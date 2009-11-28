Image 1 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 2 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 3 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 4 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 5 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 6 of 35 Powers crests the climb (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 7 of 35 Adam Myerson (CycleSmart) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 8 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 9 of 35 Justin Lindine (Bikreg) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 10 of 35 Powers holds off the chase on the run-upJusti (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 11 of 35 Jeremy Powers pushes his bike up the hill (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 12 of 35 Timmerman chasing Powers (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 13 of 35 Dan Timmerman on the run-up (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 14 of 35 U23 leader Luke Keough in traffic (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 15 of 35 Series leader Dan Timmerman (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 16 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 17 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 18 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 19 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 20 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 21 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 22 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 23 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 24 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 25 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 26 of 35 (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 27 of 35 Jeremy Powers (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 28 of 35 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 35 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 35 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 35 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 35 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 35 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 35 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 35 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The elite men's race was the sole domain of Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale's Jeremy Powers, who took control of the race quickly, starting at the front of a group containing Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart), elite series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), and U-23 series leader Luke Keough.

A bobble by Keough in front of Myerson gave Powers and Timmerman the space they needed to make this a two-horse race. Behind them formed a strong and motivated chase group of Myerson, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF), Will Dugan (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), Justin Spinelli (Svelte Cycles) and Mike Broderick (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) at bay.

Powers and Timmerman held the chase at arm’s length for much of the race, despite a brutal headwind that nearly stopped them both dead in their tracks at one point. Taking advantage of the wind, Lindine attacked his group and made contact with the two leaders. The catch was met with great enthusiasm from the crowd, but it was short-lived as Powers and Timmerman had no interest in a passenger on their train, and pulled away before Lindine had a chance to recover.

In a similar fashion, Powers turned on his afterburners and very slowly rode Timmerman off his wheel, little by little, Timmerman found himself alone. Powers cruised home for yet another victory on his stellar season. Timmerman maintained his second through the finish with Lindine rounding out the podium. Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) fought his way up and won a four-way sprint for seventh and the U-23 victory.