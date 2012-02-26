Trending

Tucknott wins U17 cross country title

Wale earns women's victory

Reece Tucknott on his way to winning the U17 cross country title

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Reece Tucknott in the lead

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Ellie Wale

(Image credit: Russ Baker)

In the hotly-contested U17 men's cross country category, Reece Tucknott had a confident win. "It started off well, I was third off the start line, and stayed there until the top of the first hill where I took the lead - I wanted to make it my race." Tucknott spoke of the challenging conditions riders faced. "I was riding at the front but trying to conserve energy as the heat was a very big factor."

In the U17 women's racing, Ellie Wale was crowned national champion, achieving her major goal for 2012. She spoke of the fantastic Adelaide track. "It was fun, technical and very rocky, a great track that I really enjoyed."

Results for all Group B cross country categories are below.

Full Results

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reece Tucknott1:06:34
2Mitchell Greenway0:00:35
3Jack Jude0:03:46
4Darcy Pirotta0:05:06
5Hamish Prosser0:08:03
6Dean Madden0:09:28
7Trent Ellison0:12:03
8Jack Booth0:15:25
9Jet Turner0:19:10
10Simon Harrington0:28:25
-1lapDavid Bleakley
-1lapSean Grimes
-1lapJack Gardner
-1lapBrendan Rose
DNFBen Lack
DNSJosh Abbey
DNSThomas Coach

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellie Wale1:18:15

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Collins1:49:48

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Jeffries0:35:09
2Isaac Buckell0:02:59
3Luke Marnane0:04:36
4Nick Pedler0:04:53
5Billy Voss0:06:18
6Sam Staska0:06:27
7Paul Standish0:07:45
8Ruben Spranz0:09:31
9Seth Staska0:09:56
10Griff Knight0:10:40
11Matt Ellison0:11:26
12Michael Denton0:11:39
13Zale Ross-Willmore0:12:17
14Luke Pankhurst0:15:56
15Declan Prosser0:16:31
16Jethro Tessmann0:19:53
17Lucas Kleiss0:37:08
18Joshua Markham0:41:09
DNSStephen Henderson

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Tucknott0:41:39
-1lapEmma Markham

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Gregg1:04:46
2Mark Fenner0:00:54
3Damon Willmore0:01:25
4Peter Kreilis0:03:52
5Evan Jeffery0:04:42
6Evan James0:06:26
7Simon Dec0:06:59
8Mark Simpson0:08:39
9Matthew Rizzuto0:10:40
10Richard Peil0:10:56
11David Harris0:11:04
12Michael Hanslip0:14:55
13Matt Sanderson0:15:05
14Erik Lock0:15:18
15Peter Dowse0:16:35
-1lapDavid Knight
-1lapPatrick Marcucci
DNFTroy Fisher
DNFEnrico Eberhart
DNFOllie Klein
DNFDavid Lowe

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donna Dall0:41:10
2Jane Ollerenshaw0:05:39
3Jennifer Enderby0:19:56

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Peacock0:52:18
2Kevin Jones0:01:10
3John Henderson0:02:49
4Paul Darvodelsky0:03:30
5Les Heap0:04:59
6John Allison0:05:35
7Ian Prosser0:05:50
8Peter Piasente0:11:57
9Stephen Flood0:13:24
10Mark Buckell0:15:35
11Nathan Carroll0:20:16
12Theodor Wyeld0:26:36
13John Brennand0:29:45
DNFRobert Twyerould
DNFDavid Olle

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Heap0:40:54
2Lisa Smallbone0:07:26

Grand Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Dickey0:38:27
2Clyde Tucker0:02:35
3Bert Floss0:03:31
4Russell Parsons0:09:48

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Rowe1:08:22
2Gregory Ellis0:01:18
3Chris Turnbull0:02:58
4Kimberley Van Amerongen0:08:34
-1lapStephen Weatherly

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Puckridge0:45:46
2Nic Learmonth0:04:54
3Diana Tan0:17:34
4Debbie Heller0:29:24
5Rachel Weatherly1:00:03

