Durrin victorious in sprint finale at Bay State Cyclo-cross
Garrigan, Milne complete podium
|1
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:57:44
|2
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
|0:00:01
|3
|Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:02
|4
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:00:06
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|0:00:12
|6
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|0:00:18
|7
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:00:31
|8
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:01:06
|9
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|0:01:11
|10
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:13
|11
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria
|0:01:20
|12
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|0:01:43
|13
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans
|0:01:45
|14
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|15
|Bradford Perley (USA)
|0:02:02
|16
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:02:22
|17
|Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness
|0:02:27
|18
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:02:28
|19
|Joël Desgreniers (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:03:00
|20
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:13
|21
|Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:24
|22
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|0:03:31
|23
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:03:38
|24
|Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:04:04
|25
|Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:14
|26
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale
|0:04:24
|27
|Timothy Durrin (USA) NYCross
|0:04:26
|28
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) MIT Cycling p/b FXDD
|29
|Charles Schubert (USA) Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles
|0:04:39
|30
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com
|0:04:41
|31
|Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:05:31
|32
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|0:06:08
|33
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS.com p/b VOmax
|0:07:42
|34
|Donald Snoop Jr. (USA) Essex County Velo
|35
|William Melone (USA) The Maggie Rosa's/Grace Barker
