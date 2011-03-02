Image 1 of 5 Andalucia Bike Race stage 4 winners Alejandro Diaz De La Peña and Portugal's Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 5 Stage winners Alejandro Diaz De La Peña and Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 5 The start of the stage in Priego de Cordoba village (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 5 Mayor of Priego de Cordoba with the local Albaytemania team (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 5 Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Spaniard Alejandro Diaz De La Peña and Portugal's Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) won the Andalucia Bike Race's longest stage, 115km, which started in the village of Priego de Cordoba.

Although they said at the finish line that they "suffered a lot" in the strong winds of the day, the two were delighted with their first stage win of the race.

Showing their consistency, Czechs Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna-Specialized) finished second and took over the lead of the general classification.

Orbea's Ruben Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta, who were leading the race after stage 3, did not start stage 4. They quit in protest after disagreeing with the Technical Jury yesterday and how it handled a course marking problem as it related to the general classfication.

The Andalucía Bike Race Organization issued a statement that said it "regrets Orbea's retirement, but doesn't share their disagreement, since it was a resolution taken by the Spanish Federation of Cyclism (RFEC) in keeping with Andalucia Bike Race's particular regulations and with the organization's criteria".

Czechs Martin Horák & Tomás Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) were third in the stage. They noted that each day they are feeling faster and improving.

David Lozano Riba and Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) were fourth while Casper Saltoft and Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) were fifth.

Kristine Nørgaard and Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon/Hansens) continued their dominance of the women's race with another stage victory. At the finish line, Nørgaard complimented of her teammate, "She may look tiny, but she pulled big today on the bicycle."

Tomorrow's stage 5 will be shorter to make up for today's tough going. It arrives at the foot of the Sierra Mágina, a Natural Park, then goes through the Pegalajar Mountains and back to Jaén.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 4:00:52 2 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 0:00:08 3 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:01:05 4 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:01:54 5 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 0:06:19 6 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:14:30 7 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 0:19:44 8 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 0:21:40 9 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 0:23:35 10 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 0:26:14 11 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 0:26:59 12 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 0:31:55 13 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 0:32:05 14 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:32:37 15 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 0:33:40 16 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 0:35:16 17 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 0:35:37 18 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 0:35:49 19 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:38:41 20 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 0:39:01 21 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 0:39:57 22 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 0:40:32 23 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 0:50:44 24 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 1:00:49 25 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 1:02:57 26 Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB) 1:06:15 27 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 1:06:47 28 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 1:07:50 29 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 1:08:02 30 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 1:19:05 31 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 1:20:49 32 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 1:20:57 33 Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike) 1:31:12 34 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 1:32:27 35 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 1:34:27 36 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 1:37:53 37 Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km) 1:40:02 38 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 1:47:45 39 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 1:54:18 40 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 1:56:41 41 Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles) 2:28:48 42 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 2:28:49 42 Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1) 42 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) DNS Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida) DNS Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 4:49:16 2 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 0:16:49 3 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 0:20:37 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 0:29:57 5 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 1:22:28 6 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 1:25:25

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 5:12:42 2 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 0:57:38

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) 4:36:53 2 Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici) 0:07:04 3 Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike) 0:07:29 4 Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu) 0:24:33 5 Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura) 0:25:14 6 Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike) 0:35:36 7 Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure) 0:46:42 8 Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike) 1:05:32 9 Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40) 1:18:12 10 Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes) 1:35:16 11 Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1) 1:40:36 12 Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC) 1:48:37

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 12:52:43 2 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:11:30 3 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:30:15 4 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:52:07 5 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 1:00:55 6 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 1:01:49 7 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 1:03:33 8 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 1:20:02 9 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 1:26:34 10 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 1:55:53 11 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 2:06:17 12 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 2:11:49 13 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 2:15:08 14 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 2:16:05 15 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 2:16:26 16 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 2:18:10 17 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 2:19:35 18 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 2:27:29 19 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 2:32:30 20 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 2:33:22 21 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 2:38:47 22 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 2:43:22 23 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 2:52:18 24 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 3:01:19 25 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 3:10:09 26 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 3:44:19 27 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 4:11:10 28 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 4:30:58 29 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 4:38:33 30 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 5:03:24 31 Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB) 5:31:45 32 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 5:36:38 33 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 5:54:48 34 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 6:02:29 35 Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km) 6:04:13 36 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 6:24:17 37 Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1) 6:40:12 38 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 7:16:55 39 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 7:38:39 40 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 7:44:53 41 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 8:07:32 42 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 8:34:16

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 15:42:51 2 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 1:26:18 3 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 1:35:47 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 2:26:35 5 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 3:30:13 6 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 4:08:05

Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 16:42:35 2 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 3:41:07