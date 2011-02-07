Norris continues winning short track ways at Mt. Buller
Fry battles freezing conditions to win women's race
In the morning, cross country riders returned to compete in the short track event, and they once again faced adverse conditions as the temperature gauge struggled to reach one degree and snow began to fall.
In the elite men's race of 20 minutes plus three laps, reigning national series champion Lachlan Norris claimed his first win of the current series in a time of 22:33. He defeated Peter Hatton by eight seconds and Matthew Fleming by 11 seconds.
A determined Norris went out hard and opened up a 20-metre advantage early. Fleming and Hatton worked hard to bridge the gap, and at the 10-minute mark Fleming hit the front. With five laps remaining, Norris made his move on the outside, pulling away to a 10-metre lead which he held to the end.
"It was a tough day today, but definitely good to get one on the board and start the year off with a win," Norris said. "Yesterday was a bit disappointing for me, so today I was keen to have a win. The conditions don't suit anyone, so you just have to grit your teeth and just get out there and have a crack.
"The theory was to get some clear track and take it at my own pace and put some pressure on the guys back behind me. I did expect them to come across but I knew that I had that extra kick when I needed it, and I guess it went right to plan."
In the women's event of 10 minutes plus one lap, Rowena Fry clocked 11:13 for the victory. She led from start to finish to hold on for a 13-second victory over Katherine O'Shea. Rebecca Henderson followed in third 50 seconds behind Fry in the taxing conditions.
"It was absolutely freezing," Fry said. "That was probably the coldest racing I've ever done. The longer the race went, the colder I got. I couldn't change gears, I couldn't brake, it was painful. It's been a tough weekend."
The final round of the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series will be held in conjunction with the 2011 Oceania Championships to be staged in Shepparton from March 18 to 20.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Giant / Drapac-Porsche)
|0:22:34
|2
|Peter Hatton
|0:00:08
|3
|Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery)
|0:00:11
|4
|Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive)
|0:00:30
|5
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles)
|0:00:41
|6
|Ivan Rybarik (Merida Biking Team)
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt)
|8
|Brendan Johnston
|9
|Garry Millburn (Cannondale)
|10
|Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing)
|11
|Mitchell Codner (Rotor / FRS)
|12
|Brenton Jones
|13
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|14
|Jack Lamshed (Search2Retain - Felt)
|15
|Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt)
|16
|Daniel McConnell
|DNS
|Ben Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness)
|DNS
|Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)
|DNS
|Chad Gossert
|DNS
|Cal Britten (Search2Retain - Felt)
|DNS
|Shane Spicer
|DNS
|Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry (Avanti)
|0:11:14
|2
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|0:00:14
|3
|Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra)
|0:00:50
|DNS
|Jenni King (Torq Australia)
|DNS
|Kelly Bartlett
|DNS
|Peta Mullens (Apollo Bicycles)
|DNS
|Heather Logie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bradley
|0:17:34
|2
|Jacob Langham
|0:00:34
|3
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:00:35
|4
|Alistair Crameri
|0:01:50
|5
|Alexander Meyland (Rock And Road Cycles)
|0:02:13
|6
|Phillip Mawbey
|7
|Hayden Kerr
|8
|Christopher Aitken
|9
|Tom Chaffey (Bike Minded)
|10
|Andrew Browne
|11
|Steffan Vaivais
|12
|Tim Rowe (Bikenow)
|13
|Mark McInnes (Butler HR)
|DNS
|Jarryd Jones
|DNS
|James Kennedy
|DNS
|Rhys Flahive
