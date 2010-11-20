Trending

Lee wins time trial for Korea

JIang and Nontasin second and third

Women's time trial podium (l-r): Fan Jiang (China), 2nd; Min Hye Lee (Korea), 1st; Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand), 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)
Min Hye Lee (Korea) prepares to start her gold medal winning ride.

(Image credit: AFP)
Eventual silver medalist Fan Jiang (China) rolls out of the start house.

(Image credit: AFP)
Min Hye Lee (Korea) powers to victory in the women's time trial.

(Image credit: AFP)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:49:38
2Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)0:00:26
3Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)0:01:59
4Chia Hsiao Tseng (Chinese Taipei)0:03:27
5Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)0:03:33
6Yelena Antonova (Kazakhstan)0:04:27
7Siew Kheng Dinah Chan (Singapore)0:05:00
8Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:05:02
9Marites Bitbit (Philippines)0:05:32
10Sunita Y. Devi (India)0:06:22
11Seba Alraai (Syrian Arab Republic)0:07:07
12Ulziisolongo Jamsran (Mongolia)0:07:40
13Lasanthi Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)0:09:30
DNFMariana Mohammad (Malaysia)

