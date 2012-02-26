Image 1 of 6 Callum Morrison (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 6 Ryan Hunt, 5th Elite Men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 6 Veteran Men - Tom Gilfedder (1st) leading Shane Duce (2nd). (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 4 of 6 Richard Levinson (3rd) leading Ryan Hunt (5th) (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 5 of 6 Blake Nielsen, 2nd Elite Men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 6 of 6 Graeme Mudd (Image credit: Russ Baker)

In the spectator-friendly four cross discipline, Adelaide organisers created a party atmosphere to match the exciting nature of the sport.

Local under 17 rider Callum Morrison had a dominant win and was almost speechless. Morrison talked of the importance of the start in four cross. "I had the snap out of the gate, I wanted a clear track." This afternoon's win bodes well for Morrision's overseas goals in 2012.

Graeme Mudd won the elite men's four cross from Blake Nielsen and Richard Levinson. After watching the exciting racing, the South Australian Minister for Recreation and Sport, the Hon. Tom Kenyon presented Mudd with his first elite Australian Champion's jersey.

Mudd was ecstatic. "It feels good, I've finally got the win." He spoke of the close racing, "Blake and I were level down the first straight, we came around the first corner together, but I managed to get away from there and held it together".

While four cross racing is not featuring this year at a World Cup level, it will still be a key feature at the 2012 UCI World Championships in Austria, and it's a goal for Mudd. "I'll spend the next few months training for that one race in September."

Elite men major final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Graeme Mudd 2 Blake Nielsen 3 Richard Levinson 4 Ryan Chesney

Elite men small final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Ryan Hunt 6 Daniel Campbell 7 Hayden Wright 8 Jared Rando

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Callum Morrison 2 Trent Ellison 3 Simon Harrington 4 Jake Bull

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephen Henderson 2 Jackson Frew 3 Matt Ellison

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom Gilfedder 2 Shane Duce 3 Craig Anger 4 Raymond Ross