Nys wins in Sankt Vith
Van Hoovels and Scheire round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|1:45:30
|2
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|0:01:57
|3
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|0:02:08
|4
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:02:11
|5
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:02:19
|6
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:02:30
|7
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:03:18
|8
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
|0:03:37
|9
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|0:04:02
|10
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
|0:04:44
|11
|Bjorn Brems (Bel)
|0:06:53
|12
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)
|0:08:36
|13
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|0:08:47
|14
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:08:48
|15
|Frans Claes (Bel)
|0:09:00
|16
|Joris Massaer (Bel)
|0:10:09
|17
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|0:11:13
|18
|Simon Hupperetz (Bel)
|0:12:39
|19
|Micha Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:14:09
|20
|Quincy Vens (Bel)
|0:15:11
|21
|Marcel Lommers (Ned)
|0:15:43
|22
|Brice Scholtes (Bel)
|0:16:42
|23
|Maarten Wauters (Bel)
|24
|Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)
|25
|Ronald Beckers (Bel)
|26
|Ben Kindermans (Bel)
|27
|Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)
|28
|Dorian Malmedy (Bel)
|29
|Raf Risbourg (Bel)
|30
|Bert Luca (Bel)
|31
|Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)
|32
|Cédric Gaudy (Bel)
|33
|Thomas Desonay (Bel)
|34
|Denis Jacquemin (Bel)
|35
|Arnaud Hoyaux (Bel)
|36
|Bram Van Wijmeersch (Bel)
|37
|Dylan Beeckman (Bel)
|38
|Benjamin Fevrier (Bel)
|39
|Christoph Verberckmoes (Bel)
|40
|Glenn Heylen (Bel)
|41
|Indy Pauwels (Bel)
|42
|Bjorn Leuckx (Bel)
|43
|Alexander Fockenier (Fra)
|44
|Jean-Francois Guiot (Bel)
|45
|Lionel Vujasin (Bel)
|46
|Jeroen Vandevijver (Bel)
|47
|Koen Swinnen (Bel)
|48
|Stephane Delhez (Bel)
|49
|Joachim Janssens (Bel)
