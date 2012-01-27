Image 1 of 13 Michael Hepburn leads QLD in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 13 Luke Durbridge leads WA during qualifying (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 13 NSW during Teams Pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 13 Anna Meares qualified fastest for the women (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 13 Kaarle McCulloch during the women's sprint qualifying (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 13 Jai Angsuthasawit was too strong in his U19 sprint heat (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 13 Emerson Harwood (VIC) beats Jake Abramovic (NSW) during the U19 sprint quarters (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 13 Matthew Glaetzer (SA) was quickest of the men (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 13 Alex Bird (ACT) during sprint qualifying (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 13 Ashlee Ankudinoff also made the gold medal final (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 13 Annette Edmonson was the quickest qualifier for the Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 13 Canberra's Rebecka Wiasak speeds along (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 13 Jack Bobridge looked strong during qualifying fastest for the teams pursuit (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

South Australia's Annette Edmondson has staked her claim for Olympic selection after recording the fastest time ever ridden on Australian soil for the 3000 metre individual pursuit during today's qualifying session of the 2012 Subaru Cycling Australia Track National Championships.

Edmondson, 20, scorched around the Adelaide Super-Drome in 3:30.586 to shave 18 thousandths of a second of the time of 3:30.604 set by New Zealand's Sarah Ulmer in the individual pursuit final at the 2004 World Championships held in Melbourne.

"I was hoping to do a 33 or so and to go out and do a 30 is really exciting" said Edmondson, who slashed seven seconds off her own

previous best time. "So to go out and do a time like that in qualifying is really important to me.

"I didn't even realise it (the record) was eight years' standing. That's awesome, it still hasn't really sunk in. (But) it's not over yet though, I've got to go out and do it again, show I can back up.

"Given this is the Olympic year and I want to make the world champs, which are very soon, the event I want to win is the individual pursuit," added Edmondson who in 2008 was the silver medallist in the sprint and in 2009 claimed bronze in the keirin at the Junior World Championships. She then switched to endurance events and today's performance proves that was a smart move.

Edmondson will face 2012 Australian omnium champion Ashlee Ankudinoff in tonight's gold medal final after the Sydney rider clocked 3:32.614 for the twelve lap event.

Defending champion Josephine Tomic (WA) recorded 3:34.772 and will race team mate Melissa Hoskins (3:37.751) for the bronze medal ride.

In the men's team pursuit qualifying, the Super-Drome was awash with rainbow jerseys with Australia's four reigning team pursuit world

champions in action. Jack Bobridge and Rohan Dennis lined up for South Australia, Michael Hepburn for Queensland and Luke Durbridge for the West Australian team.

Bobridge and Dennis were joined by Alexander Edmondson and Glenn O'Shea with the quartet posting the fastest time of 4:02.567. They

will face Hepburn, Mitchell Mulhern, Nicholas Schultz and Jesse Kerrison (4:07.250) in the final.

The Queensland quartet suffered a mishap just after they crossed the finish line when Mulhern and Shultz touched wheels and crashed but both walked away relatively unscathed.

Durbridge with Michael Freiberg, Stephen Hall and Bradley Robson stopped the clock at 4:08.556 and will meet the New South Wales team of Benjamin Harvey, Scott and Jackson Law and Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (4:08.648) to decide the bronze medal.

In the under 19 women's 500m time trial final, Queensland's Taylah Jennings blitzed the field to collect her second gold medal of the

championships. The dual 2011 junior world champion added to the scratch race gold she won on the opening night of competition, stopping the clock in 35.403, well ahead of Victoria's Caitlin Ward (36.228). West Australia's Tian Beckett (36.520) claimed the bronze medal.

"I have been aiming to win this since the first year I came to nationals in the under fifteens, so to finally break through it is a really great achievement," said Jennings, 17, referring to her three consecutive silver medals in the time trial across the under 19 and 17 categories. "I have done more pursuit training, which is strange, but I think because I have wanted it so bad, and worked on my starting, it paid

off. I felt fast today, my best time before this was a 36.1, so it's pretty good for me."

The session also saw the elite sprint competition begin with the flying 200 metre qualifying rounds for men and women. South Australia's Matthew Glaetzer (10.100) posted the best time ahead of Andrew Taylor (NSW) (10.123), with Victoria's Shane Perkins third fastest in 10.158. Canberra's Alex Bird was fourth fastest with his time of 10.230.

