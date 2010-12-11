Trending

Jongewaard conquers in Hobart

Fry makes it a three-peat on home soil

Image 1 of 30

A racer in the elite women's cross country.

A racer in the elite women's cross country.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 2 of 30

The top two women congratulate each other.

The top two women congratulate each other.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 3 of 30

A rider rounds a bend on the cross country course.

A rider rounds a bend on the cross country course.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 4 of 30

A racer nails the turn in Glenorchy MTB Park.

A racer nails the turn in Glenorchy MTB Park.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 5 of 30

Rowena Fry blazes past.

Rowena Fry blazes past.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 6 of 30

Rowena Fry celebrates her victory in the cross country at Glenorchy MTB Park.

Rowena Fry celebrates her victory in the cross country at Glenorchy MTB Park.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 7 of 30

Chris Jongewaard is back in action with a cross country win in Hobart.

Chris Jongewaard is back in action with a cross country win in Hobart.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 8 of 30

Rowena Fry on her way to cross country victory in Hobart

Rowena Fry on her way to cross country victory in Hobart
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 9 of 30

Runner up Lachlan Norris congratulates race winner Chris Jongewaard.

Runner up Lachlan Norris congratulates race winner Chris Jongewaard.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 10 of 30

Paul van der Ploeg crosses a bridge on the cross country course.

Paul van der Ploeg crosses a bridge on the cross country course.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 11 of 30

Paul van der Ploeg crosses the line in third place

Paul van der Ploeg crosses the line in third place
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 12 of 30

Paul van der Ploeg on his way to third place.

Paul van der Ploeg on his way to third place.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 13 of 30

The views from the four cross course were great.

The views from the four cross course were great.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 14 of 30

Rowena Fry in action

Rowena Fry in action
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 15 of 30

Rowena Fry approaches the finish in first place.

Rowena Fry approaches the finish in first place.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 16 of 30

Women's cross country winner Rowena Fry

Women's cross country winner Rowena Fry
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 17 of 30

Rowena Fry set the pace from the start

Rowena Fry set the pace from the start
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 18 of 30

The start of the Australian MTB Series men's elite cross country race at Glenorchy MTB Park

The start of the Australian MTB Series men's elite cross country race at Glenorchy MTB Park
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 19 of 30

Chris Jongewaard opens the bubbly on the podium

Chris Jongewaard opens the bubbly on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 20 of 30

The elite women's field at the start of the cross country.

The elite women's field at the start of the cross country.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 21 of 30

Andrew Blair on his way to a top-five finish.

Andrew Blair on his way to a top-five finish.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 22 of 30

Chris Jongewaard celebrates his win

Chris Jongewaard celebrates his win
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 23 of 30

Chris Jongewaard is back after serving a prison sentence for a hit and run incident.

Chris Jongewaard is back after serving a prison sentence for a hit and run incident.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 24 of 30

Chris Jongewaard races toward a comeback victory

Chris Jongewaard races toward a comeback victory
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 25 of 30

Podium antics

Podium antics
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 26 of 30

The top two women: Jenni King and Rowena Fry

The top two women: Jenni King and Rowena Fry
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 27 of 30

Lachlan Norris on his way to second place

Lachlan Norris on his way to second place
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 28 of 30

The top three men in the cross country on the podium

The top three men in the cross country on the podium
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 29 of 30

The elite men's cross country podium at Glenorchy MTB Park.

The elite men's cross country podium at Glenorchy MTB Park.
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 30 of 30

The elite women's podium

The elite women's podium
(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)

Four-time national champion Chris Jongewaard made a triumphant return to elite mountain biking in Hobart today, with a victory at the second round of the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series.

Competing in the men's elite cross country event, a rejuvenated Jongewaard looked strong, fit and focussed as he raced the seven laps around Glenorchy Mountain Bike Park.

Starting from the back of the pack, the 31-year-old shot to the lead in the opening lap setting a cracking pace which could not be matched. By lap four, Victorian Lachlan Norris had closed the gap, laying down the challenge to the South Australian. However, Jongewaard surged again in the final three laps, holding off a fast finishing Norris to claim an emphatic 18-second victory. Victorian under 23 rider Paul Van der Ploeg crossed the line in third place.

