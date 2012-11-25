Trending

Durrin victorious in sprint finale at Bay State Cyclo-cross

Garrigan, Milne complete podium

Full Results
1Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:57:44
2Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race0:00:01
3Shawn Milne (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:02
4Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:00:06
5Justin Lindine (USA) Redline0:00:12
6Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery0:00:18
7Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:00:31
8Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:01:06
9Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis0:01:11
10Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:13
11Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria0:01:20
12Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage0:01:43
13Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans0:01:45
14Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
15Bradford Perley (USA)0:02:02
16Ryan Fawley (USA) Pro Tested Gear0:02:22
17Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness0:02:27
18Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team0:02:28
19Joël Desgreniers (Can) Ride with Rendall0:03:00
20Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:13
21Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:24
22Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager0:03:31
23Kevin Sweeney (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:03:38
24Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:04:04
25Maurice Gamanho (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:14
26Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com/Cannondale0:04:24
27Timothy Durrin (USA) NYCross0:04:26
28Andrew Lysaght (USA) MIT Cycling p/b FXDD
29Charles Schubert (USA) Bikes Not Bombs / Circle A Cycles0:04:39
30Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com0:04:41
31Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart0:05:31
32Ian Schon (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco0:06:08
33Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS.com p/b VOmax0:07:42
34Donald Snoop Jr. (USA) Essex County Velo
35William Melone (USA) The Maggie Rosa's/Grace Barker

Latest on Cyclingnews