Reigning sprint world champion Anna Meares delighted the home crowd by recording the fastest time in the women's round of 11.133. Kaarle McCulloch (NSW) was second fastest in 11.219, while Victoria's Ziggy Callan (11.689) and Cassandra Kell (NSW) (11.832) rounded out the top four.

The sprint rounds continue tonight with the finals being contested tomorrow night. In the under 19 men's sprint, South Australia's Alex Radikiewicz and Jai Angsuthasawit and Victoria's Emerson Harwood and Jacob Schmid will contest the semi finals.

Full Results

Elite Women 3000M Individual Pursuit Qualification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (SA) 0:03:30.586 2 Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW) 0:03:32.614 3 Josephine Tomic (WA) 0:03:34.772 4 Melissa Hoskins (WA) 0:03:37.751 5 Amy Cure (TAS) 0:03:38.258 6 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) 7 (SA)rah Kent (WA) 0:03:38.747 8 Isabella King (WA) 0:03:38.852 9 Shara Gillow (QLD) 0:03:40.570 10 Ailie Mcdonald (ACT) 0:03:41.995

Men U19 Sprint Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emerson Harwood (VIC) 0:00:11.400 2 Jake Abramovic (NSW)

Men U19 Sprint Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Schmid (VIC) 0:00:11.298 2 Patrick Constable (SA)

Men U19 Sprint Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Radzikiewicz (SA) 0:00:11.560 2 Thomas Clarke (ACT)

Men U19 Sprint Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Angsuthasawit (SA) 0:00:11.149 2 Matthew Beazley (NSW)

Men U19 Sprint 5-8th # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Beazley (NSW) 0:00:11.582 2 Thomas Clarke (ACT) 3 Jake Abramovic (NSW) 4 Patrick Constable (SA)

Elite Women 200M Sprint Qualification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (SA) 0:00:11.133 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW) 0:00:11.219 3 Ziggy Callan (VIC) 0:00:11.689 4 Cassandra Kell (NSW) 0:00:11.832 5 Catherine Culvenor (ACT) 0:00:11.881 6 Adele Sylvester (VIC) 0:00:11.959 7 Rikki Belder (SA) 0:00:12.172 8 Stefanie Fernandez-Preiska (QLD) 0:00:12.192 9 Holly Williams (WA) 0:00:12.200 10 Cassandra Flugge (WA) 0:00:12.270 11 Madison Law (NSW) 0:00:12.279 12 Rebecca Stevenson (QLD) 0:00:12.527

Women U19 500m Time Trial Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylah Jennings (QLD) 0:00:35.403 2 Caitlin (WA)rd (VIC) 0:00:36.229 3 Tian Beckett (WA) 0:00:36.521 4 Allee Proud (WA) 0:00:36.768 5 Alexandra O'Dea (QLD) 0:00:37.312 6 Jihae Park (Kor) 0:00:37.696 7 Holly Takos (SA) 0:00:38.512 8 Rebecca Dunn (NSW) 0:00:38.645 9 Emily Clark (ACT) 0:00:39.416

Open Men 4000M Team Pursuit Qualification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (SA) 0:04:02.567 Rohan Dennis (SA) Alexander Edmondson (SA) Glenn O'Shea (SA) 2 Michael Hepburn (QLD) 0:04:07.250 Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Nicholas Schultz (QLD) 3 Luke Durbridge (WA) 0:04:08.557 Michael Freiberg (WA) Stephen Hall (WA) Bradley Robson (WA) 4 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) 0:04:08.648 Jackson Law (NSW) Scott Law (NSW) Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (NSW) 5 Jack Cummings (VIC) 0:04:12.672 Evan Hull (VIC) Alexander Morgan (VIC) Zac Shaw (VIC) 6 Joshua Harrison (SA) 0:04:16.127 Thomas Kaesler (SA) Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SA) Miles Scotson (SA) 7 Caleb Ewan (NSW) 0:04:17.672 Jack Mcculloch (NSW) Tirian Mcmanus (NSW) Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) 8 Trent Derecourt (WA) 0:04:20.240 Bradley Linfield (WA) Luke Vitler (WA) Theodore Yates (WA) 9 Nathan Hinkley (TAS) 0:04:22.902 Oliver Martin (TAS) Jake Mcmahon (TAS) Matthew Nicholson (TAS)