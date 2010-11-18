Trending

Ren leads 1-2 finish for China

Japan's Katayama takes bronze

Rie Katayama (Japan) rides to a bronze medal in the women's cross country.

(Image credit: AFP)
Chengyuan Ren (China) celebrates her victory in the cross country event.

(Image credit: AFP)
Chengyuan Ren (China) powered to a decisive victory in the women's cross country.

(Image credit: AFP)
Chengyuan Ren (China) leads compatriot Qinglan Shi early in the women's cross country.

(Image credit: AFP)
Women's cross country podium (l-r): Qinglan Shi (China), 2nd; Chengyuan Ren (China), 1st; Rie Katayama (Japan), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)

Results
1Chengyuan Ren (People's Republic of China)1:46:35
2Qinglan Shi (People's Republic of China)0:06:32
3Rie Katayama (Japan)0:14:39
4Hye Kyeong Choi (Korea)0:18:37
5Yukari Nakagome (Japan)0:19:35
6Masziya.. Mohd Radzi (Malaysia)-1lap
7Thanh Dam Nguyen (Vietnam)
8Nirjala Tamrakar (Nepal)

