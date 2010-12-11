Image 1 of 30 A racer in the elite women's cross country. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 2 of 30 The top two women congratulate each other. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 3 of 30 A rider rounds a bend on the cross country course. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 4 of 30 A racer nails the turn in Glenorchy MTB Park. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 5 of 30 Rowena Fry blazes past. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 6 of 30 Rowena Fry celebrates her victory in the cross country at Glenorchy MTB Park. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 7 of 30 Chris Jongewaard is back in action with a cross country win in Hobart. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 8 of 30 Rowena Fry on her way to cross country victory in Hobart (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 9 of 30 Runner up Lachlan Norris congratulates race winner Chris Jongewaard. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 10 of 30 Paul van der Ploeg crosses a bridge on the cross country course. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 11 of 30 Paul van der Ploeg crosses the line in third place (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 12 of 30 Paul van der Ploeg on his way to third place. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 13 of 30 The views from the four cross course were great. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 14 of 30 Rowena Fry in action (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 15 of 30 Rowena Fry approaches the finish in first place. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 16 of 30 Women's cross country winner Rowena Fry (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 17 of 30 Rowena Fry set the pace from the start (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 18 of 30 The start of the Australian MTB Series men's elite cross country race at Glenorchy MTB Park (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 19 of 30 Chris Jongewaard opens the bubbly on the podium (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 20 of 30 The elite women's field at the start of the cross country. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 21 of 30 Andrew Blair on his way to a top-five finish. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 22 of 30 Chris Jongewaard celebrates his win (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 23 of 30 Chris Jongewaard is back after serving a prison sentence for a hit and run incident. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 24 of 30 Chris Jongewaard races toward a comeback victory (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 25 of 30 Podium antics (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 26 of 30 The top two women: Jenni King and Rowena Fry (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 27 of 30 Lachlan Norris on his way to second place (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 28 of 30 The top three men in the cross country on the podium (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 29 of 30 The elite men's cross country podium at Glenorchy MTB Park. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 30 of 30 The elite women's podium (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)

Four-time national champion Chris Jongewaard made a triumphant return to elite mountain biking in Hobart today, with a victory at the second round of the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian Mountain Bike Series.

Competing in the men's elite cross country event, a rejuvenated Jongewaard looked strong, fit and focussed as he raced the seven laps around Glenorchy Mountain Bike Park.

Starting from the back of the pack, the 31-year-old shot to the lead in the opening lap setting a cracking pace which could not be matched. By lap four, Victorian Lachlan Norris had closed the gap, laying down the challenge to the South Australian. However, Jongewaard surged again in the final three laps, holding off a fast finishing Norris to claim an emphatic 18-second victory. Victorian under 23 rider Paul Van der Ploeg crossed the line in third place.

"I'm really happy with the race win today and hopefully there's bigger and better things to come," said Jongewaard.

"A couple of years ago I could ride away and take the win pretty comfortably but Lachie (Norris) really pushed me the whole way today, I couldn't shake him. I tried a few times to crack him but he was there the whole time. I knew I had to commit and make a sizeable move.

"It looks likes these young guys are going to be snapping at my heels a bit closer than usual. They have really stepped up."

Today marked Jongewaard's first win on the Glenorchy course after a string of minor places over previous years.

"My form was good, I'm really happy with my form. I'm still a little surprised I'm on top of the podium but it was a good day."

It has been a tumultuous few years for Jongewaard who was released from jail in April after serving seven months after being found guilty over a hit and run accident back in February 2007.

Today's victory marked a giant step forward in the Adelaide rider's bid to compete at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Jongewaard is believed to be the only athlete to be selected twice for the Olympics without getting to the Games. Because of the court case, Jongewaard lost his place as a mountain biker on the Beijing Olympic team. He had been selected for Athens, but replaced by another rider who appealed on performance grounds.

Fry holds on for win despite crash

Earlier in the day, the elite women's cross country race was a thriller, with national champion Rowena Fry from Launceston defeating Victorian Jenni King in a sprint finish to win her third consecutive national series race on the Glenorchy course.

Fry held a comfortable lead for the first half of the race, however on the penultimate lap the 28-year-old came off her bike on the descent, and King pounced, making up 20 seconds of ground. From there it was game on to the finish, Fry just holding on for the win by two seconds, pumping her fist as she crossed the line.

"It was a really good race," said Fry. "Jenni (King) is climbing really well at the moment and she really made me work for the win today, it was really exciting,"

"I was taking it a bit easy on the descent, because I crashed there on the fourth lap. However, I knew that if I could hit the descent in front of Jenni on the final lap, then I could hold on. She was storming up the hill, and I knew I had to make it to the top of the hill in front of her and hold her there."

Today's victory was Fry's first of the season, after a surprise fourth place in the opening round at the You Yangs following a bout of tonsillitis.

"I was a bit underdone for You Yangs, I was a bit sick. I wouldn't say I've got form at the moment, but I'm really happy to come away with the win. I've got my work cut out for me this year, the girls are all riding really well so it's making for exciting racing."

Under 23 rider Rebecca Henderson from Canberra crossed the line in third place.

Australia's elite cross country riders will return on Sunday morning to compete in the short track at Glenorchy Mountain Bike Park, just 15 minutes from the center of Hobart.

