Women's Tour: Majerus wins in Kettering

Guarischi and Garner finish on the podium

Christine Majerus wins stage 3 of the Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson)
Rabo-Liv's Roxane Knetemann

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Heather Fischer (Team USA)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Bigla's Vera Koedooder on the attack

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Melissa Hoskins (Orica) pushes the pace

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Hannah Barnes (Unitedhealthcare)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Amélie Rivat

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 3 of the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The Boels Dolmants team had plenty to celebrate

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Helen Wyman and her Matrix FItness teammate

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) took victory on the third stage of the Women’s Tour into Kettering. Barbera Guarischi (Velocio SRAM) took second with Lucy Garner (Liv-Plantur) rounding out the podium. The win for Majerus comes just days after her teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the opening stage, but was forced to abandon when she crashed after the finish line.

Majerus, the current Luxembourg national road race champion, finished second on stage two, and then today pulled out a two-second gap on the other sprinters, which was enough to make her the race leader.

"It was a good day, exactly as we planned it and it's always nice when that happens,” said Majerus. "I was so well protected by my team-mated that I couldn't not win! We had a close look at the finish in advance and that last chicane suited me because I am pretty good at cornering. When I got through the corner and saw the gap I realised this might be my day so I just went for it.

"The yellow jersey was a nice bonus. I definitely wanted to try and win the stage but it was only when I was sitting at the podium waiting for the presentation that I got told I was the yellow jersey as well."

At a shade over 139 kilometres, the third stage from Oundle to Kettering was the longest of the race. Blue skies and sunshine bathed the riders as they sat on the start line in Oundle. There were two non-starters with Joanna Rowsell (Pearl Izumi Sport Tours) and Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) not signing in. Rivera was suffering with a broken collarbone following a crash yesterday.

Despite the long day ahead of them, it was a fast start to the day with the peloton speeding along at over 50kph at points. The high speeds made it difficult for a breakaway to get away; there was a brief split in the bunch as they went through the first intermediate sprint but it soon came back together. Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), who started the day third in the classification, took the top spot to add three points to her tally.

The attacks continued to come including a concerted effort from Bigla’s Vera Koedooder, who spent 100 kilometres out front on stage 2 but it wasn’t to be. The high pace and rolling roads took their toll and the peloton split into two groups after 55 kilometres of racing. The gap went out to 15 seconds before the chasers finally regained touch.

It wasn’t until Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) made a move after the first climb that a break began to take shape and after 70 kilometres of racing they had 38 seconds on the peloton. As the peloton jostled behind ahead of the second intermediate sprint and QOM, the two riders were allowed to build an advantage of 1:30. In between the leaders and the peloton, Sharon Laws (Bigla) set off in chase. Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) would follow suit but after some time.

After a lengthy pursuit, Laws finally joined forces with the two riders out front as they neared the 100 kilometre mark. Albrecht would get within 20 seconds of the leading trio but couldn’t bridge the gap. With less than 40 kilometres remaining the escapees had a 3:30 advantage on the peloton. That would be the most they were allowed to have with many teams interested in a bunch sprint at the finish.

The escapees were finally reeled in with three kilometres of racing and the expected sprint finish came to fruition with Majerus sealing the win by a substantial margin.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:43:05
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:00:02
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:05
9Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
11Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
15Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
17Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team
18Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
19Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
20Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
21Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:12
22Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
23Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
24Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
25Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
27Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
28Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
29Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team
30Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
31Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88
32Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
33Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
34Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
36Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
37Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
39Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
40Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
41Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
42Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
43Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
44Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
45Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
47Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
48Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
49Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
50Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
52Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
54Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
55Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
56Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
58Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
59Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
60Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
61Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
62Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
63Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
64Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
65Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
66Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
67Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
68Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
69Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
70Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
71Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
72Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
73Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90
74Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:00:31
75Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:00:34
76Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:00:35
77Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
78Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness0:00:38
79Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
80Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:41
82Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
83Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:52
84Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:01:14
85Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais0:01:31
86Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness0:08:53
87Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:12:15
DNFBrianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFLauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
DNSCoryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNSJoanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours

Sprint - Fotheringhay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais3pts
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda1

Sprint - Desborough
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team3pts
2Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais2
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda1

Sprint - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM12
3Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur9
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais6
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM5
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda4
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM3
9Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
10Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini1

QOM - Rockingham
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM6pts
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur5
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
4Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais3
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

QOM - Harrington
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais6pts
2Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team5
3Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
4Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais3
5Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness2
6Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur3:43:07
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:03
4Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
8Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:10
9Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
10Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
11Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
13Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
15Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
16Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
17Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
18Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:00:29
19Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:33
20Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:00:36
21Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:39
22Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:01:12
23Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais0:01:29
24Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness0:08:51
25Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:12:13

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Velocio SRAM11:09:24
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:01
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling0:00:10
4Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team0:00:13
5Ale Cipollini
6Team Liv Plantur0:00:17
7Wiggle Honda
8Orica AIS
9Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:20
10USA
11Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
14Germany
15Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International
16Matrix Fitness0:01:15

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9:46:09
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:00:03
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:04
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais0:00:09
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM0:00:10
6Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:12
7Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:13
8Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:19
9Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
14Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
15Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team
17Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
19Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
21Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
22Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:21
23Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany0:00:22
24Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais0:00:24
25Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
26Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
27Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
29Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
30Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
31Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88
32Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
33Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
34Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
35Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
36Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
37Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
39Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
40Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
41Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
42Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
43Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
45Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
46Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
47Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
48Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
51Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
52Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
53Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
55Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
56Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team
57Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
58Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
59Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
60Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
61Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
62Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
63Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
64Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
65Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
66Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
67Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
68Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.900:00:43
69Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
70Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:46
72Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
73Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:00:48
74Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:00:49
75Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
76Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:55
77Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:06
78Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
79Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:01:28
80Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:29
81Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness0:02:28
82Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:39
83Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:02:50
84Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:03:51
85Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais0:29:27
86Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness0:34:39
87Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:55:44

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM29pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda28
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais25
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team24
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM12
6Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini11
7Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini10
8Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur10
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
10Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
13Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.894
15Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany4
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda4
17Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team3
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM3
19Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness3
20Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
21Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais2
22Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
23Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.861

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais21pts
2Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM17
3Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team11
4Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness10
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team9
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur7
7Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
8Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais6
9Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
10Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
11Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team5
12Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
13Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini4
14Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness3
15Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
16Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours2
17Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais1
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur9:46:21
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:01
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:07
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
6Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany0:00:10
9Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:00:14
10Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
11Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
13Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
14Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
15Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
16Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
17Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:00:37
18Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:43
19Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany0:01:16
20Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:17
21Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:27
22Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:03:39
23Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais0:29:15
24Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness0:34:27
25Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:55:32

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Velocio SRAM29:19:18
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:01
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling0:00:10
4Ale Cipollini0:00:13
5Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team
6Orica AIS0:00:17
7Wiggle Honda
8Team Liv Plantur
9Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:20
10Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12USA
13Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
14Germany
15Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International
16Matrix Fitness0:01:15

 

