Jongewaard conquers in Hobart
Fry makes it a three-peat on home soil
Four-time national champion Chris Jongewaard made a triumphant return to elite mountain biking in Hobart today, with a victory at the second round of the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series.
Competing in the men's elite cross country event, a rejuvenated Jongewaard looked strong, fit and focussed as he raced the seven laps around Glenorchy Mountain Bike Park.
Starting from the back of the pack, the 31-year-old shot to the lead in the opening lap setting a cracking pace which could not be matched. By lap four, Victorian Lachlan Norris had closed the gap, laying down the challenge to the South Australian. However, Jongewaard surged again in the final three laps, holding off a fast finishing Norris to claim an emphatic 18-second victory. Victorian under 23 rider Paul Van der Ploeg crossed the line in third place.
"I'm really happy with the race win today and hopefully there's bigger and better things to come," said Jongewaard.
"A couple of years ago I could ride away and take the win pretty comfortably but Lachie (Norris) really pushed me the whole way today, I couldn't shake him. I tried a few times to crack him but he was there the whole time. I knew I had to commit and make a sizeable move.
"It looks likes these young guys are going to be snapping at my heels a bit closer than usual. They have really stepped up."
Today marked Jongewaard's first win on the Glenorchy course after a string of minor places over previous years.
"My form was good, I'm really happy with my form. I'm still a little surprised I'm on top of the podium but it was a good day."
It has been a tumultuous few years for Jongewaard who was released from jail in April after serving seven months after being found guilty over a hit and run accident back in February 2007.
Today's victory marked a giant step forward in the Adelaide rider's bid to compete at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Jongewaard is believed to be the only athlete to be selected twice for the Olympics without getting to the Games. Because of the court case, Jongewaard lost his place as a mountain biker on the Beijing Olympic team. He had been selected for Athens, but replaced by another rider who appealed on performance grounds.
Fry holds on for win despite crash
Earlier in the day, the elite women's cross country race was a thriller, with national champion Rowena Fry from Launceston defeating Victorian Jenni King in a sprint finish to win her third consecutive national series race on the Glenorchy course.
Fry held a comfortable lead for the first half of the race, however on the penultimate lap the 28-year-old came off her bike on the descent, and King pounced, making up 20 seconds of ground. From there it was game on to the finish, Fry just holding on for the win by two seconds, pumping her fist as she crossed the line.
"It was a really good race," said Fry. "Jenni (King) is climbing really well at the moment and she really made me work for the win today, it was really exciting,"
"I was taking it a bit easy on the descent, because I crashed there on the fourth lap. However, I knew that if I could hit the descent in front of Jenni on the final lap, then I could hold on. She was storming up the hill, and I knew I had to make it to the top of the hill in front of her and hold her there."
Today's victory was Fry's first of the season, after a surprise fourth place in the opening round at the You Yangs following a bout of tonsillitis.
"I was a bit underdone for You Yangs, I was a bit sick. I wouldn't say I've got form at the moment, but I'm really happy to come away with the win. I've got my work cut out for me this year, the girls are all riding really well so it's making for exciting racing."
Under 23 rider Rebecca Henderson from Canberra crossed the line in third place.
Australia's elite cross country riders will return on Sunday morning to compete in the short track at Glenorchy Mountain Bike Park, just 15 minutes from the center of Hobart.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jongewaard
|1:47:05
|2
|Lachlan Norris
|0:00:19
|3
|Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Felt, Otztal, X-Bionic)
|0:03:36
|4
|Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale, KOM, Cyclinic, Aerozine)
|0:03:42
|5
|Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team)
|0:04:42
|6
|Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
|0:05:40
|7
|Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing)
|0:06:37
|8
|Jason English
|0:06:39
|9
|Trenton Day* (Scott bikes, Breakaway cycles)
|0:07:11
|10
|Michael Crosbie*
|0:07:58
|11
|Mitchell Codner* (Rotor / FRS Magura Gu Energy Gel)
|0:08:32
|12
|Ben Mather (Rapid Cycling)
|0:09:25
|13
|Charlton Durie* (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au)
|0:11:13
|14
|Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery)
|0:12:58
|15
|Ross Farrell
|0:14:49
|16
|Brendan Johnston*
|0:15:29
|17
|Brenton Jones* (Torq Nutritian Aus)
|0:15:38
|18
|Glenn Stewart (Cannondale, RLCsport.com.au)
|0:15:50
|19
|Chad Gossert
|0:16:26
|20
|Cameron Ivory*
|0:18:30
|21
|Ben Hogarth (Exact mining, Giant, Jet Black)
|0:19:13
|22
|Kyle Ward* (Spearman Cycles, ZannoX Cycling Apparel.)
