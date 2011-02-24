Binder, Scanlan-Bloor win young junior women's national titles
Masters and Veterans titles also awarded
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Binder (Crowne Plaza Canberra)
|0:43:05
|2
|Ellie Wale
|0:00:42
|3
|Sarah Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)
|0:01:59
|4
|Jamie Binder
|0:09:44
|5
|Loren Vanetie (NTIS)
|0:12:59
|6
|Gabrielle Millan
|0:52:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Mcgees Cycling Store)
|1:06:48
|2
|Kyna Millan (TLC cycles; MSL)
|0:04:43
|3
|Karuna Henderson
|0:06:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Traci Lonergan
|0:39:54
|2
|Donna Dall (Progressive Coaching Systems)
|0:00:28
|3
|Jane Ollerenshaw
|0:04:39
|4
|Jenny Tucknott (Wembley Cycles )
|0:07:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Heap
|0:39:21
|2
|Sandy Magenis
|0:02:26
|3
|Sharon Tucker
|0:09:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kylie Webb (Londsdale St Cyclery Canberra)
|1:03:09
|2
|Nikki Collins (Mitcham Cycle Centre)
|0:02:29
|3
|Georgina Landy
|0:08:12
|DNF
|Philippa Rostan
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy