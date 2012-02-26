Tucknott wins U17 cross country title
Wale earns women's victory
In the hotly-contested U17 men's cross country category, Reece Tucknott had a confident win. "It started off well, I was third off the start line, and stayed there until the top of the first hill where I took the lead - I wanted to make it my race." Tucknott spoke of the challenging conditions riders faced. "I was riding at the front but trying to conserve energy as the heat was a very big factor."
In the U17 women's racing, Ellie Wale was crowned national champion, achieving her major goal for 2012. She spoke of the fantastic Adelaide track. "It was fun, technical and very rocky, a great track that I really enjoyed."
Results for all Group B cross country categories are below.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reece Tucknott
|1:06:34
|2
|Mitchell Greenway
|0:00:35
|3
|Jack Jude
|0:03:46
|4
|Darcy Pirotta
|0:05:06
|5
|Hamish Prosser
|0:08:03
|6
|Dean Madden
|0:09:28
|7
|Trent Ellison
|0:12:03
|8
|Jack Booth
|0:15:25
|9
|Jet Turner
|0:19:10
|10
|Simon Harrington
|0:28:25
|-1lap
|David Bleakley
|-1lap
|Sean Grimes
|-1lap
|Jack Gardner
|-1lap
|Brendan Rose
|DNF
|Ben Lack
|DNS
|Josh Abbey
|DNS
|Thomas Coach
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale
|1:18:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikki Collins
|1:49:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Jeffries
|0:35:09
|2
|Isaac Buckell
|0:02:59
|3
|Luke Marnane
|0:04:36
|4
|Nick Pedler
|0:04:53
|5
|Billy Voss
|0:06:18
|6
|Sam Staska
|0:06:27
|7
|Paul Standish
|0:07:45
|8
|Ruben Spranz
|0:09:31
|9
|Seth Staska
|0:09:56
|10
|Griff Knight
|0:10:40
|11
|Matt Ellison
|0:11:26
|12
|Michael Denton
|0:11:39
|13
|Zale Ross-Willmore
|0:12:17
|14
|Luke Pankhurst
|0:15:56
|15
|Declan Prosser
|0:16:31
|16
|Jethro Tessmann
|0:19:53
|17
|Lucas Kleiss
|0:37:08
|18
|Joshua Markham
|0:41:09
|DNS
|Stephen Henderson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Tucknott
|0:41:39
|-1lap
|Emma Markham
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Gregg
|1:04:46
|2
|Mark Fenner
|0:00:54
|3
|Damon Willmore
|0:01:25
|4
|Peter Kreilis
|0:03:52
|5
|Evan Jeffery
|0:04:42
|6
|Evan James
|0:06:26
|7
|Simon Dec
|0:06:59
|8
|Mark Simpson
|0:08:39
|9
|Matthew Rizzuto
|0:10:40
|10
|Richard Peil
|0:10:56
|11
|David Harris
|0:11:04
|12
|Michael Hanslip
|0:14:55
|13
|Matt Sanderson
|0:15:05
|14
|Erik Lock
|0:15:18
|15
|Peter Dowse
|0:16:35
|-1lap
|David Knight
|-1lap
|Patrick Marcucci
|DNF
|Troy Fisher
|DNF
|Enrico Eberhart
|DNF
|Ollie Klein
|DNF
|David Lowe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Donna Dall
|0:41:10
|2
|Jane Ollerenshaw
|0:05:39
|3
|Jennifer Enderby
|0:19:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Peacock
|0:52:18
|2
|Kevin Jones
|0:01:10
|3
|John Henderson
|0:02:49
|4
|Paul Darvodelsky
|0:03:30
|5
|Les Heap
|0:04:59
|6
|John Allison
|0:05:35
|7
|Ian Prosser
|0:05:50
|8
|Peter Piasente
|0:11:57
|9
|Stephen Flood
|0:13:24
|10
|Mark Buckell
|0:15:35
|11
|Nathan Carroll
|0:20:16
|12
|Theodor Wyeld
|0:26:36
|13
|John Brennand
|0:29:45
|DNF
|Robert Twyerould
|DNF
|David Olle
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Heap
|0:40:54
|2
|Lisa Smallbone
|0:07:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruce Dickey
|0:38:27
|2
|Clyde Tucker
|0:02:35
|3
|Bert Floss
|0:03:31
|4
|Russell Parsons
|0:09:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Rowe
|1:08:22
|2
|Gregory Ellis
|0:01:18
|3
|Chris Turnbull
|0:02:58
|4
|Kimberley Van Amerongen
|0:08:34
|-1lap
|Stephen Weatherly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Puckridge
|0:45:46
|2
|Nic Learmonth
|0:04:54
|3
|Diana Tan
|0:17:34
|4
|Debbie Heller
|0:29:24
|5
|Rachel Weatherly
|1:00:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy