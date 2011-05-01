Trending

Cliff-Ryan takes out women's event for second consecutive year

Damiani win's men's race for Kenda

Image 1 of 23

Pro men await the start (l-r): Adam Myerson, Fred Rodriguez and Luca Damiani.

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 2 of 23

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 3 of 23

The women's pro field

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 4 of 23

Women's winner Theresa Cliff-Ryan chats with Chad Andrews.

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 5 of 23

Pro Women's Podium

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 6 of 23

(L-R) Erica Allar, Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Christina Gokey-Smith

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 7 of 23

USA Crits leader Theresa Cliff-Ryan

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 8 of 23

Athens Twilight pro Womens' Race gets underway

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 9 of 23

Robin Farina leading the pack

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 10 of 23

Theresa Cliff-Ryan forces the pace

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 11 of 23

The women's pro field lined out

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 12 of 23

Colavita/Forno d'Aso rider setting the early pace

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 13 of 23

Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) with his winner's trophy.

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 14 of 23

Early action

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 15 of 23

Early break with Carlow Alzate Escobar (L) & Eric Marcotte

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 16 of 23

A rider avoids a pile-up in corner 1

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 17 of 23

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling train at the head of the field.

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 18 of 23

Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) won from a four-man break which lapped the field.

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 19 of 23

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cyling at the front with one lap to go, working to set up Boy van Poppel.

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 20 of 23

Race announcer Chad Andrews interviews men's winner Luca Damiani.

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 21 of 23

Pro Men's podium (l-r): Boy van Poppel, Luca Damiani, Christian Helmig

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 22 of 23

Men's champion Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)

(Image credit: Jon Safka)
Image 23 of 23

Colavita/Forno d'Aso on the back stretch in Athens.

(Image credit: Jon Safka)

Elite men
1Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
2Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
3Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
4Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
5Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
6Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
7Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
8Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team)
9Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
10Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
11Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
12Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
13Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
14Paddy Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
15Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
16Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
17David Guttenplan (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United)
18Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
19Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
20Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
21Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
22Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
23Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
24Adam Carr (Wonderful Pistachios)
25Zachary Davies (V Australia)
26Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
27Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
28Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
29Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
30Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)
31Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
32Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycling Team)
33David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
34Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
35Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
36Colin Jaskiewicz
37Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
38Alder Martz (Hincapie Development Team)
39Clay Murfet (RideClean presented by Patentit)
40Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
41Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
42Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
43Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
44Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
45Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
46Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
47Patrick Allison (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
48Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BWM)
49Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
50Britton Kinnard (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)
51Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
52Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
53Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
54Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
55Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
56Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)
57Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
58Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
59Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
60Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
61Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
62Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
63J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
64Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC)
65Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
66Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
67Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
68Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
69Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
70Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
71John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
72Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics)
73Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
74Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
75Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
76Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)
77Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development Team)
78Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
79Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
80Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
81JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
82Craig Logan
83Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
84John Stowe (Georgia Neurosurgical Institute)
85Stephen Leotis (Hub)
86Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC)
87Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
88Adam Britton (Metro Reprographics)
89Edison Turner (Hincapie Development Team)
90Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
91Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
92Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
93Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
94Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycling Team)
95Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
96Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)
97Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
98Robert White (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
99Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
100Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
101Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
102Jason Short (Hotter'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Team)
DSQTyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)

Elite women
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
2Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
5Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
6Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
7Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
8Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
9Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
10Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
11Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
12Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
13Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
14Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
15Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
16Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
17?
18Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
19Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
20Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
21Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAir)
22Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
23Debbie Milne
24Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
25Cinthia Lehner (Team Headstrong)
26Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
27Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)
28Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
29Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
30Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
31Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit)

