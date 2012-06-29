Trending

Rohrbach wins Argovia Geax-Fischer Cup

Koba collects victory in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)1:30:03
2Jürg Graf (Swi)0:01:10
3Pascal Schmutz (Swi)0:03:07
4Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:03:11
5Umberto Corti (Ita)0:04:04
6Sebastian Ostertag (Swi)0:04:44
7Marcel Bartholet (Swi)0:04:59
8Claude Koster (Swi)0:05:17
9Michael Stünzi (Swi)0:05:39
10Marios Athanasiadis (Cyp)0:07:27
11Daniel Kaufmann (Swi)0:07:37
12Dumeni Vincenz (Swi)0:08:11
13Lukas Winterberg (Swi)0:08:44
14Rick Reimann (Swi)0:09:20
15Oliver Schär (Swi)0:10:15
16Severin Sagesser (Swi)0:11:25
17Florian Thie (Swi)
18Graham Aldredge (USA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Koba (Swi)1:22:03
2Hanna Klein (Ger)0:04:08
3Angela Carolina Parra Sierra (Col)0:04:09
4Michelle Hediger (Swi)0:04:55
5Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:05:51
6Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)0:07:44
7Virginie Pointet (Swi)0:08:45
8Sabrina Maurer (Swi)0:10:01
9Franziska Ebinger (Swi)0:11:24
10Tanja Starkermann (Swi)0:12:40
11Antri Christoforou (Cyp)0:13:53
12Annika Bergman (Swe)

