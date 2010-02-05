Image 1 of 29 WA's women's team pursuit squad set a hot pace. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 2 of 29 Michael Gallagher won his fifth consecutive men's kilometre title in the C5 category. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 3 of 29 Queensland’s Gregory Ball won the men's kilometre C2 crown (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 4 of 29 Canberra’s Susan Powell has claimed her second gold medal after winning the C4 500m time trial. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 5 of 29 The medal winning para-cyclists are presented with their medals. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 6 of 29 Queensland’s Bryce Lindores and pilot Sean Finning of Victoria won gold in the men's B Class final. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 7 of 29 Melissa Hoskins, Sarah Kent and Josephine Tomic topped the women's team pursuit qualifying. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 8 of 29 Bobridge checks the leader board (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 9 of 29 West Australia celebrates its win in the team pursuit (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 10 of 29 Jack Bobridge (SA) wins the men's points race. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 11 of 29 Jack Bobridge (SA) keeps an eye on the competition in the men's points race. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 12 of 29 The men's points race action (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 13 of 29 Jack Bobridge won another jersey in the men's points race. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 14 of 29 The power position at the start of the men's team sprint (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 15 of 29 ACT leads the men's team sprint (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 16 of 29 The winners of the men's team sprint (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 17 of 29 Cycling Australia president Klaus Mueller with Para cyclist champion of champions Susan Powell (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 18 of 29 Maddison Hammond takes Matthew Glaetzer (SA) at the line (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 19 of 29 Maddison Hammond wins another gold in the U19 men's keirin (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 20 of 29 The fans watch the womens U19 scratch race. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 21 of 29 The sprint in the women's scratch race. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 22 of 29 Isabella King (WA) is congratualted after winning the U19 women's scratch race. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 23 of 29 Cassandra Kell (NSW) leads the women's keirin (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 24 of 29 Cassandra Kell (NSW) checks her kit after crashing in the keirin. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 25 of 29 The winners of the keirin sit and chat after the podium ceremony. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 26 of 29 Kaarle McCulloch took another gold in the keirin. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 27 of 29 The WA women's pursuit team stormed away to win gold. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 28 of 29 The WA team had not so secret weapon Josie Tomic. (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 29 of 29 West Australia catches their rivals Tasmania (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage)

South Australian Jack Bobridge reigned supreme claiming his third gold medal of the Australian Championships at Adelaide's Super-Drome in a dominant points race performance.

On Tuesday Bobridge became the second fastest man ever over 4km on his way to a win in the individual pursuit and last night was a member of the South Australian team that set a Championship record to win gold in the 4km team pursuit. Tonight he notched up 41 points in the 40km (160 lap) race winning three of the 16 intermediate sprints and placing second in a further seven sprints. West Australian Luke Durbridge, the 2009 junior World Champion in both the road time trial and Madison, had a brilliant elite debut to claim the silver medal with 35 points. Mitchell Mulhern from Queensland finished third after grabbing a 20-point bonus for lapping the field three quarters of the way through the race.

"I knew it was going to be hard from the start today and I went into the race with only one team mate, Matt Benson, and he rode his heart out for me tonight," said Bobridge. "It was always going to be hard riding against the other states, particularly with [Michael] Freiberg and Durbridge out there.

"I knew it would be hard to roll them and it could have gone either way with me and Luke tonight, but I managed to get a few more sprint points than him along the way, but he really stuck it out at the end of the bike race".

The event was raced at a frenetic pace which took its toll on several riders including Tasmania's Peter Loft who gained a lap at the same time as Mulhern to move into equal first place with Bobridge with 35 laps remaining. However, Bobridge almost immediately launched a counter attack that left Loft floundering. Loft was then lapped losing the points he had gained.

"Unfortunately for Loft, things like that happen," said Bobridge. "You take a lap and you have to be ready for the counter attack, so he is a bit unlucky to lose it, but I think he will learn from that.

"My main goal for this Championships was to ride the IP (individual pursuit) and qualify a good time for myself as I haven't been to any of the World Cups, so I just wanted to come here and show I am capable to riding the IP at Worlds," said Bobridge who still has the scratch race and omnium on to contest over the weekend. "I think in the scratch race and the omnium, if I manage to get a medal there, it will be a lottery, but I will get out there and have another crack and see what I can do."

ACT claims men's team sprint

In the elite men's team sprint, the ACT team of Alex Bird, Daniel Ellis and Gary Ryan clocked 46.215 for the three lap event to defeat the New South Wales team of Paul Fellows, Peter Lewis and Andrew Taylor (46.456).

The ACT qualified fastest for the gold medal round where Alex Bird posted a blistering 17.938 first lap before swinging off for Ellis who completed the second lap by which time NSW was almost a second off the pace. Ryan powered home to give ACT the win.

