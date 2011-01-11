Image 1 of 33 Western Australian dynamo Cameron Meyer (Garmin Cervelo) finished thirteen seconds ahead of Jack Bobridge with a further eight seconds back to Michael Matthews in third place. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 33 Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) from Queensland powers into the finish in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 33 Western Australian dynamo Cameron Meyer (Garmin Cervelo) finished thirteen seconds ahead of Jack Bobridge with a further eight seconds back to Michael Matthews in third place. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 33 South Australian Luke Roberts wearing an all white aero suit heads into Learmonth and the finish to his race against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 33 Big Tasmanian,Will Clarke, pushes through the rain as he approaches the finish in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 33 Benjamin King from Western Australia heads into Learmonth and the finish to his time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin Cervelo) from South Australia heads towards another medal in the championships. Bobridge won the gold medal in the road race on Sunday. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 33 The men's elite time trial podium (l-r): Jack Bobridge (2ns, Garmin Cervelo), Cameron Meyer (1st,Garmin Cervelo), and Michael Matthews (3rd, Rabobank). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 33 2011 Men's Elite Time Trial winner Cameron Meyer (Garmin Cervelo) from Western Australia backed up his win in the same race last year. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 33 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) from Queensland heads out of Learmonth in his ride in the men's elite national time trial championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 33 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria leaves Learmonth on his 38.2 kilometre ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 33 Queenslander Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) settles into his race of truth as he leaves the township of Learmonth near Ballarat in Victoria. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 33 Former Olympic rower, Drew Ginn, from Victoria certainly has the muscle power and endurance to perform in the sport's discipline. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin Cervelo) from South Australia heads towards a silver medal in the time trial to back up his outstanding win in the road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 33 Luke Roberts from South Australia had the all white kit on for the men's elite time trial championship in Learmonth near Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 33 Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) from Queensland was expected to issue a serious challenge for a podium spot in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 33 Canberra's Michael Matthews (Rabobank) approaches Learmonth in persistent rain which made conditions greasy on the back roads. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Garmin Cervelo) from Western Australia heads out of the starting-gate as the rain begins to fall in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 33 Chris Martin from South Australia makes his way into the finish in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 33 Stephen Tree from Sydney in the final stretch of his ride against the clock in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 33 Brett Cottee from Sydney heads into the finish as persistent rain made life tough for not only the riders but awaiting media as well. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 33 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) from Queensland won this title way back in 2003 but failed to make the podium this year. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 33 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly) from South Australia heads into Learmonth during the men's elite time trial championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 33 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) from Queensland knows what it takes here after winning the title back in 2000. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 33 John 'Jack' Anderson from Queensland had the difficult task of being the last rider before reigning champion Cameron Meyer to leave the starting-gate in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 26 of 33 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) from the Australian Capital Territory makes his way towards the finish and a bronze medal in the men's elite time trail championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 27 of 33 John Anderson from Queensland makes his way into the finish after 38.2 kilometres of pain in the wet. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 28 of 33 The men's elite time trial podium (l-r): Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo), Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo), and Michael Matthews (Rabobank). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 29 of 33 2011 Men's Elite Time Trial winner Cameron Meyer (Garmin Cervelo) from Western Australia backed up his win in the same race last year. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 30 of 33 Jack Bobridge (Garmin Cervelo) from South Australia heads towards a silver medal in the time trial to back up his outstanding win in the road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 31 of 33 Luke Roberts from South Australia had the all white kit on for the men's elite time trial championship in Learmonth near Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 32 of 33 Cameron Meyer (Garmin Cervelo) from Western Australia heads out of the starting-gate as the rain begins to fall in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 33 of 33 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) from the Australian Capital Territory makes his way towards the finish and a bronze medal in the men's elite time trail championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) couldn't have asked for a better birthday present by defending his time trial jersey. Celebrating his twenty-third birthday, Meyer recorded a time of 47.10 over the 38.2km course to take gold, 13 seconds ahead of team mate Jack Bobridge and 21 seconds ahead of Michael Matthews(Rabobank), who finished third.

Meyer enjoyed a sensational 2010 season winning three world titles and three Commonwealth Games gold medals. His victory today ensured that Garmin-Cervelo kept the national jerseys for another twelve months after his brother Travis wore the road race jersey during 2010.

"It's extra special to win again," Meyer said. "It's something I have trained for during December. To come back and win back-to-back is nice and I'm looking forward to taking the jersey to Europe."

In pouring rain, 42 riders took to the course to try and claim the coveted green and gold jersey. Meyer and Bobridge were in the last half dozen of riders to go with their gap close during the whole race. Bobridge looked strong in the early stages, powering along and keeping an aerodynamic position, catching his minute man, Will Clarke, twenty minutes into his ride.

With the time gaps relayed through Matthew White, Meyer found out he was 10 seconds ahead at the halfway mark. He then held that advantage and dug deep over the final part of the course to take the win.

"There's a little bit of pressure knowing you will be starting last. It did motivate me to train harder over December to win this title back. I went in there knowing I could win and that's what I wanted in the end - the gold medal and the jersey. It's hard to ride 38km in January - you don't have the races under your belt than you have in June."

The conditions were tough and Meyer explained how he handled them.

"The course this year was a lot different to last year as it was flatter. The conditions weren't ideal. You had to be really careful going into the corners. It's better to take things slow than to go in fast, fall off and lose 30 seconds. It was also hard to see at points to get your line but that's bike racing. I'm pretty happy I adapted to the conditions last year and this year."

Meyer credited Mathews on his bronze medal.

"It was a good performance from ‘Bling’ [Michael Matthews]. I think he is probably where I was a few years back building strength up. He's a fast rider so today's course suited him with the flats and he's the powerful sort of rider who can do well on this course - and he did. I think Bling will get better in time trials over the years and will be one to watch," concluded Meyer.

Jack Bobridge and Michael Matthews - close but no cigar

21-year-old Jack Bobridge admitted he was pretty tired after his solo break away effort of Sunday but praised his team mate's performance.

"When I got on the bike this morning, I knew my legs were still a bit tight and tired from Sunday road race," said Bobridge. "But that was to be expected, and I am still stoked with second place."

"It was so close and to finish that close to Cam. He is all class when it comes to time trials. He definitely deserves the win today."

Matthews was thrilled with his ride.

"It's a dream come true coming close to Meyer and Bobridge. It was an awesome ride. Congratulations to them both."

"I thought it was an awesome ride - I couldn't ask for much more. I was hoping top five or ten with the conditions and not riding the course before and as it's the first time I was on this new time trial bike, it made things extra difficult. I had a good tempo after 10km and went on from there. I'm very happy with my ride."

Results