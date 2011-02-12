China claims men's team sprint
Five championships awarded on opening day
|1
|Satjakul Sianglam (Thailand)
|0:01:06.893
|2
|Mohd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
|0:01:07.825
|3
|Kyohei Shinzan (Japan)
|0:01:07.920
|4
|Sukho Kang (Korea)
|0:01:08.415
|5
|Mohammed Daneshvarkhourram (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:01:08.495
|6
|Lok Chun Wu (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:10.415
|7
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:11.536
|8
|Ming Chin Tai (Chinese Taipei)
|0:01:11.721
|9
|Rustom Lim (Philippines)
|0:01:13.515
|10
|Artur Khalilov (Uzbekistan)
|0:01:13.905
|1
|Sun-Young Cho (Korea)
|0:00:38.452
|2
|Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)
|0:00:40.544
|3
|Apinya Promboot (Thailand)
|0:00:40.593
|4
|Reihameh Talebisomeesaraei (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:40.709
|5
|Hiu Tung Tsang (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:40.933
|6
|Yi Chun Pan (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:41.865
|7
|Alexandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)
|0:00:45.216
|1
|Ahreum Na (Korea)
|53
|pts
|2
|Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)
|46
|3
|Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|37
|4
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|24
|5
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|17
|6
|Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)
|5
|7
|Roghayeh Sharifi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|-18
|8
|Kimbeley Yap Fui Li (Malaysia)
|-20
|9
|Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
|-34
|1
|Japan
|0:01:04.585
|Koji Tanaka (Jpn)
|Kenta Nagao (Jpn)
|Kyohei Shinzan (Jpn)
|2
|Malaysia
|0:01:05.569
|Mohd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Mas)
|Muhammad Fauzan Nor Azman (Mas)
|Hamdan Hamidun (Mas)
|3
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:01:06.165
|Edris Kazemy (IRI)
|Aboulfazi Zarezadehmehrizi (IRI)
|Mohammad Daneshvarkhourram (IRI)
|4
|Korea
|0:01:06.282
|Sukho Kang (Kor)
|Jiheon Wang (Kor)
|Si-Jin Kim (Kor)
|1
|People's Republic of China
|0:01:01.254
|Lei Zhang (Chn)
|Miao Zhang (Chn)
|Changsong Cheng (Chn)
|2
|Japan
|0:01:01.408
|Kazuki Amagai (Jpn)
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn)
|Kota Asai (Jpn)
|3
|Malaysia
|0:01:02.378
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas)
|Muhammad Edrus Md. Yunos (Mas)
|Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas)
|4
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:01:02.734
|Ahmad Asgharpour (IRI)
|Mahmoud Parash (IRI)
|Mohammad Parash (IRI)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy