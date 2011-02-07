Atkinson brothers too strong at Mt Buller downhill
Picton, Brosnan continue undefeated streak
Multiple world championship representative Bryn Atkinson pipped his younger brother Rhys Atkinson to win the elite men's downhill event at the Mt Buller round of the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series on Sunday afternoon.
In other major results, Maffra rider Leonie Picton and world junior champion Troy Brosnan from Adelaide remain undefeated in the national series among the elite women and under 19 men respectively. The pair completed a hat trick of wins in their respective categories.
Bryn Atkinson, 28, was the fastest downhiller in qualifying (3:27.89) in the morning, and proved that he was a step above the rest in the final this afternoon, clocking another swift time of 3:28.21 on the wet and slippery track to take the win by eight seconds.
Twenty-one-year-old brother Rhys came through in 3:36.46 to take silver, whilst the much anticipated comeback of Nathan Rennie remained on course. The 2006 world championships bronze medallist notched up another encouraging ride of 3:37.35 to place third overall.
Bryn was thrilled that that the Atkinson brothers went one-two today. "I was stoked. Rhys is riding awesome," said Bryn. "To come down here and race with him when he's been smashing it every week is always a good thing. I push him, he pushes me, we learn a lot from each other.
"It was pretty difficult conditions today. The mud got pulled onto the rocks and logs and made it really slippery, especially in the final. It was nice to make it down the hill because it was pretty technical."
Tasmanian rider Rick Boyer, who placed fourth with a time of 3:37.75 retains the overall series leader jersey following his wins in Hobart and Mt Baw Baw
In the women's elite race, Leonie Picton took the honours in a time of 4:15.35, ahead of Julia Boer in 4:21.07 and Emma McNaughton in 4:30.01.
Fastest qualifier and outright favourite Jill Kintner from the United States only managed a seventh place in 4:52.18. The three-time world four cross champion crashed out on the final run.
World junior champion Troy Brosnan posted the second fastest time of the day overall with a 3:35.16, to snatch the men's under 19 win away from Connor Fearon by less than a second.
The ongoing battle between the pair sets up an enthralling showdown for the national crown at the upcoming 2011 Specialized Australian Championships in Adelaide on February 22 - 27.
"It's a good close battle between us two and we keep pushing each other more and more and we get faster and faster," Brosnan said. "You can tell that in the times because we're up there with the elite men. It's really good that the juniors are coming up through and there's at least five really fast riders."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing - Oakley)
|0:03:28.21
|2
|Rhys Atkinson (World Trail)
|0:00:08.25
|3
|Nathan Rennie
|0:00:09.14
|4
|Rick Boyer (Ogio)
|0:00:09.54
|5
|Timothy Eaton
|0:00:12.04
|6
|Aaron Bashford
|0:00:14.31
|7
|Aden Wyber (Kong)
|0:00:15.77
|8
|Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride)
|0:00:18.68
|9
|Jensen Woodcock
|0:00:21.32
|10
|Matthew Vincent
|0:00:21.54
|11
|Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles)
|0:00:23.50
|12
|Cody Eichhorn
|0:00:23.73
|13
|Aaron Oates (Cyclingo)
|0:00:24.37
|14
|Ricky Lee (Monza Imports)
|0:00:24.63
|15
|Scott Grundy
|0:00:27.78
|16
|Clint White (Kona)
|0:00:27.94
|17
|Marcus Fairbanks
|0:00:28.07
|18
|Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles)
|0:00:28.11
|19
|Cillian Kennedy
|0:00:32.93
|20
|Jeremy Powell
|0:00:34.83
|21
|Michael Watt (Mallard Cycles)
|0:00:37.35
|22
|Ben Munro
|0:00:38.10
|23
|Nathan Murphy (Gu Energy )
|0:00:38.17
|24
|Nathan Wicker
|0:00:38.33
|25
|Mathew Dodd
|0:00:39.17
|26
|Ben Goff
|0:00:41.32
|27
|Isaac Heppell (All Terrain Cycles)
|0:00:41.88
|28
|Ryan Hunt
|0:00:42.96
|29
|Dean Davies
|0:00:44.17
|30
|Eric Conliffe
|0:00:47.43
|31
|Brad McDonnell (Aldgate Bike Shop)
|0:00:47.90
|32
|Lachlan McKillop
|0:00:53.93
|33
|Ian Jones (Edge Cycleworks Cairns)
|0:01:02.74
|34
|Blake Nielsen (Apply Here)
|0:01:05.61
|35
|Daniel Horgan
|0:01:06.50
|36
|Ricky Clarke
|0:01:08.14
|37
|Chris Piribauer
|0:01:15.32
|38
|Alex Leech
|0:01:26.78
|39
|Michael Doria (SMBP)
|0:04:17.87
|40
|Tyson Schmidt
|DNF
|Kye Hore
|DNS
|Shaun O'Connor
|DNS
|Ezra Bartholdt (Bicycle Centre Cairns)
|DNS
|David Hetherington
|DNS
|Dean Gibson
|DNS
|Chris O'Brien (Bicycle Recycle)
