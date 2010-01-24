Image 1 of 20 Josh Button shows off the damage done to his helmet in the crash that ended his run. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 20 On top of Mount Major was a compass with the elevation in feet. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 20 Connor Fearon is going to be another hot rider of the future with his brilliant style. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 20 Sarsha Huntington backed up from the four cross to post a podium finish in the downhill. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 20 The county around Shepparton is particularly hard on all creatures. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 20 The women's podium tried to settle the dust with a little bubbly. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 20 Ben Barrett crests one of the many rock drops on the downhill. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 20 Troy Brosnan continued his winning ways in Shepparton. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 9 of 20 Kovarik-Buchar made it a double again for the second week running. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 10 of 20 haun O’Connor slid into second closely followed by Amiel Caviler. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 11 of 20 Rhys Atkinson made it two Specialized riders in the top five. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 12 of 20 Kaine Cannan rode well despite having a big fall in his seeding run on Saturday. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 13 of 20 Adam Smithson, now riding for Specialized, put in a comfortable performance. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 14 of 20 Chris Kovarik was a picture of strength and speed on the downhill track. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 15 of 20 Ben Power dropping into the rock chute looked small in comparison to the rocks on Mount Major. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 16 of 20 Holy Baarspul was the winning rider in the under-19 women's field. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 17 of 20 Cody Eichhorn shortly before he crashed out of the final run, sustaining an elbow injury. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 18 of 20 It was hard to find Josh Button through the cloud of dust that he created. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 19 of 20 Josh Button ascended from the ground covered in a layer of thick red dust. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 20 of 20 The men's podium saw Chris Kovarik once again on the top step. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

On a testing downhill course that saw three ambulances come to the assistance of riders during the practice sessions at the Australian Mountain Bike Series in Shepparton, Chris Kovarik was the best of the men and his Canadian wife Claire Buchar was too good for the Australian women.

Just one week after claiming his fourth Australian downhill title, Kovarik was the fastest in qualifying and head and shoulders above his nearest rival in the final, finishing more than four seconds clear of Shaun O'Connor. Third place went to Amiel Cavalier.

With both of them racing in the Chain Reaction colours, Kovarik said it made it extra special taking the win with his wife doing the same in the women's race.

"One of the little strategies we do is talk about the track and what's working and what's not and it definitely helps," Kovarik said of the benefits of putting his head together with his wife.

"This is the first time in a few years that I've done the national series, and it's good to be back here mixing it up with the young guys who are getting closer and closer. It was a good atmosphere out here and it's good to see so many people still in it."

In his assessment of the drama that unfolded on the course through the practice sessions Kovarik said, "It's a short and sweet track but it claimed a few bodies over the weekend. It's quite technical and hard with lots of off camber corners."

In the women's race, Canadian Claire Buchar, who finished eighth in the 2009 season long world cup, was a cut above her rivals almost 12 seconds fastest than Sarsha Huntington.

Third place went to another Canadian, Leigh Douglas, who was just 0.48 of a second behind Huntington.

For Buchar it was another successful outing as she enjoys the Australian summer away from the cold of a Canadian winter.

"This race is a totally different mindset because it [the course] is so sketchy and you can't ride scared," Buchar said. "You've just got to be really aggressive and get used to being on the edge and just don't be a perfectionist because you're not going to have a perfect run.

"All the girls are riding strong. I'm impressed because this track is not easy and everyone kept a really good attitude. I love the fact that my team wants some more exposure out here and I'm getting to ride in all these different places in Australia and see the country."

Looking to the future of Australian mountain biking yet another impressive performance was put in by South Australia's Troy Brosnan who, at just 16-years-of-age, won the Under 19 category in a time that was good enough for fifth in the elite event.

With an equally bright future the winner of the Under 17 category, Canberra's Connor Fearon, recorded a time that would have placed in sixth in the elite race.

Among the women, one of the highlights came from the Under 19 race where Holly Baarspul set a time that was five seconds faster than the second placed elite woman. On the back of the West Australian's third place finish at the 2009 junior world championships, she has marked herself as one to watch this year.

Lloyd Mancs, from Kyabram, was the only local rider in the downhill event and finished fifth in the men's expert category.

