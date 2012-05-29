Trending

Jongewaard wins in Antwerp

Federspiel and Mels complete top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
2Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
3Fabrice Mels (Bel)
4Jonathan Page (USA)
5Dennis Ebert (Ned)
6Pieterjan Kindermans (Bel)
7Etienne Moreau (Can)
8Nick Daems (Bel)
9Michael Adriaensen (Bel)
10Levi Dupont (Bel)
11Lennard De Rooy (Bel)

