Dyball takes U23 title
Haas and Lewis round out podium
Ben Dyball claimed the biggest win of his career, soloing 9 kilometres to take the Australian under-23 green and gold jersey in Buninyong. The 21-year-old won by 400m ahead of Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Jo Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
"I couldn't believe I won," Dyball said after the race. "When we started to spray the champagne, that's when the feeling stuck in."
On the first lap of twelve, a group of twelve broke free from the peloton. They were; Phillip Grenfell, Aaron Donnelly, Stephen Hall, Alex Carver, Kane Walker, Ben Grenda, Kevin Hawes, Scott Law, Nick Aitken, Geoff Straub, Adiq Othman and Sean Boyle. Over the next two laps, their advantage increased to in excess of five minutes.
Dean Windsor, Jackson Wardrop and Craig Hutton broke free from the peloton to try and bridge to the leaders, but with a two minute deficit, the trio found it hard. Brodie Talbot then launched an attack from the peloton to catch that group, but was unsuccessful in his attempt.
Over the next couple laps, the peloton edged closer to the breakaway and with 40km to go, the advantage was just one minute and forty-five seconds. Straub could sense the break was going to be caught and he attacked to get some valuable king of the mountain points to secure that jersey. He was off the front for a lap and the break group shattered featuring only Grenda, Aitken, Walker and Othman.
Grenda, the under-23 criterium winner, kept attacking that group to try and break free but despite his best efforts, he was brought back every time. On the bell lap, the break was caught and with Jayco AIS leading the reduced peloton.
It was there that Dyball made his move, attacking at the feed station on the climb.
He increased that advantage out to fifteen seconds as the peloton split up. Over the next 4km, he moved that advantage out to over twenty seconds and in the last 5km held it. The chase group tried their best to catch him, but heading into the final straight, he had approximately a four hundred metre advantage and cruised to the line. Haas sprinted out of the group to take second with Lewis settling for third.
Dyball was ecstatic taking victory and hopes it will now open up doors as he develops his career.
"Hopefully this win takes me somewhere and gives me more opportunities. It's going to be great wearing this jersey in Europe."
"On the last lap all I was thinking was I wanted to get to the end without getting caught. I never thought I had the win until the end. I started to cramp in the final hundred metres," he said.
Nathan Haas and Jo Lewis (both 21) rounded out the podium.
"I think this was a really good result for me. Getting a second place today is a good sign ahead of the time trial and I'm going to go into that race on Tuesday with confidence," Haas said.
Jo Lewis wanted to win the race, but regards third place as a good result.
"I'm a bit disappointed, but to come third place in the national championships is quite a good result. I came here to win but it didn't end up like that," Lewis described.
Twenty-one year old Geoff Straub was the king of the mountains winner and twenty year-old Sean Boyle claimed the sprint jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
|3:22:05
|2
|Nathan Haas (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|0:00:15
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Kooragang Open CC)
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Adelaide CC)
|5
|Thomas Palmer (Canberra Cycling Club)
|6
|Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)
|7
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha Cycling Club Inc)
|8
|Patrick Lane (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
|10
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|0:00:49
|11
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc. )
|0:00:59
|12
|Jay McCarthy (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc. )
|13
|Ben Grenda (Launceston City CC)
|14
|Sean Boyle (Adelaide CC)
|15
|Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C. )
|16
|Adiq Othman (Malaysia)
|17
|Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
|18
|Joshua Prete (Tableland Cycle Sports)
|19
|Reuben Donati (Byron Bay CC)
|20
|Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
|21
|Eric Sheppard (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:04:06
|22
|Geoff Straub Armidale CC)
|0:04:42
|23
|Matthew Benson (Riverland C.C. )
|0:04:56
|24
|Cameron Bayly (Norwood C.C. )
|25
|Brian McLeod (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|0:05:04
|26
|Sam Davis (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
|27
|James Hepburn (BCRI)
|28
|Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|29
|Nathan Elliott (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|30
|Peter Braunsteins (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
|31
|Benjamin Hill (Canberra Cycling Club)
|32
|Jamie Lacey (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc)
|33
|Clay Murfet (Launceston City CC)
|34
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
|0:09:27
|35
|James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|36
|Sean Evangelista (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
|0:09:56
|37
|Timothy Cameron (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|0:10:48
|38
|Alex Wohler (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
|0:11:42
|39
|Phillip Grenfell (Randwick Botany)
|0:12:52
|40
|Kane Walker (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
|41
|Scott McPhee (Central Districts C.C. )
|0:13:30
|42
|Mitchell Codner (St George CC)
|43
|Shannon O'Brien (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:14:09
|44
|Dylan Wallis (Norwood C.C. )
|0:14:48
|45
|Luca Giacomin (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|46
|James Mowatt (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|0:15:09
|47
|Justin Vanstone (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|48
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Districts C.C. )
|49
|Ben Cutajar (Gold Coast CATS Cycling Club)
|50
|Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|51
|Craig Hutton (Bathurst CC)
|52
|David Abraham (Launceston City CC)
|53
|James Herd (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|54
|Stuart Mulhern (Dutton Cycles R R)
|55
|Danny Pulbrook (Hobart Wheelers)
|56
|Jonathan Lovelock (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Club)
|57
|Harry Rassie (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|58
|Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|59
|Benjamin Duncan (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|60
|Jackson Wardrop (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
|0:16:28
|61
|Samuel Beveridge (Latrobe City Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (Manly Warringah CC)
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Ipswich C C)
|DNF
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Nick Aitken (Leongatha Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Michael Baker (MTBA)
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C. )
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (Illawarra CC)
|DNF
|Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
|DNF
|Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
|DNF
|Rhys Gillett (Ballarat-Sebastapol CC)
|DNF
|Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
|DNF
|Brendan J Cole (Parramatta CC)
|DNF
|Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Nicholas Dougall (Ffast Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)
|DNF
|Fergus MacLachlan (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|DNF
|Campbell Flakemore (Hobart Wheelers)
|DNF
|Daniel O'Keefe (Parramatta CC)
|DNF
|David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|DNF
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Canberra Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Kyle Bridgwood (Townsville Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Mitch Brogden (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|DNF
|Trent Carman (Logan City Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|DNF
|James Crafter (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|DNF
|Jamie Crass (Bendigo & District CC)
|DNF
|Louis Evangelista (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
|DNF
|Aaron Eynaud (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Callum Fagg (Hobart Wheelers)
|DNF
|Joel Finucane (Canberra Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Lewis Fulcher (Horsham CC)
|DNF
|Stephen Hall (Track Cycling W.A. )
|DNF
|Julian Hamill (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|DNF
|Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Christopher Jehu (Colac Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Thomas Koep (Germany)
|DNF
|Richard Lang (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|DNF
|Scott Law (Illawarra Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Alastair Loutit (Canberra Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Ryan MacAnally (Gold Coast Goldstars CC)
|DNF
|Jason Moore (Norwood C.C. )
|DNF
|Christopher Pescott (Footscray Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Michael Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|DNF
|James Quinton (Vikings Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Stephen Rackham (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|DNF
|Dale Scarfe (Central Coast CC)
|DNF
|Clive Silcock (Ballarat/Sebastopol CC)
|DNF
|Joel Stearnes (Launceston City CC)
|DNF
|Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)
|DNF
|Matthew Williams (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Blair Windsor (Bathurst CC)
|DNF
|Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
|DNF
|James Szollosi (Logan City Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Robert Heideman (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|DNS
|Cameron Ivory (Hunter District CC)
|DNS
|Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
|DNS
|James Rendall (Albury-Wodonga CC)