|DNS
|Kent Hamilton (Morewood Bikes)
|DNS
|Bruce Moir
|DNS
|Matthew West (MTW Media)
|DNS
|Benjamin Fairbanks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonie Picton (Yarra Valley Cycles)
|0:04:15.35
|2
|Julia Boer
|0:00:05.72
|3
|Emma Ncnaughton
|0:00:14.66
|4
|Shelly Flood
|0:00:15.44
|5
|Genevieve McKew (The Bike Shed Mortdale)
|0:00:17.15
|6
|Holly Baarspul (Kona Bicycles)
|0:00:26.68
|7
|Jill Kintner (Redbull)
|0:00:36.83
|8
|Julie Berry (Bikeology)
|0:00:39.43
|9
|Sarah Booth (Kona)
|0:00:57.60
|10
|Karen Edwards
|0:01:01.16
|11
|Trudy Nicholas
|0:01:02.94
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized)
|0:03:35.16
|2
|Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team)
|0:00:00.94
|3
|Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com)
|0:00:02.15
|4
|Phillip Piazza (Fox)
|0:00:14.15
|5
|James Kelly (Torquay Cycling Factory)
|0:00:14.92
|6
|Ben Power (Banshee Bikes )
|0:00:20.36
|7
|Joe Vejvoda
|0:00:21.07
|8
|Conor Bullard
|0:00:21.66
|9
|Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale)
|0:00:23.41
|10
|Henry Blake (Norco Bikes)
|0:00:23.88
|11
|David McMillan (Onyabike Civic)
|0:00:27.14
|12
|Lyndon Nugent (Spy Optics )
|0:00:31.68
|13
|Angus McCarthy (Onyabike Belconnen )
|0:00:33.87
|14
|Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles )
|0:00:34.57
|15
|Remy Adderston (Ride Bellerive)
|0:00:35.68
|16
|Tyien Haliy
|0:00:36.41
|17
|Ben Matthews
|0:00:38.05
|18
|Dean Evans
|0:00:39.26
|19
|Campbell McIver
|0:00:40.20
|20
|Oscar Ottesen
|0:00:43.63
|21
|Robbie Trotter
|0:00:48.13
|22
|Nelson Kreilis
|0:00:49.32
|23
|Stephen Matthews
|0:00:50.93
|24
|Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles)
|0:00:51.01
|25
|Andrew Meagher (Croydon Cycleworks)
|0:00:51.94
|26
|Nathan Parsons
|0:00:53.29
|27
|Sam Tomasi
|0:00:53.96
|28
|Dylan Shea
|0:00:55.47
|29
|Josh Mitchell (Wheel King)
|0:01:00.78
|30
|Tom Morrison
|0:01:09.61
|31
|Rhys Shelley (Smx Optics)
|0:01:09.70
|32
|Zenon Murtagh
|0:01:12.21
|33
|Adam Flower
|0:01:14.52
|34
|Mitchell Janes
|0:01:19.26
|35
|Jasper Harkness Dunne (Freestylehub.com)
|0:01:34.85
|36
|Andrew Weatherhead
|0:02:16.14
|37
|Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge)
|0:02:35.04
|38
|Mac West-moore
|0:03:24.26
|39
|Trent Piribauer
|40
|Tom Riley
|41
|Christian Stone
|42
|Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic)
|43
|David Wilkey
|DNS
|Jack Moir (Giant Bikes)
|DNS
|Jackson Crowe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Crimmins (Rouler Imports)
|2
|Dean Lucas (Bike Edge Wodonga)
|3
|Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles)
|4
|Brent Capel (Ulverstone Bikes)
|5
|Jacob Parker
|6
|Oliver Zwar
|7
|Luke Ellison
|8
|Ben Hill (Sprung, Vertigo Mtb)
|9
|Brent Smith (Twe Wheelsets)
|10
|Kaine Trevor
|11
|Alex Freeman
|12
|Liam Motherwell
|13
|Eddie Powell
|14
|Darcy Reynolds (Bike Culture Act)
|15
|Connor O'Dwyer
|16
|Benjamin Dengate (Bilt Bikes Dhdirect)
|17
|Dylan Clark
|18
|Max Keys
|19
|Jack Lynch
|20
|Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City - Lyneham)
|21
|Alistair Wood
|22
|Nicholas Greentree
|23
|Adam Dickson
|24
|Dylan Brown
|DNF
|Koe Bowmaker
|DNF
|Austen Hawkins
|DNS
|Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes)
|DNS
|Cameron Schmidt
|DNS
|Thomas Clarke
|DNS
|Stephen Johnson (Bicycle Recycle)
|DNS
|Lachlan Davies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gemma Greentree
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Crimmins (Rouler Imports)
|2
|Callum Morrison
|3
|Joel Willis (Insane Cycles)
|4
|Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors)
|5
|Dan Booker
|6
|Karl Van Goor
|7
|Tynan Cox
|8
|Baden Remmos (TCF)
|9
|Alex Dickson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ben Hardman (BSC Bikes)
|2
|Tom Riella
|3
|Max Janes
|4
|Kieran Reinboth
|5
|Grant Viney
|6
|Aaron Atkinson
|DNS
|Hayden Meney
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension)
|2
|Anthony Mitchell
|3
|Jarrod Zdrzalka (Torquay Cycling Factory)
|4
|Glenn Fairweather (Bike Edge (Wodonga))
|5
|Andrew Pannam
|6
|Gabe Sullens (Specialized)
|7
|Andrew Cleaver
|DNS
|Matthew O'Connor
|DNS
|Jianjun Tao
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Philippa Rostan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andy Murnane (Cycle Worx)
|2
|Mark Keegan (Cyclelogic)
|3
|Steven Bullard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|DNS
|Les Crowe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lawrence Prendergast
|DNS
|Nicholas Greentree
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt West
