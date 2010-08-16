Goris claims solo victory
Boucher just 11 seconds back in second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|4:08:44
|2
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:11
|3
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|4
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Seven Stones
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|6
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
|7
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|8
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|10
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|11
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|12
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|15
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|19
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
|21
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|22
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:59
|23
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
|0:02:35
|24
|Thomas Ongena (Bel)
|25
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|0:02:45
|26
|Andreas Henig (Ger) Seven Stones
|27
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|28
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