Full Results

Elite (and Under 23*) men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard 1:47:05 2 Lachlan Norris 0:00:19 3 Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Felt, Otztal, X-Bionic) 0:03:36 4 Aiden Lefmann (Cannondale, KOM, Cyclinic, Aerozine) 0:03:42 5 Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team) 0:04:42 6 Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 0:05:40 7 Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing) 0:06:37 8 Jason English 0:06:39 9 Trenton Day* (Scott bikes, Breakaway cycles) 0:07:11 10 Michael Crosbie* 0:07:58 11 Mitchell Codner* (Rotor / FRS Magura Gu Energy Gel) 0:08:32 12 Ben Mather (Rapid Cycling) 0:09:25 13 Charlton Durie* (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au) 0:11:13 14 Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery) 0:12:58 15 Ross Farrell 0:14:49 16 Brendan Johnston* 0:15:29 17 Brenton Jones* (Torq Nutritian Aus) 0:15:38 18 Glenn Stewart (Cannondale, RLCsport.com.au) 0:15:50 19 Chad Gossert 0:16:26 20 Cameron Ivory* 0:18:30 21 Ben Hogarth (Exact mining, Giant, Jet Black) 0:19:13 22 Kyle Ward* (Spearman Cycles, ZannoX Cycling Apparel.) 0:20:03 -2laps Cal Britten -2laps Shane Spicer -2laps Nicholas Morgan -2laps Andrew Burford -2laps Daniel Degroot -2laps Jack Lamshed -2laps Tom Chaffey* (Bike Minded, Penrith Sports Physiotherapy) -3laps Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing) -3laps Jordy Davis (Rapid Cycling) -3laps Geoffrey Schilg (Kona, Mavic, Pedros) -3laps Sam Chancellor -4laps Michael Smith (Rapid Cycling) -4laps James Maebus -4laps Giuseppe Fucile DNS Ben Henderson (Torq / Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park) DNS James Peacock* (Merida Flight Centre) DNS Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes) DNS David Schilg* (Kona) DNS John Groves (Apollo Bikes)

Elite (and Under 23*) women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 1:37:03 2 Jenni King (Torq Australia) 0:00:01 3 Rebecca Henderson* (Crowne Plaza Canberra, Onya Bike Belconnen) 0:01:21 4 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:02:02 5 Jodie Willett (Merida Flight Centre, For the Riders) 0:02:23 6 Anna Beck (Cyclinic, RLCSport) 0:03:23 7 Amity McSwan (Trailmix) 0:05:15 8 Therese Rhodes 0:08:15 9 Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes) 0:08:52 10 Rebecca Mates 0:09:08 11 Kelly Bartlett 0:10:32 12 Edwina Hughes 0:15:52 13 Jo Williams (Trailmix) 0:21:40 -1lap Jaclyn Schapel -1lap Nicole Jeffries* DNF Jenny Fay

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell (Gordon Street Cycles Camden Haven Marine) 1:21:53 2 Christopher Aitken 0:02:14 3 Daniel McDonald 0:06:21 4 Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles) 0:07:48 5 Jacob Langham 0:08:56 6 Blake Polverino 0:09:23 7 Tom Goddard 0:10:22 8 Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles, CORC) 0:10:24 9 Toby Stewart 0:10:24 10 Marc Gluskie 0:11:25 11 Nelson Tilley 0:12:37 12 Ryan Lloyd 0:12:42 13 Sebastian Jayne 0:13:52 14 Declan Wharton 0:15:30 15 Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ayup) 0:15:42 16 Alistair Crameri (Ride On) 0:19:24 17 Jarryd Jones 0:19:35 -1lap James Hanus (Scott Australia) -1lap Nathan Caithness -1lap Laurent Groom (Avanti Groman Plumbing Cycliste) -4laps David Soto

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Austin 1:41:28 2 Jess Wigan 0:03:08 -1lap Rosemary Stewart

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Bradley 1:10:49 2 Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted; Apollo Bicycles) 0:03:27 3 Jack Lavis 0:03:45 4 Peter McKellar Stewart 0:04:22 5 Torben Portridge-madsen 0:04:51 6 Simon Harrington 0:11:42 7 Sam Wilson 0:17:08

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ella Scanlan-bloor 1:11:32 2 Zoe Binder (Berry Mountain Cycles) 0:02:32

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Shippard 1:51:45 2 Mark McInnes (BUTLER HR, Kirrawee Cycles) 0:03:46 3 Jason Mennitz 0:09:40 4 Michael Hogan (Merida Bicycle Garage Lilyfield) 0:13:27 -1lap Andrew Choma DNF Nick Miller

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries 0:41:11 2 Roly Stewart 0:04:05 3 Tynan Cox 0:09:58

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellie Wale 1:49:32 2 Jamie Binder

Veteran Male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Kennedy 1:27:40 2 Gabriel du Plessis (van nicholas spinergy wheels) 0:08:25 3 Ken Allen 0:11:00 4 Mark Pullinger 0:18:41 DNF John Darcey

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan James (Giant, JetBlack, Jarvis, Subaru, Oakley) 1:14:37 2 Peter Kreilis 0:00:13 3 Richard Peil (Anytime/Torq) 0:01:44 4 Andrew Caithness (Trailmix) 0:04:13 5 Andrew Remaly 0:09:34 6 John Whittington 0:10:39 7 Greg Morgan 0:13:31 DNF Simon Matthews DNS Andy Murane (Cycle worx)

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Peacock 0:58:10 2 Kevin Jones 0:02:04 3 John Henderson 0:02:43 4 Mark Codner (FRS/ Rotor BBK bikes) 0:06:12 5 Mark Grundy 0:07:19 6 Keith McKellar Stewart 0:22:06

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peggy Douglass (Bike Shed Braddon) 0:52:57

Grand master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gary Poole 1:08:21