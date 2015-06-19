Image 1 of 11 Christine Majerus wins stage 3 of the Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson) Image 2 of 11 Rabo-Liv's Roxane Knetemann (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 11 Heather Fischer (Team USA) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 11 Bigla's Vera Koedooder on the attack (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 11 Melissa Hoskins (Orica) pushes the pace (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 11 Hannah Barnes (Unitedhealthcare) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 11 Amélie Rivat (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 11 Stage 3 of the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 11 The Boels Dolmants team had plenty to celebrate (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 11 Helen Wyman and her Matrix FItness teammate (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 11 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) took victory on the third stage of the Women’s Tour into Kettering. Barbera Guarischi (Velocio SRAM) took second with Lucy Garner (Liv-Plantur) rounding out the podium. The win for Majerus comes just days after her teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the opening stage, but was forced to abandon when she crashed after the finish line.

Majerus, the current Luxembourg national road race champion, finished second on stage two, and then today pulled out a two-second gap on the other sprinters, which was enough to make her the race leader.

"It was a good day, exactly as we planned it and it's always nice when that happens,” said Majerus. "I was so well protected by my team-mated that I couldn't not win! We had a close look at the finish in advance and that last chicane suited me because I am pretty good at cornering. When I got through the corner and saw the gap I realised this might be my day so I just went for it.

"The yellow jersey was a nice bonus. I definitely wanted to try and win the stage but it was only when I was sitting at the podium waiting for the presentation that I got told I was the yellow jersey as well."

At a shade over 139 kilometres, the third stage from Oundle to Kettering was the longest of the race. Blue skies and sunshine bathed the riders as they sat on the start line in Oundle. There were two non-starters with Joanna Rowsell (Pearl Izumi Sport Tours) and Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) not signing in. Rivera was suffering with a broken collarbone following a crash yesterday.

Despite the long day ahead of them, it was a fast start to the day with the peloton speeding along at over 50kph at points. The high speeds made it difficult for a breakaway to get away; there was a brief split in the bunch as they went through the first intermediate sprint but it soon came back together. Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), who started the day third in the classification, took the top spot to add three points to her tally.

The attacks continued to come including a concerted effort from Bigla’s Vera Koedooder, who spent 100 kilometres out front on stage 2 but it wasn’t to be. The high pace and rolling roads took their toll and the peloton split into two groups after 55 kilometres of racing. The gap went out to 15 seconds before the chasers finally regained touch.

It wasn’t until Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) made a move after the first climb that a break began to take shape and after 70 kilometres of racing they had 38 seconds on the peloton. As the peloton jostled behind ahead of the second intermediate sprint and QOM, the two riders were allowed to build an advantage of 1:30. In between the leaders and the peloton, Sharon Laws (Bigla) set off in chase. Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) would follow suit but after some time.

After a lengthy pursuit, Laws finally joined forces with the two riders out front as they neared the 100 kilometre mark. Albrecht would get within 20 seconds of the leading trio but couldn’t bridge the gap. With less than 40 kilometres remaining the escapees had a 3:30 advantage on the peloton. That would be the most they were allowed to have with many teams interested in a bunch sprint at the finish.

The escapees were finally reeled in with three kilometres of racing and the expected sprint finish came to fruition with Majerus sealing the win by a substantial margin.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:43:05 2 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:02 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 7 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:05 9 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 11 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 14 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89 15 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 17 Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team 18 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 19 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 20 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 21 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:12 22 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 23 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 24 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 25 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 26 Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team 27 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 28 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 29 Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team 30 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 31 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88 32 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 33 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 34 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 35 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 36 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 37 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 38 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 39 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 40 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 41 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 42 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 43 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur 44 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 45 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 46 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 47 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais 48 Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team 49 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 50 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 52 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 54 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 55 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 56 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies 57 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 58 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 59 Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 60 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 61 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 62 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 63 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 64 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 65 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 66 Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 67 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais 68 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 69 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 70 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 71 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 72 Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 73 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90 74 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:00:31 75 Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:00:34 76 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 0:00:35 77 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 78 Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness 0:00:38 79 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 80 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 81 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:41 82 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 83 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:52 84 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:01:14 85 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:01:31 86 Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness 0:08:53 87 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:12:15 DNF Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team DNS Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNS Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours

Sprint - Fotheringhay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 3 pts 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 1

Sprint - Desborough # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 3 pts 2 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais 2 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 1

Sprint - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 12 3 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 9 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 6 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 5 7 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 4 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 3 9 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 10 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 1

QOM - Rockingham # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 6 pts 2 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 5 3 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 4 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 3 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1

QOM - Harrington # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais 6 pts 2 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 5 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 3 5 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 2 6 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 3:43:07 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 8 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:10 9 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 10 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 11 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 13 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 15 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 17 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 18 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:00:29 19 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:33 20 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:00:36 21 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:39 22 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:01:12 23 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:01:29 24 Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness 0:08:51 25 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:12:13

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Velocio SRAM 11:09:24 2 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling 0:00:10 4 Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team 0:00:13 5 Ale Cipollini 6 Team Liv Plantur 0:00:17 7 Wiggle Honda 8 Orica AIS 9 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:20 10 USA 11 Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 12 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 14 Germany 15 Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International 16 Matrix Fitness 0:01:15

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9:46:09 2 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:00:03 3 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:04 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 0:00:09 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:10 6 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:12 7 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:13 8 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:19 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 13 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 14 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 15 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 16 Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team 17 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 21 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 22 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:21 23 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 0:00:22 24 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:00:24 25 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 26 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 27 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 28 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais 29 Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team 30 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 31 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88 32 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 33 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 34 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 35 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 36 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 37 Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 39 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 40 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 41 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 42 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 43 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 44 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 45 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 46 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies 47 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 48 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 50 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 51 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 52 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 53 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 54 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 55 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 56 Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team 57 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 58 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 59 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 60 Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team 61 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 62 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 63 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 64 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 65 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur 66 Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 67 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 68 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90 0:00:43 69 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 70 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:46 72 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 73 Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:00:48 74 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:00:49 75 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 76 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:55 77 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:06 78 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 79 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:01:28 80 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:29 81 Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness 0:02:28 82 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:39 83 Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:02:50 84 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:03:51 85 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:29:27 86 Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness 0:34:39 87 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:55:44

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 29 pts 2 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 28 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 25 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 24 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 12 6 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 11 7 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 8 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 10 9 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 10 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 12 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 13 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 14 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89 4 15 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 4 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 4 17 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 3 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 3 19 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 3 20 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 21 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais 2 22 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 21 pts 2 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 17 3 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 4 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 10 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 6 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 7 7 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais 6 9 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 10 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 11 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 5 12 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 13 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 4 14 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 3 15 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 16 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 2 17 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 1 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 9:46:21 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 7 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 0:00:10 9 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:00:14 10 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 11 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 13 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 14 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 15 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 16 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 17 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:00:37 18 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:43 19 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 0:01:16 20 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:17 21 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:27 22 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:03:39 23 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:29:15 24 Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness 0:34:27 25 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:55:32