Sanghoon gets win by over one minute
Middle East riders round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Park Sanghoon (Korea)
|0:37:34
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:02
|3
|Saad Ali Yaseen Al Sammirraie (Iraq)
|0:01:26
|4
|Denis Shaymanov (Uzbekistan)
|0:01:27
|5
|Burr Ho (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:28
|6
|Moho Shari Muhammed Syahriwan (Malaysia)
|0:02:14
|7
|Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand)
|0:02:24
|8
|Koji Nagase (Japan)
|0:02:58
|9
|Diego Hossfeldd (Qatar)
|0:03:06
|10
|Tan Peng Yuan (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:15
|11
|Hussain Almushaykhis (Saudi Arabia)
|0:04:45
|12
|Al Ali Hamad (United Arab Emirates)
|0:05:18
|13
|Malvin Lai (Singapore)
|0:05:31
|14
|Maani Altanzul (Mongolia)
|0:05:33
|15
|Mutaz Al Sharab (Jordan)
|0:07:18
|16
|Md I'maadi Abdel Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)
|0:08:51
