Scherz tops McGrath in Beacon Cross

Knapp in third in men's race

Image 1 of 17

The men’s podium: Weston Schempf (C3), Adam McGrath (Van Dessel), Valentin Scherz (Cyfac), Ryan Knapp (BikeReg.com) and Craig Richey (CyclocrossRacing.com).

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 17

Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) on the decent.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 17

After a strong effort, a rear puncture cost Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) a chance at victory .

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 17

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) outsprints Adam McGrath (Van Dessel) for the win.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 17

Canadian, Craig Richey (CyclocrossRacing.com) on his way to fifth place.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 17

Weston Schempf (C3) fought hard to finished fourth overall.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 17

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) rode strong all day until an unfortunate puncture on the last lap spoiled his chances for a podium finish.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 17

Sunshine and warm temperatures have graced the MAC series this year.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 17

Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com) climbing.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 17

The lead group climbs the amphitheatre.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 17

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads the front group up from the lake.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 12 of 17

Horns were affixed in honor of Halloween.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 13 of 17

Luca Damian (Kenda Pro) was a crowd favorite today.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 14 of 17

Olympic track rider, Bobby Lea (Van Dessel) searches for his running legs.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 15 of 17

Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) has been at the front of every MAC series race this season

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 16 of 17

John Minturn (AXA Equitable) has little time to enjoy the scenic view behind him.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 17 of 17

The chase group climbs out of the amphitheatre section.

(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

A strong field of men from the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Italy started the race, which quickly broke into several large groups. The front group consisted of over a dozen riders in the early stages of the race, before attrition whittled it down to a five-man group.

Consisting of defending MAC champ Valentin Schertz (CYFAC/Champion System/Revolution Wheelworks), Cycle Smart's Adam Myerson (fresh off his first UCI win), Ryan Knapp (BikeReg.com), Adam McGrath (Thule/Van Dessel) and Canadian Craig Richey (CyclocrossRacing.com/Blue), the group rode together, constantly shuffling the lead, but without urgency.

Myerson indicated after the race that he never pulled really hard any time he came to the front. "It's really, really hard to get away on this course because it's so simple," said Scherz. "I mean, it's technical because it's so fast. But I don't think that even a real strong rider, someone like Tim Johnson, could get away here. It's just not possible."

Once Schempf bridged up, the composition of the six-strong lead group was complete and consisted of one rider each from Europe, Canada, New England, the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest and the Mid Atlantic. With a straight, paved finish that favored power and positioning out of the final sharp turn, it seemed a perfect scenario for Myerson, who makes his primary living as a road sprinter. Alluding to Myerson, one of the race announcers commented, "surely not all of the riders in this group think they can win this race in a sprint."

Sprinter Myerson approached the section in seemingly perfect position as second wheel behind Scherz, then lightning struck. In a classy move going up the run-up, Myerson told the group he had punctured and then moved out of the way so he wouldn't interfere with the sprint.

Heading into the final turn, Scherz led McGrath, who has become a regular at the New Jersey races because he races for New Jersey-based Van Dessel bicycles. The two had barely a bike-length gap on the rest, but it was enough to turn the fight for victory into a one-on-one duel. McGrath explained what happened next. "I can't sprint," he said, despite coming from behind to lose by inches in a battle of bike throws. Knapp claimed third ahead of Schempf and Richey, while Myerson stayed ahead of all the chasers to finish sixth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks0:57:05
2Adam McGrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel
3Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com0:00:04
4Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:08
5Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue0:00:18
6Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:00:35
7Luca Damiano (Ita)0:00:54
8Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott0:00:58
9Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:01
10Dan Chabanov (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC0:01:13
11Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team0:01:33
12Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw-Hagens Berman Llp0:01:59
13Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:27
14Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross0:02:35
15Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University-Raleigh-Kim's Bike Shop0:02:50
16Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart0:02:03
17Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:03:13
18Peter Rubijono (USA)0:03:26
19Jesse Keough (USA) Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross0:04:06
20John Minturn (USA)0:04:56
21Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks0:07:48
22Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:08:03
23Adam Szczepanski (USA) Wissahickon
24Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C
25David Weaver (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
26Matt Spohn (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
27Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team

 