"It is great to finally bring home the gold for the ACT in the team sprint as we have always been up there, with silver and bronze in the past two years," said Ellis, who won the sprint on Wednesday night.

Ellis will try and make it three gold medals when he lines up in Saturday's keirin.

"It is every athlete's dream to take out every event they ride in, but there is going to be some tough opposition with [Scott] Sunderland, [Alex] Bird and hopefully [Jason] Niblett, but I will give it my all."

Bird was thrilled to win the gold medal.

"I have been hunting this for the whole season and although my personal time hasn't been what I wanted of late I came here tonight to lay out the best I could," he said. "When I went to the line, I tried to relax myself by convincing myself that it was not a race, that I was in training, and when we got to the first change, I knew we were on."

The South Australian team of James Glasspool, Mark Glowacki and David Miller were awarded the bronze medal.

WA defends women's team pursuit crown

In the women's 3km team pursuit reigning World Cup Champions Josephine Tomic and Sarah Kent were joined by Melissa Hoskins with the West Australian trio successfully defending their Australian title.

WA held the lead from start to finish, catching their Tasmanian opponents Belinda Goss, Amy Cure and Emma Lawson inside the final kilometre to take their third consecutive crown. Within reach of their own Championship record set on the same track last year, the trio continued riding to clock 3:36.857, an agonising four thousandths of a second outside the record.

"We all came in with pretty good form, and we were looking to go 3:25, but it didn't happen because it got a bit messy passing the Tasmanians," said Kent who, with Tomic and New South Wales' Ashlee Ankudinoff, went within one second of the team pursuit world record at last month's Beijing round of the World Cup series.

After claiming bronze in the women's individual pursuit and silver in the points race, Tomic was pleased to break through for her first gold medal of the Championships.

"I have had a bit of an up and down Championships so far and I was a bit disappointed in my pursuit," said Tomic, "But I refocused and to come out today and get up on to the top of the podium, I am very happy and hoping to continue the form in my next two events."

Tomic now sets her sights on Sunday's women's omnium where as reigning World Champion, she will be able to parade her rainbow jersey for the first time. The omnium consists of five events with the most consistent performer across the day claiming the crown.

"I am really looking forward to the event, but with the [rainbow] jersey comes a bit of pressure and I am just hoping my legs keep getting better and I can put in some good rides and defend my title on Sunday," said Tomic.

The omnium has been added to the program for the 2012 Olympic Games in London where it will include flying lap, increased distances for the pursuit, points and scratch races, a time trial and an extra event, the elimination race. The women's team pursuit has also been added to the Olympic program.

Victoria's Tess Downing, Helen Kelly and Miranda Laidlaw took the bronze medal after defeating Western Australia's U19 team of Jessica Allen, Isabella King and Michaela Anderson.

Victoria crossed the line in 3:32.258, but the consolation for the WA trio was that their time of 3:32.933second set an U19 All Comers and Australian Championship record.

McCulloch adds another gold in women's keirin

Newly crowned sprint champion Kaarle McCulloch added the keirin title to her collection in a somewhat confusing finish. McCulloch jumped her rivals with one and half laps to go and hit the front only to hear what sounded like the gun to stop the race. It was, instead, the sound of a tyre blowing followed by the crash of Cassandra Kell and Melissa Hoskins at the back of the race. The remaining four riders then realised the race was still on and McCulloch added some speed to easily win the title ahead of Annette Edmondson (SA) with Ting Ying Huang, a visiting rider from Chinese Taipei, finishing in third place.

"I have trained really hard for this meet and I have now equalled what I did in 2008 by winning three titles, so hopefully on Sunday in the time trial, I can get my fourth," said McCulloch. "The crash did really affect me although it was behind me, as I thought a gun went off, so I backed right off the gas.

"But it was actually Cassie's wheel blowing, and then I saw the Commissaire wave her arms to go, so I had to start again," she said. "In the race, I just wanted to go and make one move, but because of that I had to take two moves overall and keep going after that, but it all worked out well."

Meantime Hoskins, who had literally gone from the teams pursuit podium to the keirin start line, was philosophical about her fall.

"I just got caught up when one girl fell in front of me, so a bit disappointing as I enjoy keirin racing," said Hoskins. "I was really looking to give the girls a nudge in the final, but there was nothing I could do.

"I find it (keirin racing) exciting and there is no pressure on me. It gets the adrenalin going, and after winning the gold medal with the girls, you are pumped to keep racing."

In other events, Victoria's Maddison Hammond took his second gold medal of the Championships with his victory in the men's U19 keirin.

Hammond, who won the sprint title earlier in the week, breezed through the qualifying rounds before powering over the top of South Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the final metres to win the race.

Glaetzer held on for the silver medal, with Hammond's Victorian teammate Aaron Cooper claiming bronze.

