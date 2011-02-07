Image 1 of 27 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing - Oakley) won the elite men's event. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 27 Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles) en route to victory (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 3 of 27 Under 17 racer Thomas Crimmins (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 4 of 27 Bryn Atkinson races toward the victory in the men's downhill at Mt. Buller (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 5 of 27 Leonie Picton kept her winning streak alive in the elite women's downhill (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 6 of 27 Fastest Under 19 male Troy Brosnan (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 7 of 27 Under 15 racer Andrew Crimmins (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 8 of 27 Under 17 racer Gemma Greentree (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 9 of 27 Expert male Ben Hardman (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 10 of 27 Karl Peel in the veteran men's category (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 11 of 27 Phillipa Rostan in the veteran women's category. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 12 of 27 Master Andy Murnane (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 13 of 27 Junior racer Lawrence Prendergast on a hardtail (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 14 of 27 Matt West racing a hardtail in the senior category. (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au) Image 15 of 27 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Bikes). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 27 Rhys Atkinson was a surprise second in Mt Buller. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 17 of 27 The experienced Nathan Rennie took third. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 18 of 27 Nathan Rennie was a welcome visitor back to Mt Buller. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 19 of 27 Leonie Picton won the elite women's event. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 20 of 27 Julia Boer on her way to second place in the elite women. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 21 of 27 Emma NcNaughton would finish third. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 22 of 27 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team) (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 23 of 27 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing - Oakley). (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 24 of 27 Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com) finished third in the U19 men's event. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 25 of 27 U19 men's world champion Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) won. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 26 of 27 Rhys Atkinson en route to second place behind his brother, Bryn. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 27 of 27 Junior Downhill World Champion Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) (Image credit: Stephen Rowe / www.mtb-images.com.au)

Multiple world championship representative Bryn Atkinson pipped his younger brother Rhys Atkinson to win the elite men's downhill event at the Mt Buller round of the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series on Sunday afternoon.

In other major results, Maffra rider Leonie Picton and world junior champion Troy Brosnan from Adelaide remain undefeated in the national series among the elite women and under 19 men respectively. The pair completed a hat trick of wins in their respective categories.

Bryn Atkinson, 28, was the fastest downhiller in qualifying (3:27.89) in the morning, and proved that he was a step above the rest in the final this afternoon, clocking another swift time of 3:28.21 on the wet and slippery track to take the win by eight seconds.

Twenty-one-year-old brother Rhys came through in 3:36.46 to take silver, whilst the much anticipated comeback of Nathan Rennie remained on course. The 2006 world championships bronze medallist notched up another encouraging ride of 3:37.35 to place third overall.

Bryn was thrilled that that the Atkinson brothers went one-two today. "I was stoked. Rhys is riding awesome," said Bryn. "To come down here and race with him when he's been smashing it every week is always a good thing. I push him, he pushes me, we learn a lot from each other.

"It was pretty difficult conditions today. The mud got pulled onto the rocks and logs and made it really slippery, especially in the final. It was nice to make it down the hill because it was pretty technical."

Tasmanian rider Rick Boyer, who placed fourth with a time of 3:37.75 retains the overall series leader jersey following his wins in Hobart and Mt Baw Baw

In the women's elite race, Leonie Picton took the honours in a time of 4:15.35, ahead of Julia Boer in 4:21.07 and Emma McNaughton in 4:30.01.

Fastest qualifier and outright favourite Jill Kintner from the United States only managed a seventh place in 4:52.18. The three-time world four cross champion crashed out on the final run.

World junior champion Troy Brosnan posted the second fastest time of the day overall with a 3:35.16, to snatch the men's under 19 win away from Connor Fearon by less than a second.

The ongoing battle between the pair sets up an enthralling showdown for the national crown at the upcoming 2011 Specialized Australian Championships in Adelaide on February 22 - 27.

"It's a good close battle between us two and we keep pushing each other more and more and we get faster and faster," Brosnan said. "You can tell that in the times because we're up there with the elite men. It's really good that the juniors are coming up through and there's at least five really fast riders."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing - Oakley) 0:03:28.21 2 Rhys Atkinson (World Trail) 0:00:08.25 3 Nathan Rennie 0:00:09.14 4 Rick Boyer (Ogio) 0:00:09.54 5 Timothy Eaton 0:00:12.04 6 Aaron Bashford 0:00:14.31 7 Aden Wyber (Kong) 0:00:15.77 8 Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride) 0:00:18.68 9 Jensen Woodcock 0:00:21.32 10 Matthew Vincent 0:00:21.54 11 Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles) 0:00:23.50 12 Cody Eichhorn 0:00:23.73 13 Aaron Oates (Cyclingo) 0:00:24.37 14 Ricky Lee (Monza Imports) 0:00:24.63 15 Scott Grundy 0:00:27.78 16 Clint White (Kona) 0:00:27.94 17 Marcus Fairbanks 0:00:28.07 18 Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles) 0:00:28.11 19 Cillian Kennedy 0:00:32.93 20 Jeremy Powell 0:00:34.83 21 Michael Watt (Mallard Cycles) 0:00:37.35 22 Ben Munro 0:00:38.10 23 Nathan Murphy (Gu Energy ) 0:00:38.17 24 Nathan Wicker 0:00:38.33 25 Mathew Dodd 0:00:39.17 26 Ben Goff 0:00:41.32 27 Isaac Heppell (All Terrain Cycles) 0:00:41.88 28 Ryan Hunt 0:00:42.96 29 Dean Davies 0:00:44.17 30 Eric Conliffe 0:00:47.43 31 Brad McDonnell (Aldgate Bike Shop) 0:00:47.90 32 Lachlan McKillop 0:00:53.93 33 Ian Jones (Edge Cycleworks Cairns) 0:01:02.74 34 Blake Nielsen (Apply Here) 0:01:05.61 35 Daniel Horgan 0:01:06.50 36 Ricky Clarke 0:01:08.14 37 Chris Piribauer 0:01:15.32 38 Alex Leech 0:01:26.78 39 Michael Doria (SMBP) 0:04:17.87 40 Tyson Schmidt DNF Kye Hore DNS Shaun O'Connor DNS Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns) DNS David Hetherington DNS Dean Gibson DNS Chris O'Brien (Bicycle Recycle) DNS Kent Hamilton (Morewood Bikes) DNS Bruce Moir DNS Matthew West (MTW Media) DNS Benjamin Fairbanks

