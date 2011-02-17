Wacker crushes the competition en route to Asian time trial title
Jeong wins junior women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)
|0:56:51.70
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:12.32
|3
|Hossein Askari (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:01:16.78
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Japan)
|0:01:36.32
|5
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|0:01:56.32
|6
|Ng Yong Li (Malaysia)
|0:04:40.53
|7
|Minh Thuy Bui (Vietnam)
|0:06:19.10
|8
|Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Bahrain)
|0:06:23.32
|9
|Marcus Leong (Singapore)
|0:07:27.01
|10
|Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong, China)
|0:08:26.37
|11
|Muhd Halid Sata (Brunei Darussalam)
|0:10:28.02
|12
|Kihong Yoo (Korea)
|0:14:05.11
|13
|Chi Kit Im (Macao, China)
|0:21:19.04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Su Jeong Jeong (Korea)
|0:17:45.13
|2
|Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:23.65
|3
|Thi Bich Nhien Truong (Vietnam)
|0:00:35.66
|4
|Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:48.83
|5
|Nurul Nadia Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia)
|0:01:01.60
|6
|Najmeh Hosseinpour (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:01:17.78
|7
|Jariya Chumluae (Thailand)
|0:01:30.28
|8
|Tai Ling Lee (Chinese Taipei)
|0:02:16.31
|9
|Alexsandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)
|0:02:18.31
