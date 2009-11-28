Trending

Powers tested in Baystate 'cross

Timmerman, Lindine close second, third

Image 1 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 2 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 3 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 4 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 5 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 6 of 35

Powers crests the climb

Powers crests the climb
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 7 of 35

Adam Myerson (CycleSmart)

Adam Myerson (CycleSmart)
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 8 of 35

Jeremy Powers

Jeremy Powers
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 9 of 35

Justin Lindine (Bikreg)

Justin Lindine (Bikreg)
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 10 of 35

Powers holds off the chase on the run-upJusti

Powers holds off the chase on the run-upJusti
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 11 of 35

Jeremy Powers pushes his bike up the hill

Jeremy Powers pushes his bike up the hill
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 12 of 35

Timmerman chasing Powers

Timmerman chasing Powers
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 13 of 35

Dan Timmerman on the run-up

Dan Timmerman on the run-up
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 14 of 35

U23 leader Luke Keough in traffic

U23 leader Luke Keough in traffic
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 15 of 35

Series leader Dan Timmerman

Series leader Dan Timmerman
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 16 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 17 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 18 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 19 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 20 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 21 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 22 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 23 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 24 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 25 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 26 of 35

(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 27 of 35

Jeremy Powers (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale)

Jeremy Powers (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale)
(Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)
Image 28 of 35

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 35

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 35

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 35

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 35

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 35

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 35

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 35

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The elite men's race was the sole domain of Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale's Jeremy Powers, who took control of the race quickly, starting at the front of a group containing Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart), elite series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), and U-23 series leader Luke Keough.

A bobble by Keough in front of Myerson gave Powers and Timmerman the space they needed to make this a two-horse race. Behind them formed a strong and motivated chase group of Myerson, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF), Will Dugan (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix), Justin Spinelli (Svelte Cycles) and Mike Broderick (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) at bay.

Powers and Timmerman held the chase at arm’s length for much of the race, despite a brutal headwind that nearly stopped them both dead in their tracks at one point. Taking advantage of the wind, Lindine attacked his group and made contact with the two leaders. The catch was met with great enthusiasm from the crowd, but it was short-lived as Powers and Timmerman had no interest in a passenger on their train, and pulled away before Lindine had a chance to recover.

In a similar fashion, Powers turned on his afterburners and very slowly rode Timmerman off his wheel, little by little, Timmerman found himself alone. Powers cruised home for yet another victory on his stellar season. Timmerman maintained his second through the finish with Lindine rounding out the podium. Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) fought his way up and won a four-way sprint for seventh and the U-23 victory.

Full Results
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com/Cannondale0:56:09
2Dan Timmerman (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX0:00:13
3Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF0:00:29
4Joshua Dillon (USA) RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX0:00:52
5William Dugan (USA)0:01:15
6Justin Spinelli (USA)0:01:27
7Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF0:01:43
8Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
9Nathaniel Ward (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
10Michael Broderick (USA) KENDA-Seven-NoTubes
11Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System0:02:34
12Alec Donahue (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC0:03:01
13Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
14Brian Wilichoski (USA)0:03:20
15Adam Snyder (USA)0:04:25
16Damian Schmitt (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:05:05
17Adam Sullivan (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC0:05:14
18John Burns (USA)0:05:25
19Colin Reuter (USA) International Bicycle/crossresults.com0:05:34
20Peter Smith (USA)0:05:48
21Chad Wells (USA)0:05:59
22Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo0:06:19
23Ryan O' Hara (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames0:06:32
24Kevin Sweeney (USA) International Bicycle Center0:07:13
25Jeremy Gardner (USA)0:07:32
26Ryan Kelly (USA)0:08:32
27Hunter Pronovost (USA)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews