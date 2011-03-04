Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 7 Two teammates speed along near Jaén (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 7 Jaén Olive Tree area. Jaén is known as the "Olive Oil Land", so Olive tree areas are the usual landmark of this province. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 7 Henrik Cohen from the Danish Masters team winner of stage 5 in the Master category and leaders of the category and leader in the Master's general classification (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 7 A racer descends through the olive tree groves. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 7 Two teammates on a paved section of the shortest stage of the Andalucia Bike Race. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 7 One of the riders from the stage 5 winning Sport-Bike team. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Local riders Manuel "Triki" Beltran Martinez and Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) took victory of penultimate stage in Jaén at the Andalucia Bike Race. The Czechs Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny from Ceska Sporitelna-Specialized were second and consolidated their overall advantage by gaining 11 minutes over their closest contenders. Barring any unforseen circumstances, they look well positioned to win the Andalucía Bike Race's first edition

Thursday provided the shortest stage of the race. It started from Jaén's city centre, where dozens of fans and neighbours attended to encourage the bunch of cyclists.

Riders stuck together in a large group at the beginning of the stage, but then the local team, which included ex-professional road riders Beltrán and Carrasco slipped away from the others, taking advantage of familiar trails they know well. The former roadies went on to win the stage ahead of Hynek and Boudny, who finished comfortably in a group behind the leaders.

With objective of winning the overall in mind, the Czech duo took a conservative, safe approach to the day's stage, declining the opportunity to do any attacking or take any risks.

"We have clear options to win the race, something we'd love to achieve," said Hynek and Boudny.

Another Czech team of Martin Horák and Tomás Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) was third, ahead of Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso). Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) were fifth on the day.

Mads Boedker and Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters), who have won every stage so far in the master's category, were once again first in their category. They sit 15th overall in the general classification, ahead of most of the elite men's teams.

In the mixed race, Cait Elliot and Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) continue to lead. Their nearest contenders are the women's team of Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon Hansens Floedeis). Since Ibbett and Elliot are so far ahead (more than four hours) of the other mixed team, they have set the goal of trying to beat the elite women's leaders. Today, they finished approximately three minutes behind Noergaard and Bigham.

Tomorrow's final stage will determine all category winners. Racers will pass landmarks such as the Quiebrajano Lake. The stage starts and finishes in Jaén´s city center.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 2:11:19 2 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 0:01:40 3 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:01:42 4 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:01:43 5 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 0:05:39 6 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:05:40 7 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:06:13 8 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 0:06:51 9 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 0:10:03 10 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 0:11:27 11 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 0:19:06 12 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 0:22:02 13 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 0:22:21 14 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 0:23:01 15 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 0:23:39 16 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:25:00 17 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 0:29:24 18 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:30:11 19 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 0:30:54 20 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 0:31:00 21 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 0:33:23 22 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 0:33:25 23 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 0:33:41 24 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 0:42:14 25 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 0:44:13 26 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 0:48:37 27 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 0:55:39 28 Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB) 0:58:30 29 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 1:00:10 30 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 1:02:00 31 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 1:02:09 32 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 1:04:28 33 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 1:08:32 34 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 1:11:21 35 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 1:11:46 36 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 1:16:49 37 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 1:19:12 38 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 1:21:49 39 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 1:27:13 40 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 1:33:52 41 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 1:37:12 DNF Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 2:48:21 2 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 0:11:34 3 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 0:22:07 4 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 0:24:59 5 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 0:29:29 6 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 0:41:41

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 2:51:16 2 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 0:54:55

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) 2:38:13 2 Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici) 0:09:36 3 Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike) 0:09:37 4 Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura) 0:09:44 5 Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike) 0:17:13 6 Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu) 0:20:12 7 Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1) 0:38:53 8 Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40) 0:46:58 9 Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II) 0:48:59 10 Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike) 0:58:59 11 Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure) 1:02:47 12 Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes) 1:05:13 13 Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC) 1:11:54

Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 15:05:42 2 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:11:33 3 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:30:17 4 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:56:07 5 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 1:01:53 6 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 1:05:28 7 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 1:05:48 8 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 1:25:13 9 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 1:34:57 10 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 2:35:36 11 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 2:37:16 12 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 2:37:26 13 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 2:37:38 14 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 2:38:28 15 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 2:46:48 16 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 2:47:30 17 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 2:48:06 18 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 2:48:18 19 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 2:54:13 20 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 3:06:31 21 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 3:14:17 22 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 3:30:39 23 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 3:33:51 24 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 3:50:43 25 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 3:51:52 26 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 4:13:33 27 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 4:58:07 28 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 5:13:31 29 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 5:50:25 30 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 5:57:23 31 Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB) 6:28:35 32 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 6:36:58 33 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 7:05:17 34 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 7:09:57 35 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 7:44:26 36 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 8:26:36 37 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 8:56:11 38 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 9:03:53 39 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 9:10:26 40 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 9:17:38 41 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 10:06:28

Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 18:31:12 2 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 1:47:21 3 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 1:48:25 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 2:56:04 5 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 4:11:54 6 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 4:33:04

Mixed general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 19:33:51 2 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 4:36:02