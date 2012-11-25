Anthony prevails on opening day at Bay State Cyclo-cross
Van Gilder edges Kemmerer for second
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:40:29
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:00:10
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:11
|4
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time
|0:00:26
|5
|Évelyne Blouin (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:00:29
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Can) The Cyclery
|0:00:31
|7
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|0:01:00
|8
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:01:07
|9
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:18
|10
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:01:28
|11
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:01:53
|12
|Jenny Ives (USA) Favata TRT-Unovelo cross team
|13
|Sally Annis (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:02:30
|14
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:02:47
|15
|Deirdre Smith (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:02:52
|16
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:02:58
|17
|Marian Jamison (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:08
|18
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:34
|19
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:47
|20
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:03:56
|21
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Seaside Cycle
|0:03:57
|22
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:04:11
|23
|Michele Harrison (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:04:48
|24
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:04:58
|25
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|0:05:20
|26
|Kerry Litka (USA)
|0:06:18
|27
|Abigail Isolda (USA) Nycross.com p/b Vomax
|0:06:19
|28
|Sherri Curcuru (USA)
|0:06:21
|29
|Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:06:22
|30
|Patricia Dowd (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:07:20
