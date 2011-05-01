Cliff-Ryan takes out women's event for second consecutive year
Damiani win's men's race for Kenda
|1
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|2
|Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|3
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|4
|Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|6
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ-Pista Palace)
|7
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|8
|Stefan Swecker (FGS Elite Cycling Team)
|9
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|10
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|11
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|12
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
|14
|Paddy Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|15
|Tom Scully (Chipotle Development Team)
|16
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|David Guttenplan (Four2One Sports/ Chemstar-United)
|18
|Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)
|19
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team)
|20
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|21
|Adam Thuss (Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes)
|22
|Lisban Quintero (Foundation/CRCA)
|23
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|24
|Adam Carr (Wonderful Pistachios)
|25
|Zachary Davies (V Australia)
|26
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|27
|Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)
|28
|Timothy Brown (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|29
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|30
|Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)
|31
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|33
|David Forkner (Foundation/CRCA)
|34
|Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|35
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|36
|Colin Jaskiewicz
|37
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda)
|38
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Development Team)
|39
|Clay Murfet (RideClean presented by Patentit)
|40
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|41
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|42
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|43
|Michael Niemi (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|44
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|45
|Thacker Reeves (Chipotle Development Team)
|46
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|47
|Patrick Allison (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|48
|Artur Sagat (Litespeed-BWM)
|49
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|50
|Britton Kinnard (Harpeth Bicycle Racing Team)
|51
|Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|52
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|53
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/CRCA)
|54
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|55
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications / Battley Harley-Davidson)
|56
|Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)
|57
|Michael Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|58
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|59
|Kyle Knott (Team Globalbike p/b Catoma)
|60
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife Cycling Team)
|61
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|62
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|63
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
|64
|Cody Johnson (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|65
|Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
|66
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis)
|67
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|68
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|69
|Austin Roach (MetLife Cycling Team)
|70
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|71
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|72
|Julian Cabra (Metro Reprographics)
|73
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/CRCA)
|74
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|75
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|76
|Mike Stone (Hincapie Development Team)
|77
|Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development Team)
|78
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop)
|79
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|80
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|81
|JD Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|82
|Craig Logan
|83
|Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|84
|John Stowe (Georgia Neurosurgical Institute)
|85
|Stephen Leotis (Hub)
|86
|Josh Oxendine (DIY Music p/b AYC)
|87
|Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|88
|Adam Britton (Metro Reprographics)
|89
|Edison Turner (Hincapie Development Team)
|90
|Steven Meyer (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|91
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|92
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|93
|Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
|94
|Joshua Carter (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|95
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|96
|Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)
|97
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|98
|Robert White (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|99
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|100
|Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|101
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|102
|Jason Short (Hotter'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Team)
|DSQ
|Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|2
|Erica Allar (RideClean presented by Patentit)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|5
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|6
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|7
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|8
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|9
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|10
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|11
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (The Super Cool Bike Shop)
|12
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (LG Factory Team)
|13
|Lindsay Honaker (XO Communications/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|14
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|15
|Laura Parsons (Primal Rose Bandits)
|16
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Women's Racing)
|17
|?
|18
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|19
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
|20
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|21
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling Team ProAir)
|22
|Sarah Fader (Team Sticky Fingers/Specialized)
|23
|Debbie Milne
|24
|Mary Pat Rodriguez (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|25
|Cinthia Lehner (Team Headstrong)
|26
|Kate Chilcott (FCS Cycling Team)
|27
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)
|28
|Marianne Holt (Pain Pathways Women's Cycling)
|29
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|30
|Valeria Galeano (Primal Rose Bandits)
|31
|Laura McCaughey (RideClean presented by Patentit)
