Polc descends to victory by five hundredths of a second over Blenkinsop

Jonas wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filip Polc (Svk)0:01:22.00
2Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl)0:00:00.05
3Mitchell Delfs (Aus)0:00:00.55
4Kyle Strait (USA)0:00:01.38
5Miran Vauh (Slo)0:00:01.61
6Will Rischbieth (Aus)0:00:03.21
7Erik Kimmel (Cze)0:00:04.00
8Peter Novacik (Svk)0:00:04.35
9Francesco Petrucci (Ita)0:00:04.91
10Janos Krizsak (Hun)0:00:05.61
11Miklos Kantor (Hun)
12Endre Szabo (Hun)0:00:05.85
13Andras Szecskay (Hun)0:00:06.02
14Tamas Szucs (Hun)0:00:06.42
15Attila Hutter (Hun)0:00:08.03
16Balint Jelenszky (Hun)0:00:08.53
17Krisztian Halasz (Hun)0:00:09.48
18Gergely Veres (Hun)0:00:09.49
19Marton Vitez Veres (Hun)0:00:10.06
20Miklós Katona (Hun)0:00:12.77
21András Hódi (Hun)0:00:16.15
22Máté Macsuga (Hun)0:00:20.65
23Milan Kopasz (Hun)0:00:26.34
24Adrian Vrecsics (Svk)0:00:27.11
25Valentin Glushkov (Ukr)0:00:30.17

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timea-Ella Jonas (Hun)0:02:39.61
2Boglarka Veres (Hun)0:00:03.04

