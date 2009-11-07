Ario Sejati qualifies fastest ahead of Idegawa and Nagata
Suemasa bests Suseanty and Izuka in women's field
|1
|Popo Ario Sejati (Indonesia)
|0:02:37.985
|2
|Naoki Idegawa (Japan)
|0:00:04.958
|3
|Junya Nagata (Japan)
|0:00:08.675
|4
|Jun-Sung Park (Korea)
|0:00:10.045
|5
|Suherlan Agus (Indonesia)
|0:00:11.446
|6
|Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand)
|0:00:12.503
|7
|Ghazali Hakiki Ali Samson (Malaysia)
|0:00:14.043
|8
|Tsui King Man (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:14.652
|9
|Seyedjamal Hosseini (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:18.741
|10
|Eleazar Barba Jr. (Philippines)
|0:00:20.805
|11
|Stanley Jalip Jr. (Malaysia)
|0:00:21.876
|12
|Ssu Han Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:22.060
|13
|Hock Cheng Seow (Malaysia)
|0:00:24.690
|14
|Ian Francis Krempl (Singapore)
|0:00:25.227
|15
|Cheng Yu Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:26.101
|16
|Lau Shu Sum (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:28.604
|17
|Amin Takandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:29.611
|18
|Hossein Rafiei (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:34.945
|19
|Mohd Elmi Jumari (Malaysia)
|0:00:35.020
|20
|Mohd Herman Mohd Arsek (Singapore)
|0:00:37.366
|21
|Mohamad Reza Nouri (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:57.497
|22
|Sitichai Ketkaewmanee (Thailand)
|0:01:03.265
|23
|Mohd Raihaan Abd Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)
|0:01:06.128
|24
|Hong Chun Tan (Singapore)
|0:10:40.756
|1
|Mio Suemasa (Japan)
|0:02:57.489
|2
|Risa Suseanty (Indonesia)
|0:00:13.611
|3
|Tomoko Iizuka (Japan)
|0:00:29.471
|4
|Norsyuhaini Othman (Malaysia)
|0:01:00.040
|5
|Pei Ni Chou (Chinese Taipei)
|0:01:05.007
|6
|Min-Hee Joo (Korea)
|0:01:05.458
|7
|Masziyaton Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)
|0:01:09.345
|8
|Aussanee Pradupyard (Thailand)
|0:02:07.461
|1
|Kazuki Shimizu (Japan)
|0:02:49.174
|2
|Muhammad Aim Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia)
|0:00:02.671
|3
|Norshahriel Ahmad Nazali (Malaysia)
|0:00:03.956
|4
|Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia)
|0:00:09.056
|5
|Jae-Kyu Lee (Korea)
|0:00:18.460
|6
|Muhamad Fareez Borhanudin (Malaysia)
|0:00:23.657
|7
|Chatchai Jarupeng (Thailand)
|0:00:23.748
|8
|Sina Sahihi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:27.337
|9
|Leung Chun Yin (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:36.047
|10
|William Chan Yue Shin (Singapore)
|0:00:38.621
|11
|Ha The Long (Vietnam)
|0:00:44.592
|12
|Leon Harith A.Hamid (Malaysia)
|0:00:53.508
|13
|Wei Chin Un (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:57.920
|1
|Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)
|0:03:46.550
|2
|Bui Thi Quyen (Vietnam)
|0:01:01.132
|3
|Kuan Hui Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|0:02:20.010
|DNS
|Exa Randina Khoiroti (Indonesia)
