Trending

Edmondson Stakes Claim For Selection

Fastest ever time for 3000m pursuit on Australian soil

Image 1 of 13

Michael Hepburn leads QLD in the rainbow jersey

Michael Hepburn leads QLD in the rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 13

Luke Durbridge leads WA during qualifying

Luke Durbridge leads WA during qualifying
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 13

NSW during Teams Pursuit qualifying

NSW during Teams Pursuit qualifying
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 13

Anna Meares qualified fastest for the women

Anna Meares qualified fastest for the women
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 13

Kaarle McCulloch during the women's sprint qualifying

Kaarle McCulloch during the women's sprint qualifying
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 13

Jai Angsuthasawit was too strong in his U19 sprint heat

Jai Angsuthasawit was too strong in his U19 sprint heat
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 13

Emerson Harwood (VIC) beats Jake Abramovic (NSW) during the U19 sprint quarters

Emerson Harwood (VIC) beats Jake Abramovic (NSW) during the U19 sprint quarters
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 13

Matthew Glaetzer (SA) was quickest of the men

Matthew Glaetzer (SA) was quickest of the men
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 13

Alex Bird (ACT) during sprint qualifying

Alex Bird (ACT) during sprint qualifying
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 13

Ashlee Ankudinoff also made the gold medal final

Ashlee Ankudinoff also made the gold medal final
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 13

Annette Edmonson was the quickest qualifier for the Individual Pursuit

Annette Edmonson was the quickest qualifier for the Individual Pursuit
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 13

Canberra's Rebecka Wiasak speeds along

Canberra's Rebecka Wiasak speeds along
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 13

Jack Bobridge looked strong during qualifying fastest for the teams pursuit

Jack Bobridge looked strong during qualifying fastest for the teams pursuit
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

South Australia's Annette Edmondson has staked her claim for Olympic selection after recording the fastest time ever ridden on Australian soil for the 3000 metre individual pursuit during today's qualifying session of the 2012 Subaru Cycling Australia Track National Championships.

Edmondson, 20, scorched around the Adelaide Super-Drome in 3:30.586 to shave 18 thousandths of a second of the time of 3:30.604 set by New Zealand's Sarah Ulmer in the individual pursuit final at the 2004 World Championships held in Melbourne.

"I was hoping to do a 33 or so and to go out and do a 30 is really exciting" said Edmondson, who slashed seven seconds off her own
previous best time. "So to go out and do a time like that in qualifying is really important to me.

"I didn't even realise it (the record) was eight years' standing. That's awesome, it still hasn't really sunk in. (But) it's not over yet though, I've got to go out and do it again, show I can back up.

"Given this is the Olympic year and I want to make the world champs, which are very soon, the event I want to win is the individual pursuit," added Edmondson who in 2008 was the silver medallist in the sprint and in 2009 claimed bronze in the keirin at the Junior World Championships. She then switched to endurance events and today's performance proves that was a smart move.

Edmondson will face 2012 Australian omnium champion Ashlee Ankudinoff in tonight's gold medal final after the Sydney rider clocked 3:32.614 for the twelve lap event.

Defending champion Josephine Tomic (WA) recorded 3:34.772 and will race team mate Melissa Hoskins (3:37.751) for the bronze medal ride.

In the men's team pursuit qualifying, the Super-Drome was awash with rainbow jerseys with Australia's four reigning team pursuit world
champions in action. Jack Bobridge and Rohan Dennis lined up for South Australia, Michael Hepburn for Queensland and Luke Durbridge for the West Australian team.

Bobridge and Dennis were joined by Alexander Edmondson and Glenn O'Shea with the quartet posting the fastest time of 4:02.567. They
will face Hepburn, Mitchell Mulhern, Nicholas Schultz and Jesse Kerrison (4:07.250) in the final.

The Queensland quartet suffered a mishap just after they crossed the finish line when Mulhern and Shultz touched wheels and crashed but both walked away relatively unscathed.

Durbridge with Michael Freiberg, Stephen Hall and Bradley Robson stopped the clock at 4:08.556 and will meet the New South Wales team of Benjamin Harvey, Scott and Jackson Law and Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (4:08.648) to decide the bronze medal.

In the under 19 women's 500m time trial final, Queensland's Taylah Jennings blitzed the field to collect her second gold medal of the
championships. The dual 2011 junior world champion added to the scratch race gold she won on the opening night of competition, stopping the clock in 35.403, well ahead of Victoria's Caitlin Ward (36.228). West Australia's Tian Beckett (36.520) claimed the bronze medal.

"I have been aiming to win this since the first year I came to nationals in the under fifteens, so to finally break through it is a really great achievement," said Jennings, 17, referring to her three consecutive silver medals in the time trial across the under 19 and 17 categories. "I have done more pursuit training, which is strange, but I think because I have wanted it so bad, and worked on my starting, it paid
off. I felt fast today, my best time before this was a 36.1, so it's pretty good for me."

The session also saw the elite sprint competition begin with the flying 200 metre qualifying rounds for men and women. South Australia's Matthew Glaetzer (10.100) posted the best time ahead of Andrew Taylor (NSW) (10.123), with Victoria's Shane Perkins third fastest in 10.158. Canberra's Alex Bird was fourth fastest with his time of 10.230.

