

Meeusen gained respect with strong finishes in the elite races in Antwerp and Middelkerke, but even so, his third place was even more than what he expected himself.

"I can be happy and if everything would've gone my way more was possible. But I'm happy that I'm on the podium anyway. Sven Nys just told me that it wouldn't be the last time and if he says that of course that's something that makes me really proud. Riding with the big boys is already special but I wanted to make the race too and because of the excitement I went down twice," Meeusen said.

Finishing just ahead of him was Klaas Vantornout who had been out of competition several times during the last two weeks. "I wasn't the top favorite because I didn't race much during the last two weeks. It hurt my pride and because of that I was very motivated to prove some people wrong.

"I was having a good race and helped Sven Vanthourenhout to get away. I was comfortable on Nys' wheel until I made a mistake. During the last lap I took full risks and came very close but then some mistakes ended the battle. Second is good but I'd rather won," Vantornout said.

Results men's elite 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1:00:11 2 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:00:35 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabo Continental Team 0:00:38 7 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team 0:01:00 8 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Baboco Revor Cycling Team 0:01:17 9 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:39 10 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:43 11 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:02:09 12 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) Kdl Trans Team 0:02:12 13 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team 0:02:21 14 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:04:36 15 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Aa Drink Cycling Team 0:05:39

Results men's elite without contract 1 Geert Wellens (Bel) Scott Usa Cycling Team 1:02:05 2 Tom Vannoppen (Bel) Ridley Moosenwirt Team 0:00:11 3 Stijn Huys (Bel) Palmans-Cras 0:00:13 4 Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco Focus 2012 Vzw 0:00:43 5 Wim Leemans (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:17 6 Bart Verschueren (Bel) Cyclingchamps 0:01:40 7 Jan Van Dael (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team 0:01:51 8 Stijn Penne (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team 9 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:06 10 Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team 0:02:07 11 Gianni Denolf (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:02:08 12 Jan Soetens (Bel) Colba-Mercury-Dourphonie 0:02:32 13 Kay Van Den Brande (Bel) Scott Usa Cycling Team 0:02:38 14 Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team Belgium Snellegem 0:03:04 15 Tom De Kort (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:03:30 16 Steve Gruwier (Bel) Asfra Racing Team 0:03:53 17 Brecht Lippens (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare 0:04:12 18 Sam Govaert (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:04:15 19 Ken Smets (Bel) Kon. W.C. Steeds Vooraan - Kontich 0:04:22 20 Sten Raeymakers (Bel) Cyclocrossteam Freddy Sport Dilbeek 0:07:15 21 Jochem Danckaers (Bel)

Results men's under-23 1 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:46:39 2 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam Vzw 0:00:22 3 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:00:26 4 Kevin Cant (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:00:30 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Pws Eijssen Cycling Team 6 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team 0:00:43 7 Ruben Veestraeten (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:00:45 8 Stef Boden (Bel) Aa Cycling Team 0:00:46 9 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team 0:00:48 10 Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabo Continental Team 0:01:04 11 Kristof Cop (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:01:20 12 Dany Lacroix (Bel) Velo Club De L´Espoir Condruzien 0:01:23 13 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor Cycling Team 0:01:33 14 Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W. 0:01:42 15 Jonathan Bervoets (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:01:49 16 Dries Pauwels (Bel) Empella Czech Team 0:02:02 17 Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps 0:02:04 18 Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter-Chocolade Jacques C.T. 0:02:13 19 Rinze De Proost (Bel) Off Road Club Bmx 2000 Dessel Vzw 0:02:41 20 Zeb Willems (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:03:12 21 Niels Koyen (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:03:17 22 Kristof Zegers (Bel) Cyclingchamps 0:03:22 23 Jan Van Zeebroeck (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team 0:03:32 24 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:04:03 25 Sonny Volders (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:04:15 26 Jens Gys (Bel) Bianchi Nieuwe Hoop Tielen Vzw 0:04:16 27 Michaël Peeters (Bel) Kon. Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W. 0:04:20 28 Niels Beelen (Bel) Scott Usa Cycling Team 0:05:08 29 Jonas De Boey (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team 0:05:15 30 Vincent Van Hooste (Bel) Asfra Racing Team 0:05:18 31 Sieën Veestraeten (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg 0:05:33 32 Zeb Veestraeten (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg 0:05:38 33 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare 0:05:40 34 Wim Thijs (Bel) Kon. Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W. 35 Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Asfra Racing Team 0:05:42 36 Raf Risbourg (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W. 0:06:14 37 Kenny Maes (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal 0:06:29 38 Klaas Vankersschaever (Bel) 0:06:30 39 Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans-Cras 40 Niels Dirikx (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden 0:07:21 41 Thomas Verbeek (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W. 0:07:48 42 Rutger Lahaye (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team 43 Wim Allary (Bel) Kon. Vc ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare 44 Kristof Scheirs (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team 45 Kenneth Goossens (Bel) Jonge Rakkers Vollezele 46 Joachim Janssens (Bel) Cyclocrossteam Freddy Sport Dilbeek 47 Jonas Plasschaert (Bel) Cycling Team Pajot Vzw

Results women's elite 1 Sanne Cant (Bel) Team Ciclismo Mundial 0:35:28 2 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam Vzw 0:00:49 3 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Emversport International Cycling Team Vzw 0:00:55 4 Loes Sels (Bel) Afdeling Antwerpen - Wbv 0:01:20 5 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:29 6 Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cyclingteam Vzw 7 Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Avb - Cycling Team 0:01:33 8 Katrien Vermeiren (Bel) Emversport International Cycling Team Vzw 0:02:00 9 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:02:04 10 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) V.Z.W. Royal Antwerp Bicycle Club 0:02:26 11 Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel) Bikesport - Probike Racing Team 0:04:33 12 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Thompson Ladies Team 0:04:37 13 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kon. Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W. 0:04:38 14 Kristien Nelen (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling 0:05:07 15 Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) Cycling Team M. Pinte 0:07:29 16 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:08:14 17 Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Wk Noord West Brabant 18 Sharon Defoor (Bel) Sdc - Rogelli Cycling Team 0:08:50 19 Katrien Aerts (Bel) Benelux Team 0:09:52 20 Sarah Vloemans (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen