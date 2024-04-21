António Morgado wins Giro della Romagna

António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) won the Giro della Romagna, a 196km race from Lugo to Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole on Sunday.

Morgado was part of a six-rider breakaway that came to the finish line and took the win ahead of runner-up Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi), third-placed Mattia Bais (Team Polti Kometa), fourth-placed Giovanni Carboni (JCL Team UKYO) and José Félix Parra (Equipo Kern Pharma) in fifth on the day.

Results

