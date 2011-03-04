Trending

Beltran and Carrasco Gamiz win penultimate stage

Hynek and Boudny retain lead

Beltran and Carrasco Gamiz win penultimate stage
Two teammates speed along near Jaén

Two teammates speed along near Jaén
Jaén Olive Tree area. Jaén is known as the "Olive Oil Land", so Olive tree areas are the usual landmark of this province.

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Henrik Cohen from the Danish Masters team winner of stage 5 in the Master category and leaders of the category and leader in the Master's general classification

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
A racer descends through the olive tree groves.

A racer descends through the olive tree groves.
Two teammates on a paved section of the shortest stage of the Andalucia Bike Race.

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
One of the riders from the stage 5 winning Sport-Bike team.

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Local riders Manuel "Triki" Beltran Martinez and Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) took victory of penultimate stage in Jaén at the Andalucia Bike Race. The Czechs Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny from Ceska Sporitelna-Specialized were second and consolidated their overall advantage by gaining 11 minutes over their closest contenders. Barring any unforseen circumstances, they look well positioned to win the Andalucía Bike Race's first edition

Thursday provided the shortest stage of the race. It started from Jaén's city centre, where dozens of fans and neighbours attended to encourage the bunch of cyclists.

Riders stuck together in a large group at the beginning of the stage, but then the local team, which included ex-professional road riders Beltrán and Carrasco slipped away from the others, taking advantage of familiar trails they know well. The former roadies went on to win the stage ahead of Hynek and Boudny, who finished comfortably in a group behind the leaders.

With objective of winning the overall in mind, the Czech duo took a conservative, safe approach to the day's stage, declining the opportunity to do any attacking or take any risks.

"We have clear options to win the race, something we'd love to achieve," said Hynek and Boudny.

Another Czech team of Martin Horák and Tomás Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) was third, ahead of Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso). Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) were fifth on the day.

Mads Boedker and Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters), who have won every stage so far in the master's category, were once again first in their category. They sit 15th overall in the general classification, ahead of most of the elite men's teams.

In the mixed race, Cait Elliot and Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) continue to lead. Their nearest contenders are the women's team of Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon Hansens Floedeis). Since Ibbett and Elliot are so far ahead (more than four hours) of the other mixed team, they have set the goal of trying to beat the elite women's leaders. Today, they finished approximately three minutes behind Noergaard and Bigham.

Tomorrow's final stage will determine all category winners. Racers will pass landmarks such as the Quiebrajano Lake. The stage starts and finishes in Jaén´s city center.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)2:11:19
2Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)0:01:40
3Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:01:42
4Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:01:43
5Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)0:05:39
6Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:05:40
7David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)0:06:13
8Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)0:06:51
9Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)0:10:03
10Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)0:11:27
11Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)0:19:06
12Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant)0:22:02
13David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1)0:22:21
14Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)0:23:01
15Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)0:23:39
16Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:25:00
17Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)0:29:24
18Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:30:11
19Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)0:30:54
20Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)0:31:00
21Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)0:33:23
22Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga)0:33:25
23Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers)0:33:41
24Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)0:42:14
25Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)0:44:13
26Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)0:48:37
27José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)0:55:39
28Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB)0:58:30
29Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM)1:00:10
30Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com)1:02:00
31Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)1:02:09
32Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)1:04:28
33Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta)1:08:32
34Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)1:11:21
35Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)1:11:46
36Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team)1:16:49
37David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)1:19:12
38Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)1:21:49
39Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)1:27:13
40Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)1:33:52
41Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins)1:37:12
DNFJuan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)2:48:21
2Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)0:11:34
3Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)0:22:07
4Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)0:24:59
5Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)0:29:29
6Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike)0:41:41

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)2:51:16
2Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport)0:54:55

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)2:38:13
2Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:09:36
3Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)0:09:37
4Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:09:44
5Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)0:17:13
6Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)0:20:12
7Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)0:38:53
8Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)0:46:58
9Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II)0:48:59
10Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike)0:58:59
11Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)1:02:47
12Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes)1:05:13
13Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)1:11:54

Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)15:05:42
2Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:11:33
3Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:30:17
4Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:56:07
5Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)1:01:53
6David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)1:05:28
7Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)1:05:48
8Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)1:25:13
9Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)1:34:57
10Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)2:35:36
11Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)2:37:16
12Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)2:37:26
13Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga)2:37:38
14Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)2:38:28
15Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant)2:46:48
16David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1)2:47:30
17Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)2:48:06
18Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers)2:48:18
19Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)2:54:13
20Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)3:06:31
21Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)3:14:17
22Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)3:30:39
23Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)3:33:51
24Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)3:50:43
25Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM)3:51:52
26Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)4:13:33
27Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)4:58:07
28Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)5:13:31
29Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta)5:50:25
30José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)5:57:23
31Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB)6:28:35
32Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com)6:36:58
33Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)7:05:17
34Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team)7:09:57
35Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)7:44:26
36Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)8:26:36
37David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)8:56:11
38Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins)9:03:53
39Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)9:10:26
40Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)9:17:38
41Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)10:06:28

Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)18:31:12
2Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)1:47:21
3Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)1:48:25
4Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)2:56:04
5Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike)4:11:54
6Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)4:33:04

Mixed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)19:33:51
2Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport)4:36:02

Master men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)17:56:03
2Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:50:14
3Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:56:49
4Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)1:00:33
5Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)2:25:17
6Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)2:25:41
7Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)3:32:46
8Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)4:43:03
9Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)4:43:24
10Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes)5:53:47
11Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II)6:08:39
12Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike)7:03:35
13Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)7:19:43

