EPZ Omloop van Borsele: Sofie van Rooijen wins breakaway sprint

Sofie van Rooijen (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team) was the strongest of a three-rider breakaway that successfully made it to the finish line in s-Heerenhoek. The Dutch rider won the sprint to take the victory after finishing second in the 2022 edition.

Van Rooijen formed part of a breakaway that emerged after the race had been neutralised for ten minutes due to an earlier crash. Once the racing resumed, the breakaway set off, and Van Rooijen was joined by Daria Pikulik and Alice Wood (both Human Powered Health), and Elynor Bäckstedt (Lidl-Trek).

Although Woods was distanced from the move in the final kilometres after her own attempt to go alone, her teammate Audrey Cordon-Ragot was also active in the final in an attempt to bridge to the winning breakaway.

Van Rooijen proved fastest in the end, with Pikulik finishing second and Bäckstedt, while Cordon-Ragot crossed the line eight seconds later in fourth place.

Results