|0:20:03
|-2laps
|Cal Britten
|-2laps
|Shane Spicer
|-2laps
|Nicholas Morgan
|-2laps
|Andrew Burford
|-2laps
|Daniel Degroot
|-2laps
|Jack Lamshed
|-2laps
|Tom Chaffey* (Bike Minded, Penrith Sports Physiotherapy)
|-3laps
|Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)
|-3laps
|Jordy Davis (Rapid Cycling)
|-3laps
|Geoffrey Schilg (Kona, Mavic, Pedros)
|-3laps
|Sam Chancellor
|-4laps
|Michael Smith (Rapid Cycling)
|-4laps
|James Maebus
|-4laps
|Giuseppe Fucile
|DNS
|Ben Henderson (Torq / Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park)
|DNS
|James Peacock* (Merida Flight Centre)
|DNS
|Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes)
|DNS
|David Schilg* (Kona)
|DNS
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|1:37:03
|2
|Jenni King (Torq Australia)
|0:00:01
|3
|Rebecca Henderson* (Crowne Plaza Canberra, Onya Bike Belconnen)
|0:01:21
|4
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|0:02:02
|5
|Jodie Willett (Merida Flight Centre, For the Riders)
|0:02:23
|6
|Anna Beck (Cyclinic, RLCSport)
|0:03:23
|7
|Amity McSwan (Trailmix)
|0:05:15
|8
|Therese Rhodes
|0:08:15
|9
|Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes)
|0:08:52
|10
|Rebecca Mates
|0:09:08
|11
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:10:32
|12
|Edwina Hughes
|0:15:52
|13
|Jo Williams (Trailmix)
|0:21:40
|-1lap
|Jaclyn Schapel
|-1lap
|Nicole Jeffries*
|DNF
|Jenny Fay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles Camden Haven Marine)
|1:21:53
|2
|Christopher Aitken
|0:02:14
|3
|Daniel McDonald
|0:06:21
|4
|Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles)
|0:07:48
|5
|Jacob Langham
|0:08:56
|6
|Blake Polverino
|0:09:23
|7
|Tom Goddard
|0:10:22
|8
|Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles, CORC)
|0:10:24
|9
|Toby Stewart
|0:10:24
|10
|Marc Gluskie
|0:11:25
|11
|Nelson Tilley
|0:12:37
|12
|Ryan Lloyd
|0:12:42
|13
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:13:52
|14
|Declan Wharton
|0:15:30
|15
|Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ayup)
|0:15:42
|16
|Alistair Crameri (Ride On)
|0:19:24
|17
|Jarryd Jones
|0:19:35
|-1lap
|James Hanus (Scott Australia)
|-1lap
|Nathan Caithness
|-1lap
|Laurent Groom (Avanti Groman Plumbing Cycliste)
|-4laps
|David Soto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Austin
|1:41:28
|2
|Jess Wigan
|0:03:08
|-1lap
|Rosemary Stewart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bradley
|1:10:49
|2
|Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles)
|0:03:27
|3
|Jack Lavis
|0:03:45
|4
|Peter McKellar Stewart
|0:04:22
|5
|Torben Portridge-madsen
|0:04:51
|6
|Simon Harrington
|0:11:42
|7
|Sam Wilson
|0:17:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ella Scanlan-bloor
|1:11:32
|2
|Zoe Binder (Berry Mountain Cycles)
|0:02:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Shippard
|1:51:45
|2
|Mark McInnes (BUTLER HR, Kirrawee Cycles)
|0:03:46
|3
|Jason Mennitz
|0:09:40
|4
|Michael Hogan (Merida Bicycle Garage Lilyfield)
|0:13:27
|-1lap
|Andrew Choma
|DNF
|Nick Miller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Jeffries
|0:41:11
|2
|Roly Stewart
|0:04:05
|3
|Tynan Cox
|0:09:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale
|1:49:32
|2
|Jamie Binder
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Kennedy
|1:27:40
|2
|Gabriel du Plessis (van nicholas spinergy wheels)
|0:08:25
|3
|Ken Allen
|0:11:00
|4
|Mark Pullinger
|0:18:41
|DNF
|John Darcey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan James (Giant, JetBlack, Jarvis, Subaru, Oakley)
|1:14:37
|2
|Peter Kreilis
|0:00:13
|3
|Richard Peil (Anytime/Torq)
|0:01:44
|4
|Andrew Caithness (Trailmix)
|0:04:13
|5
|Andrew Remaly
|0:09:34
|6
|John Whittington
|0:10:39
|7
|Greg Morgan
|0:13:31
|DNF
|Simon Matthews
|DNS
|Andy Murane (Cycle worx)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Craig Peacock
|0:58:10
|2
|Kevin Jones
|0:02:04
|3
|John Henderson
|0:02:43
|4
|Mark Codner (FRS/ Rotor BBK bikes)
|0:06:12
|5
|Mark Grundy
|0:07:19
|6
|Keith McKellar Stewart
|0:22:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon)
|0:52:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gary Poole
|1:08:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Lalor
|1:23:32
|2
|Tim Rowe (BikeNow)
|0:12:19
