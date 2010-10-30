Image 1 of 17 The men’s podium: Weston Schempf (C3), Adam McGrath (Van Dessel), Valentin Scherz (Cyfac), Ryan Knapp (BikeReg.com) and Craig Richey (CyclocrossRacing.com). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 17 Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) on the decent. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 3 of 17 After a strong effort, a rear puncture cost Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) a chance at victory . (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 4 of 17 Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) outsprints Adam McGrath (Van Dessel) for the win. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 5 of 17 Canadian, Craig Richey (CyclocrossRacing.com) on his way to fifth place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 6 of 17 Weston Schempf (C3) fought hard to finished fourth overall. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 7 of 17 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) rode strong all day until an unfortunate puncture on the last lap spoiled his chances for a podium finish. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 8 of 17 Sunshine and warm temperatures have graced the MAC series this year. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 9 of 17 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com) climbing. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 10 of 17 The lead group climbs the amphitheatre. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 11 of 17 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads the front group up from the lake. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 12 of 17 Horns were affixed in honor of Halloween. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 13 of 17 Luca Damian (Kenda Pro) was a crowd favorite today. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 14 of 17 Olympic track rider, Bobby Lea (Van Dessel) searches for his running legs. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 15 of 17 Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) has been at the front of every MAC series race this season (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 16 of 17 John Minturn (AXA Equitable) has little time to enjoy the scenic view behind him. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 17 of 17 The chase group climbs out of the amphitheatre section. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

A strong field of men from the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Italy started the race, which quickly broke into several large groups. The front group consisted of over a dozen riders in the early stages of the race, before attrition whittled it down to a five-man group.

Consisting of defending MAC champ Valentin Schertz (CYFAC/Champion System/Revolution Wheelworks), Cycle Smart's Adam Myerson (fresh off his first UCI win), Ryan Knapp (BikeReg.com), Adam McGrath (Thule/Van Dessel) and Canadian Craig Richey (CyclocrossRacing.com/Blue), the group rode together, constantly shuffling the lead, but without urgency.

Myerson indicated after the race that he never pulled really hard any time he came to the front. "It's really, really hard to get away on this course because it's so simple," said Scherz. "I mean, it's technical because it's so fast. But I don't think that even a real strong rider, someone like Tim Johnson, could get away here. It's just not possible."





Once Schempf bridged up, the composition of the six-strong lead group was complete and consisted of one rider each from Europe, Canada, New England, the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest and the Mid Atlantic. With a straight, paved finish that favored power and positioning out of the final sharp turn, it seemed a perfect scenario for Myerson, who makes his primary living as a road sprinter. Alluding to Myerson, one of the race announcers commented, "surely not all of the riders in this group think they can win this race in a sprint."





Sprinter Myerson approached the section in seemingly perfect position as second wheel behind Scherz, then lightning struck. In a classy move going up the run-up, Myerson told the group he had punctured and then moved out of the way so he wouldn't interfere with the sprint.

Heading into the final turn, Scherz led McGrath, who has become a regular at the New Jersey races because he races for New Jersey-based Van Dessel bicycles. The two had barely a bike-length gap on the rest, but it was enough to turn the fight for victory into a one-on-one duel. McGrath explained what happened next. "I can't sprint," he said, despite coming from behind to lose by inches in a battle of bike throws. Knapp claimed third ahead of Schempf and Richey, while Myerson stayed ahead of all the chasers to finish sixth.



Full Results