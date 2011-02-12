Trending

Junior Men - 1000m Time Trial
1Satjakul Sianglam (Thailand)0:01:06.893
2Mohd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)0:01:07.825
3Kyohei Shinzan (Japan)0:01:07.920
4Sukho Kang (Korea)0:01:08.415
5Mohammed Daneshvarkhourram (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:01:08.495
6Lok Chun Wu (Hong Kong, China)0:01:10.415
7Pavel Vorzhev (Kazakhstan)0:01:11.536
8Ming Chin Tai (Chinese Taipei)0:01:11.721
9Rustom Lim (Philippines)0:01:13.515
10Artur Khalilov (Uzbekistan)0:01:13.905

Junior Women - 500m Time Trial
1Sun-Young Cho (Korea)0:00:38.452
2Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)0:00:40.544
3Apinya Promboot (Thailand)0:00:40.593
4Reihameh Talebisomeesaraei (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:40.709
5Hiu Tung Tsang (Hong Kong, China)0:00:40.933
6Yi Chun Pan (Chinese Taipei)0:00:41.865
7Alexandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)0:00:45.216

Elite Women - Points Race
1Ahreum Na (Korea)53pts
2Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)46
3Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)37
4Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)24
5Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)17
6Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)5
7Roghayeh Sharifi (Islamic Republic of Iran)-18
8Kimbeley Yap Fui Li (Malaysia)-20
9Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)-34

Junior Men - Team Sprint
1Japan0:01:04.585
Koji Tanaka (Jpn)
Kenta Nagao (Jpn)
Kyohei Shinzan (Jpn)
2Malaysia0:01:05.569
Mohd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Mas)
Muhammad Fauzan Nor Azman (Mas)
Hamdan Hamidun (Mas)
3Islamic Republic of Iran0:01:06.165
Edris Kazemy (IRI)
Aboulfazi Zarezadehmehrizi (IRI)
Mohammad Daneshvarkhourram (IRI)
4Korea0:01:06.282
Sukho Kang (Kor)
Jiheon Wang (Kor)
Si-Jin Kim (Kor)

Elite Men - Team Sprint
1People's Republic of China0:01:01.254
Lei Zhang (Chn)
Miao Zhang (Chn)
Changsong Cheng (Chn)
2Japan0:01:01.408
Kazuki Amagai (Jpn)
Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn)
Kota Asai (Jpn)
3Malaysia0:01:02.378
Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas)
Muhammad Edrus Md. Yunos (Mas)
Mohd Rizal Tisin (Mas)
4Islamic Republic of Iran0:01:02.734
Ahmad Asgharpour (IRI)
Mahmoud Parash (IRI)
Mohammad Parash (IRI)

