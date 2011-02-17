Trending

Wacker crushes the competition en route to Asian time trial title

Jeong wins junior women's race

Full Results

Elite men time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)0:56:51.70
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)0:01:12.32
3Hossein Askari (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:01:16.78
4Yukiya Arashiro (Japan)0:01:36.32
5Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzbekistan)0:01:56.32
6Ng Yong Li (Malaysia)0:04:40.53
7Minh Thuy Bui (Vietnam)0:06:19.10
8Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Bahrain)0:06:23.32
9Marcus Leong (Singapore)0:07:27.01
10Siu Wai Ko (Hong Kong, China)0:08:26.37
11Muhd Halid Sata (Brunei Darussalam)0:10:28.02
12Kihong Yoo (Korea)0:14:05.11
13Chi Kit Im (Macao, China)0:21:19.04

Junior women time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Su Jeong Jeong (Korea)0:17:45.13
2Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:00:23.65
3Thi Bich Nhien Truong (Vietnam)0:00:35.66
4Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)0:00:48.83
5Nurul Nadia Mohd Fauzi (Malaysia)0:01:01.60
6Najmeh Hosseinpour (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:01:17.78
7Jariya Chumluae (Thailand)0:01:30.28
8Tai Ling Lee (Chinese Taipei)0:02:16.31
9Alexsandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)0:02:18.31