"I am over the moon, I wasn't feeling too good this morning, so I just rested up and had ice baths and it all paid off," said Hammond. "On the start line, I nearly crashed trying to get Glaezter's wheel, so after that I just relaxed and waited for the right moment and hit it and it turned out perfectly."

Western Australia's Isabella King claimed her second medal of the night with a win in the U19 women's scratch race ahead of the reigning Junior World Champion, Amy Cure of Tasmania.

"I am really stoked, I have been working really hard in training and I had some really top class competitors in the race like Amy so I am really happy to come through with this win.

"It is really great having people like Josie (Tomic) and Sarah (Kent) to train with and learn from, so hopefully next year, I can try and match it with them in the seniors."

WA's Michaela Anderson secured the bronze medal.

Powell sets world class time in Para-cycling time trial

Canberra’s Susan Powell has claimed her second gold medal after winning the C4 500m time trial with a world class time of 40.015secs in the afternoon session of racing on day four of the Australian Track Championships at Adelaide's Super-Drome.

Under the old LC2 classification, in which she competed before this year's changes by the International Cycling Union (UCI) to the classification system, Powell's time would be a world record besting the previous mark of 41.133seconds set by China's Ye Yaping at the Beijing Paraympic Games in 2008.

The UCI is yet to set the benchmark World Record times for the new classifications after which time Cycling Australia will do the same for Australian records but Powell is hopeful her time today and the mark she set yesterday in the 3km pursuit will become the World Record marks for her C4 class.

“I have been working hard to keep improving, keep doing personal bests and see how much I can improve,” said Powell who last year won the time trial at the Para-cycling Road World Championships.

“I was very happy to go under 41 (seconds) and sort of hoping to go maybe under 40, but not today," Powell said. "it is still a good time.”

In the other womens events, Beijing Paralympian Jayme Paris (NSW) claimed gold in the womens C1 event with a time of 48.242sec and West Australia’s Claire McLean won gold in the C5 category with her time of 45.037sec.

Morgan Shaw (WA) gold medal time of 52.782sec in the C3 event was too good for Queensland’s Lydia Tabe who crossed the line in 54.942sec the take the silver medal.

In the men's kilometre events, 2008 Paralympic Champion Michael Gallagher won his fifth consecutive title stopping the clock in 1min12.229sec to collect gold in the C5 category.

Ryan Hughes of Tasmania took the honours in the C4 category in a time of 1min16.090sec and South Australia’s Andrew Panazzolo crossed the line in 1min21.858sec to collect gold in the C3 category.

In the C2 category, Queensland’s Gregory Ball (1min24.745sec) won the crown ahead of New South Wales’ Andrew Falconer (1min28.442sec) with Victoria’s Cameron Muir taking bronze (1min32.914sec).

Cameron Pell of New South Wales won the C5 U19 men's event, covering the kilometre in a time of 1min16.279sec.

In kilometre tandem finals, South Australia’s Felicity Johnson and pilot Stephanie Morton (1min14.689sec) narrowly edged out Canberra’s Brandie O’Connor and pilot Kerry Knowler (1min15.531sec) to take the B Class (vlind and visually Impaired) women's tandem title.

Queensland’s Bryce Lindores and pilot Sean Finning of Victoria won gold in the men's B Class final after recording a time of 1min06.632sec. New South Wales’s Nathan Johnston and pilot Matthew Meisel-Dennis of Canberra took home the silver medal in 1min13.379sec.

Results

Open Women 3000m Team Pursuit Qualification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (WA) 0:03:31 Sarah Kent (WA) Josephine Tomic (WA) 2 Amy Cure (TAS) 0:03:35 Belinda Goss (TAS) Emma Lawson (TAS) 3 Tess Downing (VIC) 0:03:35 Helen Kelly (VIC) Miranda Laidlaw (VIC) 4 Jessica Allen (WA) 0:03:36 Isabella King (WA) Michaela Anderson (WA) 5 Amber Halliday (SA) 0:03:38 Alexis Rhodes (SA) Rebecca Werner (SA) 6 Letitia Custance (SA) 0:03:42 Sophie Ootes (SA) Sinead Noonan (SA)

C1 Women 500m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayme Paris (NSW) 0:00:48

C3 Women 500m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Shaw (WA) 0:00:53 2 Lydia Tabe (QLD) 0:00:55

C4 Women 500m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Susan Powell (ACT) 0:00:40

C5 Women 500m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Mclean (WA) 0:00:45

C5 M19 1000m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Pel (NSW) 0:01:16

C2 Men 1000m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Ball (QLD) 0:01:25 2 Andrew Falconer (NSW) 0:01:28 3 Cameron Muir (VIC) 0:01:33 4 Jarrad Langmead (NSW) 0:01:37

