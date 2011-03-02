Trending

De La Peña and Leao Pinto win longest stage after leaders quit in protest

Nørgaard and Bigham dominate women's contest

Andalucia Bike Race stage 4 winners Alejandro Diaz De La Peña and Portugal's Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Stage winners Alejandro Diaz De La Peña and Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
The start of the stage in Priego de Cordoba village

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Mayor of Priego de Cordoba with the local Albaytemania team

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)
Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)

(Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Spaniard Alejandro Diaz De La Peña and Portugal's Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) won the Andalucia Bike Race's longest stage, 115km, which started in the village of Priego de Cordoba.

Although they said at the finish line that they "suffered a lot" in the strong winds of the day, the two were delighted with their first stage win of the race.

Showing their consistency, Czechs Kristian Hynek and Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna-Specialized) finished second and took over the lead of the general classification.

Orbea's Ruben Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta, who were leading the race after stage 3, did not start stage 4. They quit in protest after disagreeing with the Technical Jury yesterday and how it handled a course marking problem as it related to the general classfication.

The Andalucía Bike Race Organization issued a statement that said it "regrets Orbea's retirement, but doesn't share their disagreement, since it was a resolution taken by the Spanish Federation of Cyclism (RFEC) in keeping with Andalucia Bike Race's particular regulations and with the organization's criteria".

Czechs Martin Horák & Tomás Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) were third in the stage. They noted that each day they are feeling faster and improving.

David Lozano Riba and Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) were fourth while Casper Saltoft and Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) were fifth.

Kristine Nørgaard and Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon/Hansens) continued their dominance of the women's race with another stage victory. At the finish line, Nørgaard complimented of her teammate, "She may look tiny, but she pulled big today on the bicycle."

Tomorrow's stage 5 will be shorter to make up for today's tough going. It arrives at the foot of the Sierra Mágina, a Natural Park, then goes through the Pegalajar Mountains and back to Jaén.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)4:00:52
2Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)0:00:08
3Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:01:05
4David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)0:01:54
5Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)0:06:19
6Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:14:30
7Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)0:19:44
8Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)0:21:40
9Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM)0:23:35
10Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga)0:26:14
11Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)0:26:59
12Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)0:31:55
13Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)0:32:05
14Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:32:37
15Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant)0:33:40
16Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)0:35:16
17Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)0:35:37
18Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)0:35:49
19Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)0:38:41
20Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)0:39:01
21Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)0:39:57
22Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)0:40:32
23Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)0:50:44
24Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers)1:00:49
25David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1)1:02:57
26Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB)1:06:15
27Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)1:06:47
28Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)1:07:50
29Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta)1:08:02
30Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)1:19:05
31Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com)1:20:49
32José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)1:20:57
33Celestino Pérez Rodríguez & Alejandro González Domínguez (Revista Bike)1:31:12
34Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)1:32:27
35Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team)1:34:27
36Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)1:37:53
37Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km)1:40:02
38Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)1:47:45
39Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)1:54:18
40Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)1:56:41
41Emilio Bodro Caballé & Felix Perez Lopez (Teules Velles)2:28:48
42David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)2:28:49
42Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1)
42Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)
DNSJose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida)
DNSRuben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)4:49:16
2Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)0:16:49
3Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)0:20:37
4Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)0:29:57
5Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)1:22:28
6Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike)1:25:25

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)5:12:42
2Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport)0:57:38

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)4:36:53
2Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:07:04
3Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)0:07:29
4Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)0:24:33
5Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:25:14
6Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)0:35:36
7Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)0:46:42
8Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike)1:05:32
9Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)1:18:12
10Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes)1:35:16
11Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)1:40:36
12Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)1:48:37

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized)12:52:43
2Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso)0:11:30
3Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor)0:30:15
4Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes)0:52:07
5David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1)1:00:55
6Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing)1:01:49
7Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike)1:03:33
8Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1)1:20:02
9Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike)1:26:34
10Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga)1:55:53
11Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers)2:06:17
12David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1)2:11:49
13Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)2:15:08
14Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com)2:16:05
15Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant)2:16:26
16Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk)2:18:10
17Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro)2:19:35
18Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders)2:27:29
19Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella)2:32:30
20Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos)2:33:22
21Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI)2:38:47
22Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM)2:43:22
23Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1)2:52:18
24Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore)3:01:19
25Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia)3:10:09
26Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo)3:44:19
27Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa)4:11:10
28Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista)4:30:58
29Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta)4:38:33
30José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?)5:03:24
31Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB)5:31:45
32Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com)5:36:38
33Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team)5:54:48
34Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike)6:02:29
35Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km)6:04:13
36Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro)6:24:17
37Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1)6:40:12
38Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark)7:16:55
39David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera)7:38:39
40Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports)7:44:53
41Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com)8:07:32
42Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos)8:34:16

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon)15:42:51
2Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic)1:26:18
3Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve)1:35:47
4Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1)2:26:35
5Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike)3:30:13
6Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas)4:08:05

Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team)16:42:35
2Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport)3:41:07

Masters general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters)15:17:50
2Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura)0:40:30
3Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici)0:47:13
4Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike)0:50:56
5Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu)2:05:29
6Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike)2:08:04
7Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure)2:29:59
8Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40)3:56:26
9Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1)4:04:10
10Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes)4:48:34
11Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike)6:04:36
12Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC)6:07:49

