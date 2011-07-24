Trending

Ilias wins in Greece

Korem earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)1:23:37
2Vasilis Adamou (Cyp)0:00:22
3Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)0:02:17
4Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:04:09
5Giorgos Fattas (Cyp)0:07:08
6Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
7Pantelis Christoforou (Cyp)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noga Korem (Isr)1:27:04
2Demetra Antoniou (Cyp)0:08:40
3Antri Christoforou (Cyp)0:09:13
4Stephania Magri (Mlt)0:11:55

Latest on Cyclingnews