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:04:15.35 2 Julia Boer 0:00:05.72 3 Emma Ncnaughton 0:00:14.66 4 Shelly Flood 0:00:15.44 5 Genevieve McKew (The Bike Shed Mortdale) 0:00:17.15 6 Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles) 0:00:26.68 7 Jill Kintner (Redbull) 0:00:36.83 8 Julie Berry (Bikeology) 0:00:39.43 9 Sarah Booth (Kona) 0:00:57.60 10 Karen Edwards 0:01:01.16 11 Trudy Nicholas 0:01:02.94

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) 0:03:35.16 2 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team) 0:00:00.94 3 Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com) 0:00:02.15 4 Phillip Piazza (Fox) 0:00:14.15 5 James Kelly (Torquay Cycling Factory) 0:00:14.92 6 Ben Power (Banshee Bikes ) 0:00:20.36 7 Joe Vejvoda 0:00:21.07 8 Conor Bullard 0:00:21.66 9 Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale) 0:00:23.41 10 Henry Blake (Norco Bikes) 0:00:23.88 11 David McMillan (Onyabike Civic) 0:00:27.14 12 Lyndon Nugent (Spy Optics ) 0:00:31.68 13 Angus McCarthy (Onyabike Belconnen ) 0:00:33.87 14 Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles ) 0:00:34.57 15 Remy Adderston (Ride Bellerive) 0:00:35.68 16 Tyien Haliy 0:00:36.41 17 Ben Matthews 0:00:38.05 18 Dean Evans 0:00:39.26 19 Campbell McIver 0:00:40.20 20 Oscar Ottesen 0:00:43.63 21 Robbie Trotter 0:00:48.13 22 Nelson Kreilis 0:00:49.32 23 Stephen Matthews 0:00:50.93 24 Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:00:51.01 25 Andrew Meagher (Croydon Cycleworks) 0:00:51.94 26 Nathan Parsons 0:00:53.29 27 Sam Tomasi 0:00:53.96 28 Dylan Shea 0:00:55.47 29 Josh Mitchell (Wheel King) 0:01:00.78 30 Tom Morrison 0:01:09.61 31 Rhys Shelley (Smx Optics) 0:01:09.70 32 Zenon Murtagh 0:01:12.21 33 Adam Flower 0:01:14.52 34 Mitchell Janes 0:01:19.26 35 Jasper Harkness Dunne (Freestylehub.com) 0:01:34.85 36 Andrew Weatherhead 0:02:16.14 37 Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge) 0:02:35.04 38 Mac West-moore 0:03:24.26 39 Trent Piribauer 40 Tom Riley 41 Christian Stone 42 Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic) 43 David Wilkey DNS Jack Moir (Giant Bikes) DNS Jackson Crowe

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Crimmins (Rouler Imports) 2 Dean Lucas (Bike Edge Wodonga) 3 Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles) 4 Brent Capel (Ulverstone Bikes) 5 Jacob Parker 6 Oliver Zwar 7 Luke Ellison 8 Ben Hill (Sprung, Vertigo Mtb) 9 Brent Smith (Twe Wheelsets) 10 Kaine Trevor 11 Alex Freeman 12 Liam Motherwell 13 Eddie Powell 14 Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture Act) 15 Connor O'Dwyer 16 Benjamin Dengate (Bilt Bikes Dhdirect) 17 Dylan Clark 18 Max Keys 19 Jack Lynch 20 Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City - Lyneham) 21 Alistair Wood 22 Nicholas Greentree 23 Adam Dickson 24 Dylan Brown DNF Koe Bowmaker DNF Austen Hawkins DNS Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes) DNS Cameron Schmidt DNS Thomas Clarke DNS Stephen Johnson (Bicycle Recycle) DNS Lachlan Davies

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gemma Greentree

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Crimmins (Rouler Imports) 2 Callum Morrison 3 Joel Willis (Insane Cycles) 4 Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors) 5 Dan Booker 6 Karl Van Goor 7 Tynan Cox 8 Baden Remmos (TCF) 9 Alex Dickson

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ben Hardman (BSC Bikes) 2 Tom Riella 3 Max Janes 4 Kieran Reinboth 5 Grant Viney 6 Aaron Atkinson DNS Hayden Meney

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension) 2 Anthony Mitchell 3 Jarrod Zdrzalka (Torquay Cycling Factory) 4 Glenn Fairweather (Bike Edge (Wodonga)) 5 Andrew Pannam 6 Gabe Sullens (Specialized) 7 Andrew Cleaver DNS Matthew O'Connor DNS Jianjun Tao

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Philippa Rostan

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andy Murnane (Cycle Worx) 2 Mark Keegan (Cyclelogic) 3 Steven Bullard

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team DNS Les Crowe

Junior hardtail # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lawrence Prendergast DNS Nicholas Greentree