Reigning sprint world champion Anna Meares delighted the home crowd by recording the fastest time in the women's round of 11.133. Kaarle McCulloch (NSW) was second fastest in 11.219, while Victoria's Ziggy Callan (11.689) and Cassandra Kell (NSW) (11.832) rounded out the top four.

The sprint rounds continue tonight with the finals being contested tomorrow night. In the under 19 men's sprint, South Australia's Alex Radikiewicz and Jai Angsuthasawit and Victoria's Emerson Harwood and Jacob Schmid will contest the semi finals.

Full Results

Elite Women 3000M Individual Pursuit Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (SA)0:03:30.586
2Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)0:03:32.614
3Josephine Tomic (WA)0:03:34.772
4Melissa Hoskins (WA)0:03:37.751
5Amy Cure (TAS)0:03:38.258
6Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)
7(SA)rah Kent (WA)0:03:38.747
8Isabella King (WA)0:03:38.852
9Shara Gillow (QLD)0:03:40.570
10Ailie Mcdonald (ACT)0:03:41.995

Men U19 Sprint Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emerson Harwood (VIC)0:00:11.400
2Jake Abramovic (NSW)

Men U19 Sprint Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Schmid (VIC)0:00:11.298
2Patrick Constable (SA)

Men U19 Sprint Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Radzikiewicz (SA)0:00:11.560
2Thomas Clarke (ACT)

Men U19 Sprint Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Angsuthasawit (SA)0:00:11.149
2Matthew Beazley (NSW)

Men U19 Sprint 5-8th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Beazley (NSW)0:00:11.582
2Thomas Clarke (ACT)
3Jake Abramovic (NSW)
4Patrick Constable (SA)

Elite Women 200M Sprint Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (SA)0:00:11.133
2Kaarle Mcculloch (NSW)0:00:11.219
3Ziggy Callan (VIC)0:00:11.689
4Cassandra Kell (NSW)0:00:11.832
5Catherine Culvenor (ACT)0:00:11.881
6Adele Sylvester (VIC)0:00:11.959
7Rikki Belder (SA)0:00:12.172
8Stefanie Fernandez-Preiska (QLD)0:00:12.192
9Holly Williams (WA)0:00:12.200
10Cassandra Flugge (WA)0:00:12.270
11Madison Law (NSW)0:00:12.279
12Rebecca Stevenson (QLD)0:00:12.527

Women U19 500m Time Trial Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylah Jennings (QLD)0:00:35.403
2Caitlin (WA)rd (VIC)0:00:36.229
3Tian Beckett (WA)0:00:36.521
4Allee Proud (WA)0:00:36.768
5Alexandra O'Dea (QLD)0:00:37.312
6Jihae Park (Kor)0:00:37.696
7Holly Takos (SA)0:00:38.512
8Rebecca Dunn (NSW)0:00:38.645
9Emily Clark (ACT)0:00:39.416

Open Men 4000M Team Pursuit Qualification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (SA)0:04:02.567
Rohan Dennis (SA)
Alexander Edmondson (SA)
Glenn O'Shea (SA)
2Michael Hepburn (QLD)0:04:07.250
Mitchell Mulhern (QLD)
Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
Nicholas Schultz (QLD)
3Luke Durbridge (WA)0:04:08.557
Michael Freiberg (WA)
Stephen Hall (WA)
Bradley Robson (WA)
4Benjamin Harvey (NSW)0:04:08.648
Jackson Law (NSW)
Scott Law (NSW)
Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (NSW)
5Jack Cummings (VIC)0:04:12.672
Evan Hull (VIC)
Alexander Morgan (VIC)
Zac Shaw (VIC)
6Joshua Harrison (SA)0:04:16.127
Thomas Kaesler (SA)
Robert-Jon Mccarthy (SA)
Miles Scotson (SA)
7Caleb Ewan (NSW)0:04:17.672
Jack Mcculloch (NSW)
Tirian Mcmanus (NSW)
Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
8Trent Derecourt (WA)0:04:20.240
Bradley Linfield (WA)
Luke Vitler (WA)
Theodore Yates (WA)
9Nathan Hinkley (TAS)0:04:22.902
Oliver Martin (TAS)
Jake Mcmahon (TAS)
Matthew Nicholson (TAS)

Men Sprint - 200m Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (SA)0:00:10.100
2Andrew Taylor (NSW)0:00:10.123
3Shane Perkins (VIC)0:00:10.158
4Alex Bird (ACT)0:00:10.230
5Mitchell Bullen (NSW)0:00:10.264
6Scott Sunderland (WA)0:00:10.292
7Daniel Ellis (ACT)0:00:10.360
8Peter Lewis (NSW)0:00:10.372
9Jason Niblett (VIC)0:00:10.384
10James Glasspool (SA)0:00:10.446
11Nathan Hart (ACT)0:00:10.533
12Ben Abels (VIC)0:00:10.547
13Zac Deller (QLD)0:00:10.630
14Jungyeol Kim (KOR)0:00:10.663
15Nathan Corrigan (SA)0:00:10.735
16Alexander Trumble (WA)0:00:10.814

Latest on Cyclingnews