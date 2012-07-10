Trending

Nys wins in Sankt Vith

Van Hoovels and Scheire round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel)1:45:30
2Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:01:57
3Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:02:08
4Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:02:11
5Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:02:19
6Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:02:30
7Robby De Bock (Bel)0:03:18
8Jimmy Tielens (Bel)0:03:37
9Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:04:02
10Kevin Pauwels (Bel)0:04:44
11Bjorn Brems (Bel)0:06:53
12Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:08:36
13Fabrice Mels (Bel)0:08:47
14Didier Bats (Bel)0:08:48
15Frans Claes (Bel)0:09:00
16Joris Massaer (Bel)0:10:09
17Tim Wynants (Bel)0:11:13
18Simon Hupperetz (Bel)0:12:39
19Micha Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:14:09
20Quincy Vens (Bel)0:15:11
21Marcel Lommers (Ned)0:15:43
22Brice Scholtes (Bel)0:16:42
23Maarten Wauters (Bel)
24Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)
25Ronald Beckers (Bel)
26Ben Kindermans (Bel)
27Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)
28Dorian Malmedy (Bel)
29Raf Risbourg (Bel)
30Bert Luca (Bel)
31Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)
32Cédric Gaudy (Bel)
33Thomas Desonay (Bel)
34Denis Jacquemin (Bel)
35Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
36Bram Van Wijmeersch (Bel)
37Dylan Beeckman (Bel)
38Benjamin Fevrier (Bel)
39Christoph Verberckmoes (Bel)
40Glenn Heylen (Bel)
41Indy Pauwels (Bel)
42Bjorn Leuckx (Bel)
43Alexander Fockenier (Fra)
44Jean-Francois Guiot (Bel)
45Lionel Vujasin (Bel)
46Jeroen Vandevijver (Bel)
47Koen Swinnen (Bel)
48Stephane Delhez (Bel)
49Joachim Janssens (Bel)

