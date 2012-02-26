Mudd wins first four cross title
Nielsen, Levinson round out top three
In the spectator-friendly four cross discipline, Adelaide organisers created a party atmosphere to match the exciting nature of the sport.
Local under 17 rider Callum Morrison had a dominant win and was almost speechless. Morrison talked of the importance of the start in four cross. "I had the snap out of the gate, I wanted a clear track." This afternoon's win bodes well for Morrision's overseas goals in 2012.
Graeme Mudd won the elite men's four cross from Blake Nielsen and Richard Levinson. After watching the exciting racing, the South Australian Minister for Recreation and Sport, the Hon. Tom Kenyon presented Mudd with his first elite Australian Champion's jersey.
Mudd was ecstatic. "It feels good, I've finally got the win." He spoke of the close racing, "Blake and I were level down the first straight, we came around the first corner together, but I managed to get away from there and held it together".
While four cross racing is not featuring this year at a World Cup level, it will still be a key feature at the 2012 UCI World Championships in Austria, and it's a goal for Mudd. "I'll spend the next few months training for that one race in September."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Graeme Mudd
|2
|Blake Nielsen
|3
|Richard Levinson
|4
|Ryan Chesney
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Ryan Hunt
|6
|Daniel Campbell
|7
|Hayden Wright
|8
|Jared Rando
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Callum Morrison
|2
|Trent Ellison
|3
|Simon Harrington
|4
|Jake Bull
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephen Henderson
|2
|Jackson Frew
|3
|Matt Ellison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom Gilfedder
|2
|Shane Duce
|3
|Craig Anger
|4
|Raymond Ross
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Pearce
|2
|James Price
|3
|Tom Morrison
|4
|Michael York
