Powers tested in Baystate 'cross
Timmerman, Lindine close second, third
The elite men's race was the sole domain of Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale's Jeremy Powers, who took control of the race quickly, starting at the front of a group containing Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart), elite series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), and U-23 series leader Luke Keough.
A bobble by Keough in front of Myerson gave Powers and Timmerman the space they needed to make this a two-horse race. Behind them formed a strong and motivated chase group of Myerson, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF), Will Dugan (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), Justin Spinelli (Svelte Cycles) and Mike Broderick (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) at bay.
Powers and Timmerman held the chase at arm’s length for much of the race, despite a brutal headwind that nearly stopped them both dead in their tracks at one point. Taking advantage of the wind, Lindine attacked his group and made contact with the two leaders. The catch was met with great enthusiasm from the crowd, but it was short-lived as Powers and Timmerman had no interest in a passenger on their train, and pulled away before Lindine had a chance to recover.
In a similar fashion, Powers turned on his afterburners and very slowly rode Timmerman off his wheel, little by little, Timmerman found himself alone. Powers cruised home for yet another victory on his stellar season. Timmerman maintained his second through the finish with Lindine rounding out the podium. Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) fought his way up and won a four-way sprint for seventh and the U-23 victory.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale
|0:56:09
|2
|Dan Timmerman (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX
|0:00:13
|3
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
|0:00:29
|4
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX
|0:00:52
|5
|William Dugan (USA)
|0:01:15
|6
|Justin Spinelli (USA)
|0:01:27
|7
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
|0:01:43
|8
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
|9
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
|10
|Michael Broderick (USA) KENDA-Seven-NoTubes
|11
|Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System
|0:02:34
|12
|Alec Donahue (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
|0:03:01
|13
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|14
|Brian Wilichoski (USA)
|0:03:20
|15
|Adam Snyder (USA)
|0:04:25
|16
|Damian Schmitt (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:05:05
|17
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
|0:05:14
|18
|John Burns (USA)
|0:05:25
|19
|Colin Reuter (USA) International Bicycle/crossresults.com
|0:05:34
|20
|Peter Smith (USA)
|0:05:48
|21
|Chad Wells (USA)
|0:05:59
|22
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo
|0:06:19
|23
|Ryan O' Hara (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|0:06:32
|24
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) International Bicycle Center
|0:07:13
|25
|Jeremy Gardner (USA)
|0:07:32
|26
|Ryan Kelly (USA)
|0:08:32
|27
|Hunter Pronovost (USA)