"I'm really happy with the race win today and hopefully there's bigger and better things to come," said Jongewaard.

"A couple of years ago I could ride away and take the win pretty comfortably but Lachie (Norris) really pushed me the whole way today, I couldn't shake him. I tried a few times to crack him but he was there the whole time. I knew I had to commit and make a sizeable move.

"It looks likes these young guys are going to be snapping at my heels a bit closer than usual. They have really stepped up."

Today marked Jongewaard's first win on the Glenorchy course after a string of minor places over previous years.

"My form was good, I'm really happy with my form. I'm still a little surprised I'm on top of the podium but it was a good day."

It has been a tumultuous few years for Jongewaard who was released from jail in April after serving seven months after being found guilty over a hit and run accident back in February 2007.

Today's victory marked a giant step forward in the Adelaide rider's bid to compete at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Jongewaard is believed to be the only athlete to be selected twice for the Olympics without getting to the Games. Because of the court case, Jongewaard lost his place as a mountain biker on the Beijing Olympic team. He had been selected for Athens, but replaced by another rider who appealed on performance grounds.

Fry holds on for win despite crash

Earlier in the day, the elite women's cross country race was a thriller, with national champion Rowena Fry from Launceston defeating Victorian Jenni King in a sprint finish to win her third consecutive national series race on the Glenorchy course.

Fry held a comfortable lead for the first half of the race, however on the penultimate lap the 28-year-old came off her bike on the descent, and King pounced, making up 20 seconds of ground. From there it was game on to the finish, Fry just holding on for the win by two seconds, pumping her fist as she crossed the line.

"It was a really good race," said Fry. "Jenni (King) is climbing really well at the moment and she really made me work for the win today, it was really exciting,"

"I was taking it a bit easy on the descent, because I crashed there on the fourth lap. However, I knew that if I could hit the descent in front of Jenni on the final lap, then I could hold on. She was storming up the hill, and I knew I had to make it to the top of the hill in front of her and hold her there."

Today's victory was Fry's first of the season, after a surprise fourth place in the opening round at the You Yangs following a bout of tonsillitis.

"I was a bit underdone for You Yangs, I was a bit sick. I wouldn't say I've got form at the moment, but I'm really happy to come away with the win. I've got my work cut out for me this year, the girls are all riding really well so it's making for exciting racing."

Under 23 rider Rebecca Henderson from Canberra crossed the line in third place.

Australia's elite cross country riders will return on Sunday morning to compete in the short track at Glenorchy Mountain Bike Park, just 15 minutes from the center of Hobart.

Full Results

Elite (and Under 23*) men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard1:47:05
2Lachlan Norris0:00:19
3Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Felt, Otztal, X-Bionic)0:03:36
4Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale, KOM, Cyclinic, Aerozine)0:03:42
5Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team)0:04:42
6Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)0:05:40
7Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing)0:06:37
8Jason English0:06:39
9Trenton Day* (Scott bikes, Breakaway cycles)0:07:11
10Michael Crosbie*0:07:58
11Mitchell Codner* (Rotor / FRS Magura Gu Energy Gel)0:08:32
12Ben Mather (Rapid Cycling)0:09:25
13Charlton Durie* (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au)0:11:13
14Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery)0:12:58
15Ross Farrell0:14:49
16Brendan Johnston*0:15:29
17Brenton Jones* (Torq Nutritian Aus)0:15:38
18Glenn Stewart (Cannondale, RLCsport.com.au)0:15:50
19Chad Gossert0:16:26
20Cameron Ivory*0:18:30
21Ben Hogarth (Exact mining, Giant, Jet Black)0:19:13
22Kyle Ward* (Spearman Cycles, ZannoX Cycling Apparel.)0:20:03
-2lapsCal Britten
-2lapsShane Spicer
-2lapsNicholas Morgan
-2lapsAndrew Burford
-2lapsDaniel Degroot
-2lapsJack Lamshed
-2lapsTom Chaffey* (Bike Minded, Penrith Sports Physiotherapy)
-3lapsNick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)
-3lapsJordy Davis (Rapid Cycling)
-3lapsGeoffrey Schilg (Kona, Mavic, Pedros)
-3lapsSam Chancellor
-4lapsMichael Smith (Rapid Cycling)
-4lapsJames Maebus
-4lapsGiuseppe Fucile
DNSBen Henderson (Torq / Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park)
DNSJames Peacock* (Merida Flight Centre)
DNSPeter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes)
DNSDavid Schilg* (Kona)
DNSJohn Groves (Apollo Bikes)

