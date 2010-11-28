Image 1 of 56 Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) rode possessed to catch Myerson. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 56 The pits were not very busy today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) wins. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 56 The men get underway. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 56 Atop the first run-up. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 56 The elite field still had to deal with frozen off-cambers. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 56 Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott), Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross). (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 56 Ryan T. Kelly (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) heads up the stairs. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 56 The Champion System p/b Keough Cyclo-cross team chose deep carbon despite the wind. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) ran the hurdles early on in the race. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) leads Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclo-cross) and Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart). (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 56 Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) died a thousand deaths to stay with Powers (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com). (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 56 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) smartly let the leading two go in order to hold onto third. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) seemed happy just to have company for most of the race. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 56 Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Racing) descends as the sun was setting (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 56 Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott). (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 56 Brian Wilichoski (cyclocrossworld.com) takes the front up the stairs. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 56 Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/Scott) and Myerson (Cycle-Smart). (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 19 of 56 As the race went on, Powers (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) showed a bit of flair and hopped the hurdles. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 20 of 56 Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) didn’t hop the barriers, but did stay with Powers the longest. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 21 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) salutes his victory. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 22 of 56 High-fives all around for J-Pow (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com). (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 23 of 56 The men’s podium (L to R): Luke Keough, Jeremy Powers, Adam Myerson. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 24 of 56 A number of racers came down from Canada for the Bay State Cyclo-cross weekend. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 25 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale p/b cyclocrossworld.com) won his first-ever national series with the 2010 NACT. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 26 of 56 The Keoughs (L to R) Luke, Jesse, Nick certainly have bright future in the sport (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leads the men on the running track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 56 Elite men's start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 56 Luke Keough (Champion Systems) in a pack with Josh Dillon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 56 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) was clearly one of the strongest riders this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) with a comfortable lead late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 56 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) and Justine Lindine were joined at hip for much of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 56 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 56 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 56 Robert Marion (American Classic-Kenda) races to 12th place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) bunny hops the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 56 Luke Keough (Champion Systems) chases Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 56 Justine Lindine (Bikereg.com) ahead of Adam Myerson at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 56 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) nails down third place with a convincing sprint (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 56 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) is having his best cross season in years (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 56 Elite men stage (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 42 of 56 Elite men approach the first set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 43 of 56 A Pedros rider is first up the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 44 of 56 Men's traffic jam (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 45 of 56 Elite men on the only run-up today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 46 of 56 Derek St. John (Garneau Club Chaussure) before a mechanical ruined his chances to make the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 47 of 56 Luke Keough (Champion Systems) tries to hang with Powers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 48 of 56 A Verge rider eyes the big descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 49 of 56 Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Racing) rides to a fifth place today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 50 of 56 Young Jesse Keough (Champion Systems) races to a remarkable 14th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 51 of 56 A rider beginning the descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 52 of 56 Nick Keough (Champion Systems) entering the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 53 of 56 A Pedro rider films the race with a helmet cam (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 54 of 56 Colin Huston (Moots) runs the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 55 of 56 The elite men's podium (l-r): Luke Keough, Jeremy Powers and Adam Myerson. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 56 of 56 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) en route to winning the Baystate 'Cross. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) had a bit more competition today from 19-year-old Luke Keough (Champion Systems), but easily rode away with two laps remaining and take the victory. Keough rounded out an impressive weekend with another second place. Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) earned third place in a sprint finish against Verge series leader Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com). Lindine hung onto the Verge series jersey, while Powers was awarded the NACT series championship.

Today's course changes by designer Tom Stevens were numerous. They totally altered the complexion of the race. The number of turns increased dramatically including dodging pine trees at one point on the course. Riders were treated to some sweet singletrack and a longish climb from the bottom of the course to the top. As the men took to the line, temperatures were falling and the ground seemed to firm up somewhat.

"The course was really twisty and turny. It was really hard to find a section where you could say I'm going to put in one minute of really hard bike riding," said Powers. "Yesterday was a lot of pedaling, and today was a lot of driving. There's a speed limit on all those corners."

The men's race seemed to be a bit of a repeat of the women's race. Breakaways were made more difficult by the constant turning so a large group stayed together for several laps. It included Powers, Myerson, Lindine, Luke Keough, Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Racing), Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs), and others at times.

There were numerous mistakes made on the complicated course, and Powers found himself fighting to recover after riders ahead of him went down. "Three laps in I made it a point to get to the front since there were a lot of guys falling over on those tight corners" explained Powers.

Derek St. John (Garneau Club Chaussure) had a very early mechanical and found himself chasing unsuccessfully the rest of the race.

One by one the riders seemed to disappear from the lead group with three laps to go. Luke Keough found himself the last man standing who could challenge Powers. "It's always fun to ride with Jeremy" said Keough. "He was not at his limit so he was able to ride smoothly. It was amazing to watch him ride. I was just trying to stay with him and we got away from everyone else. I got to ride my own race which was nice," Keough said.

Behind the leaders, Adam Myerson and Justin Lindine found themselves locked in battle as both wanted the valuable Verge series points. Both entered the final stretch of dirt track together, but Myerson's road pedigree was evident as he easily took the sprint for third place.

The Verge series finale will take place at the NBX G.P of Cross in Warwick, Rhode Island on December 4-5. Many of the top racers including Powers and Luke Keough will head instead to the USGP in Portland, Oregon which is taking place on the same weekend.