The husband and wife downhill combination of Kovarik and Buchar will both go to the final two rounds of the Australian Mountain Bike Series with round three in Thredbo, February 13-14, and the final round in Canberra, March 13-14.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Kovarik (Chain reaction Cycles) 0:01:52.73 2 Shaun O'Connor (Specialized) 0:00:04.15 3 Amiel Cavalier (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:04.61 4 Rhys Atkinson (Specialized) 0:00:04.69 5 Rick Boyer 0:00:06.30 6 Tom Patton (Fox Clothing) 0:00:10.00 7 Kaine Cannan (4 Shaw Agencies) 0:00:10.19 8 Alex Swann (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:00:11.95 9 Grant Jones 0:00:12.61 10 Dylan Prohm 0:00:12.70 11 Jarrah Davies 0:00:12.86 12 Adam Smithson (Specialized) 0:00:13.00 13 Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo Racing) 0:00:13.17 14 Cillian Kennedy 0:00:13.57 15 Camilo Sanchez 0:00:13.75 16 Jesse Beare 0:00:14.43 17 Simon French 0:00:14.58 18 Brendan Moon 0:00:14.63 19 Ricky Lee 0:00:14.91 20 Matthew Vincent 0:00:15.84 21 Bryce Stirling 0:00:19.79 22 James Hunt 0:00:20.30 23 Laurie Dinham (Suspension Center) 0:00:22.04 24 Ryan De La Rue (Berettas Bike Hub ) 0:00:22.22 25 Dean White 0:00:22.91 26 Steven Gebert (KONA factory team) 0:00:24.52 27 Brendan Kovarik (Morayfield Road Super Cycles) 0:00:25.31 28 Tim Harrington 0:00:25.56 29 Rodney Day 0:00:27.33 30 Charlton Durie 0:00:30.59 31 Josh McDonald 0:00:32.48 32 Matt Everett 0:00:36.88 33 Jeremy Powell (Onya Bike Civic Belconnen) 0:00:41.76 34 Joshua Button 0:08:39.18 35 Cody Eichhorn 36 Mitchell Fletcher 37 Jacob Reeves (pedal power plus) DNS William Rischbieth (Aldgate Bike Shop, Drizabone Aus Giant Bikes) DNS Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension) DNS Dean Davies DNS Nicholas Bailly DNS Ben Goff (Santa Cruz) DNS David Hetherington DNS Jamie Le Feuvre DNS Benjamin Fairbanks DNS Ryan Meader DNS Kye Hore (Wreckage Clothing)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles) 0:02:19.36 2 Sarsha Huntington (For the Riders.com) 0:00:11.69 3 Leigh Douglas 0:00:12.17 4 Shelley Kamevaar 0:00:19.88 5 Sarah Booth (Kona, Adidas Eyewear) 0:00:20.10 6 Emma Lewis (Cyclingo) 0:00:39.09 7 Shannon Chugg DNS Shelly Flood

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan (Adidas eyewear) 0:01:57.79 2 Aden Wyber 0:00:02.35 3 Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com) 0:00:02.56 4 Phillip Piazza (Mal Ajusted) 0:00:04.05 5 Jake Newell 0:00:04.07 6 Ben Barrett 0:00:04.30 7 Marcus Fairbanks 0:00:06.06 8 Sean Heywood-smith (Cue Power Billiards) 0:00:07.09 9 James Shepherd (Crime Cycles) 0:00:09.10 10 Ben Power (Team Banshee Australia ) 0:00:09.25 11 Andrew Shannon 0:00:09.28 12 Selby Press (Cyclingo) 0:00:10.66 13 Grant Womersley 0:00:11.28 14 Lewis Winton 0:00:11.48 15 Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes) 0:00:11.60 16 Blake Nielson 0:00:11.71 17 Dean Evans 0:00:11.80 18 Clint Merrin 0:00:12.31 19 James Wilson (Anaconda-Mile End Dad Maxxis) 0:00:14.64 20 Justin Gray 0:00:14.85 21 James Green (Downhill Direct) 0:00:17.13 22 Aaron Oates 0:00:17.31 23 Adam Flower 0:00:18.82 24 Flinders Johnston 0:00:21.84 25 Michael Dargan 0:00:24.79 26 Michael Bourne 0:00:25.18 27 Joel Cotton 0:00:26.82 28 Tim Abbott 0:00:27.28 29 Kieran Reinboth 0:00:28.02 30 Sean Fitzpatrick 0:00:33.21 31 Andrew Meagher 0:00:35.59 32 Jack Waite 0:00:35.98 33 Campbell McIver 0:00:36.52 34 Toby Saunders 0:00:37.15 35 Ben Hefferan 0:00:46.00 36 Matthew Mullins 0:00:59.39 37 Tom Wyatt 38 Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles Standish Cycles) 39 Kieran Thompson (The Bike Shed Mortdale) DNS Antony Moore (venture cycles, fitness plus)

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles) 0:02:26.88 2 Emily Hockey 0:00:19.70 3 Katelyn Humphris (Yarravalley Cycles ) 0:00:20.09 4 Christie Batt 0:00:36.21 5 Bec Kirss 0:00:39.52