Elite (and Under 23*) women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry1:37:03
2Jenni King (Torq Australia)0:00:01
3Rebecca Henderson* (Crowne Plaza Canberra, Onya Bike Belconnen)0:01:21
4Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)0:02:02
5Jodie Willett (Merida Flight Centre, For the Riders)0:02:23
6Anna Beck (Cyclinic, RLCSport)0:03:23
7Amity McSwan (Trailmix)0:05:15
8Therese Rhodes0:08:15
9Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes)0:08:52
10Rebecca Mates0:09:08
11Kelly Bartlett0:10:32
12Edwina Hughes0:15:52
13Jo Williams (Trailmix)0:21:40
-1lapJaclyn Schapel
-1lapNicole Jeffries*
DNFJenny Fay

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles Camden Haven Marine)1:21:53
2Christopher Aitken0:02:14
3Daniel McDonald0:06:21
4Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles)0:07:48
5Jacob Langham0:08:56
6Blake Polverino0:09:23
7Tom Goddard0:10:22
8Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles, CORC)0:10:24
9Toby Stewart0:10:24
10Marc Gluskie0:11:25
11Nelson Tilley0:12:37
12Ryan Lloyd0:12:42
13Sebastian Jayne0:13:52
14Declan Wharton0:15:30
15Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ayup)0:15:42
16Alistair Crameri (Ride On)0:19:24
17Jarryd Jones0:19:35
-1lapJames Hanus (Scott Australia)
-1lapNathan Caithness
-1lapLaurent Groom (Avanti Groman Plumbing Cycliste)
-4lapsDavid Soto

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Austin1:41:28
2Jess Wigan0:03:08
-1lapRosemary Stewart

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley1:10:49
2Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles)0:03:27
3Jack Lavis0:03:45
4Peter McKellar Stewart0:04:22
5Torben Portridge-madsen0:04:51
6Simon Harrington0:11:42
7Sam Wilson0:17:08

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ella Scanlan-bloor1:11:32
2Zoe Binder (Berry Mountain Cycles)0:02:32

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Shippard1:51:45
2Mark McInnes (BUTLER HR, Kirrawee Cycles)0:03:46
3Jason Mennitz0:09:40
4Michael Hogan (Merida Bicycle Garage Lilyfield)0:13:27
-1lapAndrew Choma
DNFNick Miller

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Jeffries0:41:11
2Roly Stewart0:04:05
3Tynan Cox0:09:58

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellie Wale1:49:32
2Jamie Binder

Veteran Male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Kennedy1:27:40
2Gabriel du Plessis (van nicholas spinergy wheels)0:08:25
3Ken Allen0:11:00
4Mark Pullinger0:18:41
DNFJohn Darcey

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan James (Giant, JetBlack, Jarvis, Subaru, Oakley)1:14:37
2Peter Kreilis0:00:13
3Richard Peil (Anytime/Torq)0:01:44
4Andrew Caithness (Trailmix)0:04:13
5Andrew Remaly0:09:34
6John Whittington0:10:39
7Greg Morgan0:13:31
DNFSimon Matthews
DNSAndy Murane (Cycle worx)

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Peacock0:58:10
2Kevin Jones0:02:04
3John Henderson0:02:43
4Mark Codner (FRS/ Rotor BBK bikes)0:06:12
5Mark Grundy0:07:19
6Keith McKellar Stewart0:22:06

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon)0:52:57

Grand master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gary Poole1:08:21

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Lalor1:23:32
2Tim Rowe (BikeNow)0:12:19

