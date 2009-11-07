Trending

Ario Sejati qualifies fastest ahead of Idegawa and Nagata

Suemasa bests Suseanty and Izuka in women's field

Elite men
1Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia)0:02:37.985
2Naoki Idegawa (Japan)0:00:04.958
3Junya Nagata (Japan)0:00:08.675
4Jun-Sung Park (Korea)0:00:10.045
5Suherlan Agus (Indonesia)0:00:11.446
6Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand)0:00:12.503
7Ghazali Hakiki Ali Samson (Malaysia)0:00:14.043
8Tsui King Man (Hong Kong, China)0:00:14.652
9Seyedjamal Hosseini (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:18.741
10Eleazar Barba Jr. (Philippines)0:00:20.805
11Stanley Jalip Jr. (Malaysia)0:00:21.876
12Ssu Han Chiang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:22.060
13Hock Cheng Seow (Malaysia)0:00:24.690
14Ian Francis Krempl (Singapore)0:00:25.227
15Cheng Yu Chiang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:26.101
16Lau Shu Sum (Hong Kong, China)0:00:28.604
17Amin Takandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:29.611
18Hossein Rafiei (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:34.945
19Mohd Elmi Jumari (Malaysia)0:00:35.020
20Mohd Herman Mohd Arsek (Singapore)0:00:37.366
21Mohamad Reza Nouri (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:57.497
22Sitichai Ketkaewmanee (Thailand)0:01:03.265
23Mohd Raihaan Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)0:01:06.128
24Hong Chun Tan (Singapore)0:10:40.756

Elite women
1Mio Suemasa (Japan)0:02:57.489
2Risa Suseanty (Indonesia)0:00:13.611
3Tomoko Iizuka (Japan)0:00:29.471
4Norsyuhaini Othman (Malaysia)0:01:00.040
5Pei Ni Chou (Chinese Taipei)0:01:05.007
6Min-Hee Joo (Korea)0:01:05.458
7Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)0:01:09.345
8Aussanee Pradupyard (Thailand)0:02:07.461

Junior men
1Kazuki Shimizu (Japan)0:02:49.174
2Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia)0:00:02.671
3Norshahriel Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia)0:00:03.956
4Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia)0:00:09.056
5Jae-Kyu Lee (Korea)0:00:18.460
6Muhamad Fareez Borhanudin (Malaysia)0:00:23.657
7Chatchai Jarupeng (Thailand)0:00:23.748
8Sina Sahihi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:27.337
9Leung Chun Yin (Hong Kong, China)0:00:36.047
10William Chan Yue Shin (Singapore)0:00:38.621
11Ha The Long (Vietnam)0:00:44.592
12Leon Harith A.Hamid (Malaysia)0:00:53.508
13Wei Chin Un (Chinese Taipei)0:00:57.920

Junior women
1Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)0:03:46.550
2Bui Thi Quyen (Vietnam)0:01:01.132
3Kuan Hui Wu (Chinese Taipei)0:02:20.010
DNSExa Randina Khoiroti (Indonesia)

