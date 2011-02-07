Trending

Norris continues winning short track ways at Mt. Buller

Fry battles freezing conditions to win women's race

Ben Bradley racing in the sport men's short track.

(Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au)
Lachlan Norris wins the elite men's short track at Mt. Buller in tough conditions.

(Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au)
Lachlan Norris races toward victory

(Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au)
Rowena Fry celebrates victory in the short track in awful conditions at Mt. Buller

(Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au)

In the morning, cross country riders returned to compete in the short track event, and they once again faced adverse conditions as the temperature gauge struggled to reach one degree and snow began to fall.

In the elite men's race of 20 minutes plus three laps, reigning national series champion Lachlan Norris claimed his first win of the current series in a time of 22:33. He defeated Peter Hatton by eight seconds and Matthew Fleming by 11 seconds.

A determined Norris went out hard and opened up a 20-metre advantage early. Fleming and Hatton worked hard to bridge the gap, and at the 10-minute mark Fleming hit the front. With five laps remaining, Norris made his move on the outside, pulling away to a 10-metre lead which he held to the end.

"It was a tough day today, but definitely good to get one on the board and start the year off with a win," Norris said. "Yesterday was a bit disappointing for me, so today I was keen to have a win. The conditions don't suit anyone, so you just have to grit your teeth and just get out there and have a crack.

"The theory was to get some clear track and take it at my own pace and put some pressure on the guys back behind me. I did expect them to come across but I knew that I had that extra kick when I needed it, and I guess it went right to plan."

In the women's event of 10 minutes plus one lap, Rowena Fry clocked 11:13 for the victory. She led from start to finish to hold on for a 13-second victory over Katherine O'Shea. Rebecca Henderson followed in third 50 seconds behind Fry in the taxing conditions.

"It was absolutely freezing," Fry said. "That was probably the coldest racing I've ever done. The longer the race went, the colder I got. I couldn't change gears, I couldn't brake, it was painful. It's been a tough weekend."

The final round of the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series will be held in conjunction with the 2011 Oceania Championships to be staged in Shepparton from March 18 to 20.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Giant / Drapac-Porsche)0:22:34
2Peter Hatton0:00:08
3Matthew Fleming (Clarence St Cyclery)0:00:11
4Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive)0:00:30
5Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bicycles)0:00:41
6Ivan Rybarik (Merida Biking Team)
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain - Felt)
8Brendan Johnston
9Garry Millburn (Cannondale)
10Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing)
11Mitchell Codner (Rotor / FRS)
12Brenton Jones
13John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
14Jack Lamshed (Search2Retain - Felt)
15Scott Liston (Search2Retain - Felt)
16Daniel McConnell
DNSBen Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness)
DNSLuke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)
DNSChad Gossert
DNSCal Britten (Search2Retain - Felt)
DNSShane Spicer
DNSDylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.com.au)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry (Avanti)0:11:14
2Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)0:00:14
3Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra)0:00:50
DNSJenni King (Torq Australia)
DNSKelly Bartlett
DNSPeta Mullens (Apollo Bicycles)
DNSHeather Logie

Sport Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley0:17:34
2Jacob Langham0:00:34
3Sebastian Jayne0:00:35
4Alistair Crameri0:01:50
5Alexander Meyland (Rock And Road Cycles)0:02:13
6Phillip Mawbey
7Hayden Kerr
8Christopher Aitken
9Tom Chaffey (Bike Minded)
10Andrew Browne
11Steffan Vaivais
12Tim Rowe (Bikenow)
13Mark McInnes (Butler HR)
DNSJarryd Jones
DNSJames Kennedy
DNSRhys Flahive

