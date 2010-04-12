Trending

Sanghoon gets win by over one minute

Middle East riders round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Park Sanghoon (Korea)0:37:34
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)0:01:02
3Saad Ali Yaseen Al Sammirraie (Iraq)0:01:26
4Denis Shaymanov (Uzbekistan)0:01:27
5Burr Ho (Hong Kong, China)0:01:28
6Moho Shari Muhammed Syahriwan (Malaysia)0:02:14
7Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand)0:02:24
8Koji Nagase (Japan)0:02:58
9Diego Hossfeldd (Qatar)0:03:06
10Tan Peng Yuan (Chinese Taipei)0:04:15
11Hussain Almushaykhis (Saudi Arabia)0:04:45
12Al Ali Hamad (United Arab Emirates)0:05:18
13Malvin Lai (Singapore)0:05:31
14Maani Altanzul (Mongolia)0:05:33
15Mutaz Al Sharab (Jordan)0:07:18
16Md I'maadi Abdel Aziz (Brunei Darussalam)0:08:51

