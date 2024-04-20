EPZ Omloop van Borsele: Sofie van Rooijen wins breakaway sprint

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Daria Pikulik second, Elynor Bäckstedt third in s-Heerenhoek

Sofie van Rooijen
Sofie van Rooijen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Sofie van Rooijen (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team) was the strongest of a three-rider breakaway that successfully made it to the finish line in s-Heerenhoek. The Dutch rider won the sprint to take the victory after finishing second in the 2022 edition.

Van Rooijen formed part of a breakaway that emerged after the race had been neutralised for ten minutes due to an earlier crash. Once the racing resumed, the breakaway set off, and Van Rooijen was joined by Daria Pikulik and Alice Wood (both Human Powered Health), and Elynor Bäckstedt (Lidl-Trek).

