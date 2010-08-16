Trending

Goris claims solo victory

Boucher just 11 seconds back in second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras4:08:44
2David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:00:11
3Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:25
4Patrick Bercz (Ger) Seven Stones
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
6Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
7Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
8Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
10Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
11Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
12Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
15Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
19Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas Personal
21Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
22Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:59
23Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:02:35
24Thomas Ongena (Bel)
25Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal0:02:45
26Andreas Henig (Ger) Seven Stones
27Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
28Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems

