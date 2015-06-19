Women's Tour: Majerus wins in Kettering
Guarischi and Garner finish on the podium
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) took victory on the third stage of the Women’s Tour into Kettering. Barbera Guarischi (Velocio SRAM) took second with Lucy Garner (Liv-Plantur) rounding out the podium. The win for Majerus comes just days after her teammate Lizzie Armitstead won the opening stage, but was forced to abandon when she crashed after the finish line.
Majerus, the current Luxembourg national road race champion, finished second on stage two, and then today pulled out a two-second gap on the other sprinters, which was enough to make her the race leader.
"It was a good day, exactly as we planned it and it's always nice when that happens,” said Majerus. "I was so well protected by my team-mated that I couldn't not win! We had a close look at the finish in advance and that last chicane suited me because I am pretty good at cornering. When I got through the corner and saw the gap I realised this might be my day so I just went for it.
"The yellow jersey was a nice bonus. I definitely wanted to try and win the stage but it was only when I was sitting at the podium waiting for the presentation that I got told I was the yellow jersey as well."
At a shade over 139 kilometres, the third stage from Oundle to Kettering was the longest of the race. Blue skies and sunshine bathed the riders as they sat on the start line in Oundle. There were two non-starters with Joanna Rowsell (Pearl Izumi Sport Tours) and Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) not signing in. Rivera was suffering with a broken collarbone following a crash yesterday.
Despite the long day ahead of them, it was a fast start to the day with the peloton speeding along at over 50kph at points. The high speeds made it difficult for a breakaway to get away; there was a brief split in the bunch as they went through the first intermediate sprint but it soon came back together. Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), who started the day third in the classification, took the top spot to add three points to her tally.
The attacks continued to come including a concerted effort from Bigla’s Vera Koedooder, who spent 100 kilometres out front on stage 2 but it wasn’t to be. The high pace and rolling roads took their toll and the peloton split into two groups after 55 kilometres of racing. The gap went out to 15 seconds before the chasers finally regained touch.
It wasn’t until Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) made a move after the first climb that a break began to take shape and after 70 kilometres of racing they had 38 seconds on the peloton. As the peloton jostled behind ahead of the second intermediate sprint and QOM, the two riders were allowed to build an advantage of 1:30. In between the leaders and the peloton, Sharon Laws (Bigla) set off in chase. Lex Albrecht (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) would follow suit but after some time.
After a lengthy pursuit, Laws finally joined forces with the two riders out front as they neared the 100 kilometre mark. Albrecht would get within 20 seconds of the leading trio but couldn’t bridge the gap. With less than 40 kilometres remaining the escapees had a 3:30 advantage on the peloton. That would be the most they were allowed to have with many teams interested in a bunch sprint at the finish.
The escapees were finally reeled in with three kilometres of racing and the expected sprint finish came to fruition with Majerus sealing the win by a substantial margin.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:43:05
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:02
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:05
|9
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
|15
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|17
|Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|19
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|20
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|21
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|22
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|23
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|24
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|27
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|28
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|29
|Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team
|30
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|31
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88
|32
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|33
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|34
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|36
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|37
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|39
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|40
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|41
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|43
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|45
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|46
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|47
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
|48
|Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
|49
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|50
|Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|52
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|54
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|55
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|56
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|58
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|59
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|60
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|62
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|64
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
|65
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|66
|Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|67
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|68
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|69
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|70
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|71
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|73
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90
|74
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:00:31
|75
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:34
|76
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:35
|77
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|78
|Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:38
|79
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|80
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|82
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|83
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:52
|84
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:01:14
|85
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:01:31
|86
|Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness
|0:08:53
|87
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:12:15
|DNF
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|DNS
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNS
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|3
|pts
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|2
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|3
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|9
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|6
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|5
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|4
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|3
|9
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|pts
|2
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|5
|3
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|3
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|6
|pts
|2
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|5
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|3
|5
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|2
|6
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|3:43:07
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|8
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:10
|9
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|11
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|13
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|17
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
|18
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:00:29
|19
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:33
|20
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:36
|21
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|22
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:01:12
|23
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:01:29
|24
|Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness
|0:08:51
|25
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:12:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Velocio SRAM
|11:09:24
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|6
|Team Liv Plantur
|0:00:17
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|8
|Orica AIS
|9
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:20
|10
|USA
|11
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|14
|Germany
|15
|Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International
|16
|Matrix Fitness
|0:01:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9:46:09
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:03
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:04
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|0:00:09
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:10
|6
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:12
|7
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:19
|9
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|13
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team
|17
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|22
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:21
|23
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|0:00:22
|24
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:00:24
|25
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|26
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|27
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|28
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
|29
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|30
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|31
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88
|32
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|34
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|36
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|37
|Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|39
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|40
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|41
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|42
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|43
|Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|44
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|45
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|46
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|47
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|48
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|49
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|51
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|52
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|53
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|54
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|55
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|56
|Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team
|57
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
|59
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|60
|Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
|61
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|63
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|64
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|65
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|66
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|67
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|68
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90
|0:00:43
|69
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|71
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:46
|72
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|73
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:48
|74
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:49
|75
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|76
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|77
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:06
|78
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|79
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:01:28
|80
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:29
|81
|Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness
|0:02:28
|82
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:39
|83
|Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:02:50
|84
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:03:51
|85
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:29:27
|86
|Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness
|0:34:39
|87
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:55:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|29
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|28
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|25
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|6
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|11
|7
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|8
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|9
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
|4
|15
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|4
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|4
|17
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|3
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|3
|19
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|3
|20
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|2
|22
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|21
|pts
|2
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|17
|3
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|10
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|7
|7
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|6
|9
|Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|5
|12
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|13
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|4
|14
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|3
|15
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|2
|17
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|1
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|9:46:21
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10
|9
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:14
|10
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|11
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|13
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
|14
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|15
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|16
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:37
|18
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|19
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|0:01:16
|20
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:17
|21
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:27
|22
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:03:39
|23
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:29:15
|24
|Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness
|0:34:27
|25
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:55:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Velocio SRAM
|29:19:18
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:13
|5
|Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team
|6
|Orica AIS
|0:00:17
|7
|Wiggle Honda
|8
|Team Liv Plantur
|9
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:20
|10
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|USA
|13
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|14
|Germany
|15
|Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International
|16
|Matrix Fitness
|0:01:15
