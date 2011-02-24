Trending

Binder, Scanlan-Bloor win young junior women's national titles

Masters and Veterans titles also awarded

Zoe Binder riding strong for a win in the U15 Females

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Kyna Millan chases down Ella going into the second lap to finish 2nd .

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Kyna Millan chases down Ella going into the second lap to finish 2nd .

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Ella Scanlan-bloor up the final climb before the finish.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)
Scanlan-bloor eventual winner of the U17 Female XC.

(Image credit: Dan Peters)

Full Results

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Binder (Crowne Plaza Canberra)0:43:05
2Ellie Wale0:00:42
3Sarah Tucknott (Wembley Cycles)0:01:59
4Jamie Binder0:09:44
5Loren Vanetie (NTIS)0:12:59
6Gabrielle Millan0:52:29

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Mcgees Cycling Store)1:06:48
2Kyna Millan (TLC cycles; MSL)0:04:43
3Karuna Henderson0:06:09

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Traci Lonergan0:39:54
2Donna Dall (Progressive Coaching Systems)0:00:28
3Jane Ollerenshaw0:04:39
4Jenny Tucknott (Wembley Cycles )0:07:38

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Heap0:39:21
2Sandy Magenis0:02:26
3Sharon Tucker0:09:09

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kylie Webb (Londsdale St Cyclery Canberra)1:03:09
2Nikki Collins (Mitcham Cycle Centre)0:02:29
3Georgina Landy0:08:12
DNFPhilippa Rostan