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tegan Molloy 0:03:36.63

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jillian Brady 0:05:55.18

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor Fearon (Cove Bikes Bicycle ) 0:01:59.48 2 Thomas Crimmins (The Sacred Ride) 0:00:04.03 3 David McMillan (OnyaBike Civic) 0:00:05.78 4 Max Hughes 0:00:13.78 5 Henry Blake 0:00:17.14 6 Dion Thomas 0:00:20.09 7 Wade Budden (Drift Bikes) 0:00:20.41 8 Spencer Morris 0:00:21.56 9 Kaine Trevor 0:00:21.74 10 Conor Bullard 0:00:22.16 11 Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles) 0:00:22.52 12 Mac West-moore 0:00:23.19 13 Brent Smith 0:00:23.77 14 Lyndon Nugent (Insane Cycles) 0:00:25.06 15 Joe Vejvoda 0:00:25.35 16 Max Nielsen (Adelaide Hills Cycles) 0:00:25.70 17 Jasper Harkness Dunne (FreeStyleHub.com) 0:00:25.91 18 Mitchell Kristiansen 0:00:26.13 19 Angus Jackson (Bike Barn) 0:00:27.22 20 Alex Shannon (Berettas Bike Hub) 0:00:27.42 21 Bill McEvoy 0:00:29.64 22 Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles Standish Cycles) 0:00:29.87 23 Matthew Smith (Murrays Australia, SERAS) 0:00:30.24 24 Justin Backhouse 0:00:32.48 25 Mathew Dwyer (Rock'n'Road Cycles TESTEL) 0:00:32.77 26 Sam Keogh 0:00:35.37 27 Luke Ellison 0:00:37.14 28 Thomas Penman 0:00:37.33 29 Clarence Bowman (Adam Flower Inc) 0:00:37.71 30 Nelson Kreilis 0:00:39.33 31 Remy Adderton 0:00:42.44 32 Scott Weber 0:00:45.68 33 Elijah Marinov 0:00:48.36 34 Josef Neubauer 0:00:54.03 35 Liam Towers 0:00:55.87 36 Jake Sanders 0:01:03.17 37 Alexander McKinlay 0:01:13.32 38 Lawrence Jacobsen 0:01:47.45

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crimmins (The Sacred Ride) 0:02:13.97 2 Ben Hill 0:00:08.01 3 Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture ACT) 0:00:16.23 4 David Maggs 0:00:17.77 5 Matthew McCorkell (Quattro Consulting) 0:00:20.04 6 Benjamin Dengate (Dh Direct) 0:00:26.31 7 Jackson Frew 0:00:42.13 8 Damon Higgs 0:01:25.01 9 Luke Shannon 0:01:53.41

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Webster (mallard Cycles racing) 0:02:16.59 2 Brad Arden (Kona Bikes) 0:00:00.03 3 Tyson Schmidt 0:00:02.70 4 Roshin Sidhu 0:00:02.83 5 Lloyd Manks 0:00:03.31 6 Clint White 0:00:03.56 7 Steven Charnock 0:00:03.85 8 Adam Ugrinov 0:00:07.60 9 Christopher Hetherington 0:00:10.76 10 Brett Slater (Kona, Crime Cycles) 0:00:11.00 11 William Brook 0:00:19.35 12 Takaki Adachi 0:00:44.53 13 Callum McCartney (CRIME Cycles, RT Health & Fitness) 0:01:13.77 14 Jake Royce (Kona, Evolution Sports group) 0:02:20.39

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Hobby 0:02:10.86 2 Stuart Keep 0:00:01.78 3 Jarrod Zdrzaalka (Torquay Cyclinf Factory) 0:00:12.79 4 John Petersen (Borsari Cycles) 0:00:18.76 5 Andrew Peterson 0:00:31.02 6 Glenn Fairweather 0:00:44.65 7 Jason Stalker 0:01:39.76 8 Peter Miller 0:02:37.03

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Bullard 0:02:35.09 2 Justin Barnes 0:00:15.14 3 Kym Boxall 0:00:21.18 4 Wayne Hepburn 0:00:43.36 5 Scott Kindred 0:00:47.82 6 Michael Hefferan 0:00:49.72

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Lovie 0:02:53.83

Junior hardtail # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zach Smith 0:02:45.18 2 Cameron Ryan 0:00:06.41

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Janes 0:02:20.24 2 John Hunter 0:00:15.73 3 Travis Cryer 0:00:23.74 4 Aaron Atkinson 0:00:39.17 5 Cale Anderson 0:00:46.69 6 Joel Brady 0:01:47.29