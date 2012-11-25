Trending

Anthony prevails on opening day at Bay State Cyclo-cross

Van Gilder edges Kemmerer for second

Full Results
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:40:29
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:00:10
3Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:11
4Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time0:00:26
5Évelyne Blouin (Can) Ride With Rendall0:00:29
6Natasha Elliott (Can) The Cyclery0:00:31
7Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles0:01:00
8Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:07
9Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:01:18
10Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:01:28
11Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:53
12Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo cross team
13Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:02:30
14Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:02:47
15Deirdre Smith (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:02:52
16Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:02:58
17Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:08
18Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:34
19Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:47
20Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge0:03:56
21Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle0:03:57
22Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing0:04:11
23Michele Harrison (USA) Essex County Velo0:04:48
24Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ0:04:58
25Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax0:05:20
26Kerry Litka (USA)0:06:18
27Abigail Isolda (USA) Nycross.com p/b Vomax0:06:19
28Sherri Curcuru (USA)0:06:21
29Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:06:22
30Patricia Dowd (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:07:20

