Meyer makes national jersey his own
Defending champion successfully retains title
Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo) couldn't have asked for a better birthday present by defending his time trial jersey. Celebrating his twenty-third birthday, Meyer recorded a time of 47.10 over the 38.2km course to take gold, 13 seconds ahead of team mate Jack Bobridge and 21 seconds ahead of Michael Matthews(Rabobank), who finished third.
Meyer enjoyed a sensational 2010 season winning three world titles and three Commonwealth Games gold medals. His victory today ensured that Garmin-Cervelo kept the national jerseys for another twelve months after his brother Travis wore the road race jersey during 2010.
"It's extra special to win again," Meyer said. "It's something I have trained for during December. To come back and win back-to-back is nice and I'm looking forward to taking the jersey to Europe."
In pouring rain, 42 riders took to the course to try and claim the coveted green and gold jersey. Meyer and Bobridge were in the last half dozen of riders to go with their gap close during the whole race. Bobridge looked strong in the early stages, powering along and keeping an aerodynamic position, catching his minute man, Will Clarke, twenty minutes into his ride.
With the time gaps relayed through Matthew White, Meyer found out he was 10 seconds ahead at the halfway mark. He then held that advantage and dug deep over the final part of the course to take the win.
"There's a little bit of pressure knowing you will be starting last. It did motivate me to train harder over December to win this title back. I went in there knowing I could win and that's what I wanted in the end - the gold medal and the jersey. It's hard to ride 38km in January - you don't have the races under your belt than you have in June."
The conditions were tough and Meyer explained how he handled them.
"The course this year was a lot different to last year as it was flatter. The conditions weren't ideal. You had to be really careful going into the corners. It's better to take things slow than to go in fast, fall off and lose 30 seconds. It was also hard to see at points to get your line but that's bike racing. I'm pretty happy I adapted to the conditions last year and this year."
Meyer credited Mathews on his bronze medal.
"It was a good performance from ‘Bling’ [Michael Matthews]. I think he is probably where I was a few years back building strength up. He's a fast rider so today's course suited him with the flats and he's the powerful sort of rider who can do well on this course - and he did. I think Bling will get better in time trials over the years and will be one to watch," concluded Meyer.
Jack Bobridge and Michael Matthews - close but no cigar
21-year-old Jack Bobridge admitted he was pretty tired after his solo break away effort of Sunday but praised his team mate's performance.
"When I got on the bike this morning, I knew my legs were still a bit tight and tired from Sunday road race," said Bobridge. "But that was to be expected, and I am still stoked with second place."
"It was so close and to finish that close to Cam. He is all class when it comes to time trials. He definitely deserves the win today."
Matthews was thrilled with his ride.
"It's a dream come true coming close to Meyer and Bobridge. It was an awesome ride. Congratulations to them both."
"I thought it was an awesome ride - I couldn't ask for much more. I was hoping top five or ten with the conditions and not riding the course before and as it's the first time I was on this new time trial bike, it made things extra difficult. I had a good tempo after 10km and went on from there. I'm very happy with my ride."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (WA)
|0:47:10
|2
|Jack Bobridge (SA)
|0:00:13
|3
|Michael Matthews (ACT)
|0:00:21
|4
|Benjamin Day (QLD)
|0:00:54
|5
|John Anderson (QLD)
|0:01:25
|6
|Luke Roberts (SA)
|0:01:59
|7
|Darren Rolfe (QLD)
|0:02:00
|8
|Drew Ginn (VIC)
|0:02:05
|9
|Adam Hansen (QLD)
|0:02:13
|10
|Chris Martin (SA)
|0:02:19
|11
|William Clarke (SA)
|0:02:20
|12
|William Dickeson (SA)
|0:03:06
|13
|Michael Gallagher (VIC)
|0:03:38
|14
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|0:03:52
|15
|Peter Dennis (VIC)
|0:05:02
|16
|Benjamin King (WA)
|0:05:10
|17
|Nicholas Mitchell (VIC)
|0:05:20
|18
|David Brown (BCRI)
|0:05:32
|19
|Samuel Rix (VIC)
|20
|Matthew Warner-Smith (VIC)
|0:05:55
|21
|Nicholas Wood (SA)
|22
|Benjamin Johnson (VIC)
|0:06:11
|23
|David Deery (ACT)
|0:06:43
|24
|Chris Stack (SA)
|0:06:45
|25
|Jon Odams (NSW)
|0:07:02
|26
|Steele Von Hoff (VIC)
|27
|Timothy White (VIC)
|0:07:04
|28
|Stephen Tree (NSW)
|0:07:16
|29
|Samuel Allen (SA)
|0:08:36
|30
|Stuart Sanders (VIC)
|0:08:42
|31
|Christopher Lee (VIC)
|0:09:12
|32
|David Fairburn (VIC)
|0:09:39
|33
|Julien Wicks (ACT)
|0:10:27
|34
|Trevor Smith (NSW)
|0:13:10
|35
|Brett Cottee (NSW)
|0:20:17
|DNF
|Joel Strachan (VIC)
|DSQ
|Matthew Hodges (NSW)
|DSQ
|Jared Rowney (QLD)