C3 Men 1000m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Panazzolo (SA) 0:01:22

C4 Men 1000m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hughes (TAS) 0:01:16

C5 Men 1000m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Gallagher (VIC) 0:01:12

VI Women 1000m Tandem Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felicity Johnson (SA) 0:01:15 Stephanie Morton (SA) 2 Brandie O'connor (ACT) 0:01:16 Kerry Knowler (ACT)

VI Men 1000m Tandem Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryce Lindores (QLD) 0:01:07 Sean Finning (VIC) 2 Nathan Johnston (NSW) 0:01:13 Matthew Meisel-Dennis (ACT)

Men 40km Points Race Final 1 Jack Bobridge (SA) 41 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (WA) 35 3 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) 27 4 Michael Hepburn (QLD) 19 5 James Langedyk (VIC) 17 6 Sean Finning (VIC) 12 7 Peter Loft (TAS) 8 8 Michael Freiberg (WA) 6 9 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) 10 Silas Fisher (VIC) -14 11 William Robinson (TAS) -19 DNF Richard Lang (NSW) 11 DNF Alex Carver (NSW) 7 DNF Po Hung Wu (TPE) -14 DNF Matthew Benson (SA) -20 DNF Benjamin Wibberley (WA) -20

Men Team Sprint Qualifying 1 Alex Bird (ACT) 0:00:46.187 Daniel Ellis (ACT) Gary Ryan (ACT) 2 Paul Fellows (NSW) 0:00:46.716 Peter Lewis (NSW) Andrew Taylor (NSW) 3 James Glasspool (SA) 0:00:48.285 Mark Glowacki (SA) David Miller (SA)

Men Team Sprint Finals - Gold medal round 1 Alex Bird (ACT) 0:00:46.215 Daniel Ellis (ACT) Gary Ryan (ACT) 2 Paul Fellows (NSW) 0:00:46.456 Peter Lewis (NSW) Andrew Taylor (NSW)

Men Team Sprint Finals - Bronze medal 3 James Glasspool (SA) Mark Glowacki (SA) David Miller (SA)

Women 3000m Team Pursuit Final - Gold medal round 1 Melissa Hoskins (WA) 0:03:26.857 Sarah Kent (WA) Josephine Tomic (WA) 2 Amy Cure (TAS) Belinda Goss (TAS) Emma Lawson (TAS)

Women 3000m Team Pursuit Final - Bronze medal round 3 Tess Downing (VIC) 0:03:32.258 Helen Kelly (VIC) Miranda Laidlaw (VIC) 4 Jessica Allen (WA) 0:03:32.933 Isabella King (WA) Michaela Anderson (WA)

Women Keirin Qualifying - Heat 1 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW) 2 Caitlin Todd (ACT) 3 Ting Ying Huang (TPE) 4 Stephanie Morton (SA) 5 Jessica Laws (VIC)

Women Keirin Qualifying - Heat 2 1 Melissa Hoskins (WA) 2 Cassandra Kell (NSW) 3 Annette Edmondson (SA) 4 Apryl Eppinger (VIC) 5 Laine Hammond (VIC)

Women Keirin Final 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW) 2 Annette Edmondson (SA) 3 Ting Ying Huang (TPE) 4 Caitlin Todd (ACT) DNF Cassandra Kell (NSW) DNF Melissa Hoskins (WA)

M19 Keirin Qualifying - Heat 1 1 Matthew Glaetzer (SA) 2 Aaron Cooper (VIC) 3 Luke Zaccaria (WA) 4 Timothy Mcmillan (NSW) 5 Zac Deller (QLD)

M19 Keirin Qualifying - Heat 2 1 Maddison Hammond (VIC) 2 Thomas Regan (NSW) 3 Jack Ward (WA) 4 Thomas Morton (SA) 5 David Edwards (QLD)

M19 Keirin Qualifying - Heat 3 1 Jonathan Bathe (WA) 2 Jaron Gardiner (VIC) 3 Tatham White (QLD) 4 William Gower (SA) 5 Jamie Green (NSW)

M19 Keirin Round 2 - Heat 1 1 Matthew Glaetzer (SA) 2 Jaron Gardiner (VIC) 3 Thomas Regan (NSW) 4 Jonathan Bathe (WA) 5 Timothy Mcmillan (NSW) 6 William Gower (SA)

M19 Keirin Round 2 - Heat 2 1 Maddison Hammond (VIC) 2 Aaron Cooper (VIC) 3 Tatham White (QLD) 4 Luke Zaccaria (WA) 5 Jack Ward (WA) 6 Thomas Morton (SA)

M19 Keirin Final 1 Maddison Hammond (VIC) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (SA) 3 Aaron Cooper (VIC) 4 Thomas Regan (NSW) 5 Jaron Gardiner (VIC) 6 Tatham White (QLD)