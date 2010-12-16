Meyer and Bobridge dominate at Darebin
Dutch duo claims second
West Australia's Cameron Meyer and South Australia's Jack Bobridge claimed the Australian Madison title in magnificent fashion, lapping the field four times in front of a huge crowd at the Darebin International Sports Centre Velodrome in Melbourne.
Riding with the number one saddle cloth on their Garmin-Transitions skinsuits, the pair executed at every opportunity to finish on 22 points and one lap clear of the Dutch pairing of Peter Schep and Nick Stopler. NSWIS duo Alex Carver and Scott Law were a further lap behind on on 30 points after figuring in most late-race sprints.
All podium finishers dictated the race from start to finish, with all three taking laps shortly into the start of the 200-lap race and again at the halfway mark.
With about 60 laps to go, the attack was on again, this time through Bobridge, with the Dutch the only team to respond. However, Meyer finished in sensational form to take yet another lap inside the final few kilometres and the title.
"It was definitely hard out there, I was a bit worried before the start, as Jack and I had had a hard week physically and mentally with the World Cup, but we were really looking forward to this and worked really hard," said reigning Madison world champion Meyer.
"That was a really good field out there, there were a lot of young guys out there from Australia wanting to show what they've got, and I know the Dutch really well.
"It was a fantastic crowd, and I am already looking forward to next year," added Meyer.
The Madison was just one of a number of great races during the program at Thornbury's DISC, with the 74th edition of the Melbourne Cup on Wheels handicap going to Rick Sanders (Carnegie Caulfield CC), who claimed the handicap in a sensational sprint to the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Meyer/Jack Bobridge (Aus)
|2 -1 lap
|Peter Schep/Nick Stopler (Ned)
|3 -2 laps
|Alex Carver/Scott Law (Aus)
|4 -3 laps
|George Tansley/Alex Edmonson (Aus)
|5 -3 laps
|Jordan Kerby/Jackson Law (Aus)
|6 -6 laps
|Mitchell Benson/Adam Semple (Aus)
|7 -6 laps
|Sam Witmitz/Michael O'Brien (Aus)
|8 -7 laps
|Tom Leaper/Brent Nelson (Aus)
|9 -7 laps
|Robert McCarthey/Miles Scotson (Aus)
|10 -8 laps
|Jamie Crass/Damien Howson (Aus)
|DNF
|Peter Loft/Luke Ockerby (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rick Sanders (Aus)
|2
|Jacob Schmid (Aus)
|3
|Jack Cummings (Aus)
|4
|Cameron Parlevliet (Aus)
|5
|Alex Edmonson (Aus)
|6
|Brent Nelson (Aus)
|7
|Richard Wood (Aus)
|8
|Robert McCarthy (Aus)
|9
|Miles Scotson (Aus)
|10
|Tom Leaper (Aus)
|11
|Oliver Phillips (Aus)
|12
|Sam Witmitz (Aus)
|13
|Emerson Harwood (Aus)
|DNF
|Brendan Bailey (Aus)
|DNF
|Harry Crothers-Bade (Aus)
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus)
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|DNF
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|DNF
|Jaron Gardiner (Aus)
|DNF
|Luke Parker (Aus)
