Image 1 of 3 Reece Tucknott on his way to winning the U17 cross country title (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 3 Reece Tucknott in the lead (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 3 Ellie Wale (Image credit: Russ Baker)

In the hotly-contested U17 men's cross country category, Reece Tucknott had a confident win. "It started off well, I was third off the start line, and stayed there until the top of the first hill where I took the lead - I wanted to make it my race." Tucknott spoke of the challenging conditions riders faced. "I was riding at the front but trying to conserve energy as the heat was a very big factor."

In the U17 women's racing, Ellie Wale was crowned national champion, achieving her major goal for 2012. She spoke of the fantastic Adelaide track. "It was fun, technical and very rocky, a great track that I really enjoyed."

Results for all Group B cross country categories are below.

Full Results

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reece Tucknott 1:06:34 2 Mitchell Greenway 0:00:35 3 Jack Jude 0:03:46 4 Darcy Pirotta 0:05:06 5 Hamish Prosser 0:08:03 6 Dean Madden 0:09:28 7 Trent Ellison 0:12:03 8 Jack Booth 0:15:25 9 Jet Turner 0:19:10 10 Simon Harrington 0:28:25 -1lap David Bleakley -1lap Sean Grimes -1lap Jack Gardner -1lap Brendan Rose DNF Ben Lack DNS Josh Abbey DNS Thomas Coach

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale 1:18:15

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikki Collins 1:49:48

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries 0:35:09 2 Isaac Buckell 0:02:59 3 Luke Marnane 0:04:36 4 Nick Pedler 0:04:53 5 Billy Voss 0:06:18 6 Sam Staska 0:06:27 7 Paul Standish 0:07:45 8 Ruben Spranz 0:09:31 9 Seth Staska 0:09:56 10 Griff Knight 0:10:40 11 Matt Ellison 0:11:26 12 Michael Denton 0:11:39 13 Zale Ross-Willmore 0:12:17 14 Luke Pankhurst 0:15:56 15 Declan Prosser 0:16:31 16 Jethro Tessmann 0:19:53 17 Lucas Kleiss 0:37:08 18 Joshua Markham 0:41:09 DNS Stephen Henderson

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Tucknott 0:41:39 -1lap Emma Markham

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Gregg 1:04:46 2 Mark Fenner 0:00:54 3 Damon Willmore 0:01:25 4 Peter Kreilis 0:03:52 5 Evan Jeffery 0:04:42 6 Evan James 0:06:26 7 Simon Dec 0:06:59 8 Mark Simpson 0:08:39 9 Matthew Rizzuto 0:10:40 10 Richard Peil 0:10:56 11 David Harris 0:11:04 12 Michael Hanslip 0:14:55 13 Matt Sanderson 0:15:05 14 Erik Lock 0:15:18 15 Peter Dowse 0:16:35 -1lap David Knight -1lap Patrick Marcucci DNF Troy Fisher DNF Enrico Eberhart DNF Ollie Klein DNF David Lowe

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Donna Dall 0:41:10 2 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:05:39 3 Jennifer Enderby 0:19:56

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Peacock 0:52:18 2 Kevin Jones 0:01:10 3 John Henderson 0:02:49 4 Paul Darvodelsky 0:03:30 5 Les Heap 0:04:59 6 John Allison 0:05:35 7 Ian Prosser 0:05:50 8 Peter Piasente 0:11:57 9 Stephen Flood 0:13:24 10 Mark Buckell 0:15:35 11 Nathan Carroll 0:20:16 12 Theodor Wyeld 0:26:36 13 John Brennand 0:29:45 DNF Robert Twyerould DNF David Olle

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Heap 0:40:54 2 Lisa Smallbone 0:07:26

Grand Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Dickey 0:38:27 2 Clyde Tucker 0:02:35 3 Bert Floss 0:03:31 4 Russell Parsons 0:09:48

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Rowe 1:08:22 2 Gregory Ellis 0:01:18 3 Chris Turnbull 0:02:58 4 Kimberley Van Amerongen 0:08:34 -1lap Stephen Weatherly