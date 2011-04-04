The final rounds of the four cross which took place in Toowoomba, Queensland on the weekend brought an official close to the 2010-2011 Australian Mountain Bike Series.

Graves took to the start line as hot favourite on Saturday for the elite men's race he didn't disappoint, securing a convincing victory over fellow rider Matthew Willoughby. The fight was on for third place in the second corner where series leader Richard Levinson and Graeme Mudd clashed handlebars and lost balance. Mudd was the first to recover securing third position.

In the elite women's category, Cherie Simpson and Jolene Knight put up a good fight. In the final though, Simpson was too much to match and took out first place ahead of Knight who was followed by Jayne Rutter.

In other results, Callum Morrison and Daniel Campbell were consistently dominant all day, winning their under 15 and under 17 categories respectively. In sport men, Damien Bogateke claimed the top spot as well as Roger Campbell taking the win. In under 19 men's category, Brandon Yrttiaho convincingly won.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jared Graves 2 Matthew Willoughby 3 Graeme Mudd 4 Richard Levinson

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cherie Simpson 2 Jolene Knight

Under 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Callum Morrison

Under 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Campbell